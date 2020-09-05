DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams welcomed Johnstown Christian School Friday for its home openers, and it was the visiting Blue Jays who came away with a pair of victories on the day.
The Johnstown Christian girls used a strong first half, scoring three times before the break, to upend the Lady Eagles, 4-1. The Blue Jays then scored a lopsided 9-1 win against a shorthanded Eagles squad in a game that was played 10 vs. 10 with DCS missing two players — one of whom is injured senior Gabe Hoover.
Johnstown Christian controlled most of the first half in the girls matchup to open the doubleheader.
The Lady Jays had a chance to score just over a minute in, but DCS keeper Koisha Frazier came up with her first save of the day. DuBois Christian tried to quickly counter as Emily Deitch broke free into the box. However, she fired a shot just high in the fourth minute.
Frazier came up with another save just past the 8-minute mark, while JCS had a shot go just wide shortly thereafter. The visitors didn’t miss on their next opportunity, as Mary Hostetler took a cross in the box and found the back of the net 10:38 into the game.
The Lady Eagles (1-1) again tried to respond, and nearly pulled even in the 15th minute. However, Fiona Riss had a shot stopped at the near post.
It was all Johnstown Christian from there in the first half, as DCS managed just two more shots while the Lady Jays scored twice on 10 shots in that stretch.
Hostetler netted her second goal of the game at the 18:35 mark, as she took a long pass, dribbled in on net and blasted home a shot. She later set up teammate Alexi McDowell, who had an easy tap in shot following a Hostetler cross in the box. McDowell’s goal made it 3-0 with 11:03 left in the half.
While JCS built a 3-0 lead, Frazier also did her part to help keep her team in the game before the break as she recorded five saves, including two diving efforts, in the final 23 minutes of the half.
Johnstown Christian outshot the Lady Eagles 13-4 in the opening 40 minutes. Deitch had two more scoring chances in the half after her early effort sailed high. She had a shot from the right side hit the side of the net near the midway point, then had a shot turned away in the 31st minute.
The second half proved to be more tightly contested, as DuBois Christian put an emphasis on marking Hostetler, who was held without a shot in the final 40 minutes.
Her team’s 3-0 lead proved too much to overcome for DCS, especially after Lady Jay Sarah Huston pushed the lead to 4-0 7:18 into the second half.
DuBois Christian didn’t lose its intensity though and continued to pressure the Lady Jays, finishing with an 8-4 edge in shots after the break. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, only one of those scoring chances found the back of the net.
That came at the midway point of the half when Riss crossed a ball in the box to Deitch just outside the right post. The Lady Eagle settled the ball, then fired home a shot inside the near post from a tough angle to make it 4-1.
Deitch, along with Riss and Rorrie Maynard, all had good scoring opportunities after that initial score but couldn’t finish to put a little more pressure on Johnstown Christian late in the game.
“The first half we played scared, and Johnstown has a nice team,” said Lady Eagles coach Phil Shenkle. “That No. 4 (Hostetler) is a fantastic player. She can play anywhere she wants and fit into any bigger program nicely. We were just playing tentatively because her and a couple of their other players made us nervous and put us on our heels.
“Second half, I was pleased with because we went from a 3-0 first half to a 1-1 second half. When you’re working with younger players, that’s what you want to see is that little bit of grit to comeback and say, ‘Okay. A bad half, let’s erase that and step in and play a good second half.’ If you can win enough halves, eventually you start winning a lot of games.”
On the boys’ side, DuBois Christian knew it faced an uphill battle going into the game only having 10 players. And of those 10, a couple were 6th graders, with senior Adam Mowrey being the only Eagle upperclassmen on the field.
That youth showed against an experienced Johnstown Christian squad that featured six seniors and five juniors and 19 players overall.
Nearly the entire first half was played in DuBois Christian’s defensive half of the field as the Blue Jays outshot the Eagles 14-0. The Eagles stood their ground, though, against a JCS squad that continually shuffled players in and out.
DuBois Christian held the Blue Jays scoreless for the first 16 minutes before Ethan McDowell redirected home a cross in the 17th minute. Teammate Michael Furdella scored 39 seconds later to quickly make it 2-0.
The only thing that kept the game close before the break was the play of DCS 8th grader keeper Tim Tanner, who recorded nine of his 16 saves in the first half. Tanner made several above average saves in the game and stopped a penalty shot in the second half.
Johnstown Christian finally cracked Tanner a third time late in the half when Reilly McKay lofted in a long shot from well outside the box with 6:37 left until the break.
Things then got away from DuBois Christian in the second half as the Blue Jays scored five straight goals (2 by Isaiah DeGuardi and 1 each from Matthew Bihun, Elijah Kirk and Lucas Haynes) to push the lead to 8-0 in the final 10 minutes.
DuBois Christian (0-2) didn’t register its first shot until the 60th minute when 6th grader Conner DeLarme had an attempt turned away.
DeLarme later helped set up the Eagles’ lone goal when he played a nice thruball to Mowrey, who tracked it down, avoided JCS’ goalkeeper and fired a shot into the net to make it 8-1 with 4:49 to play.
Johnstown Christian got that goal back less than a minute later when its lone 7th grader, Jaydon Yoder, found the scoresheet with 3:53 remaining.
The Eagles’ final scoring chance came from Devin Powell, who had a shot stopped with 3:00 to play.
Both DuBois Christian School teams are back in action Tuesday at Blair County Christian.
GIRLS BOX SCORE
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 4,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1
Score by Halves
JCS 3 1 — 4
DCS 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
JCS—Mary Hostetler, 10:38.
JCS—Mary Hostetler, 18:35.
JCS— Alexi McDowell (Mary Hostetler assist), 29-:57.
Second Half
JCS— Sarah Huston, 47:18.
DCS—Emily Deitch (Fiona Riss assist), 60:01.
Statistics
Shots: JCS 17, DCS 12. Saves: JCS 4, DCS 8 (Koisha Frazier). Corner kicks: JCS 3, DCS 4.
BOYS BOX SCORE
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 9,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1
Score by Halves
JCS 3 6 — 9
DCS 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
JCS—Ethan McDowell (Jacob Huston assist), 16:44.
JCS—Michael Furdella, 17:23.
JCS—Reilly McKay, 33:23
Second Half
JCS—Matthew Bihun, 45:32.
JCS—Isaiah DeGuardi, 49:59.
JCS—Elijah Kirk, 50:41.
JCS—Lucas Haynes, 64:33.
JCS—Isaiah DeGuardi, 73:43.
DCS—Adam Mowrey (Conner DeLarme assist), 75:11.
JCS—Jaydon Yoder (Ethan McDowell assist), 76:07
Statistics
Shots: JCS 31, DCS 3. Saves: JCS 2, DCS 16 (Tim Tanner). Corner kicks: JCS 6, DCS 1.