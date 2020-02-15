DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team used a smothering defense and a big fourth-quarter push to knock off visiting Bethel Erie, 35-18, Friday night to complete one of the best regular seasons in program history.
The meeting was the second of the season between the schools, with DuBois Christian winning the first 34-31 in Erie Jan. 13. Those 31 points were the most scored by opponent all season against the Lady Eagles, who allowed just 25 in their lone loss (25-18) of the season to ACAA West Division foe Blair County Christian on Dec. 13.
The Lady Eagles have won 18 straight games since that setback as part of a 20-1 campaign that was punctuated by Friday’s 17-point win against the Lady Warriors. DuBois Christian book-ended the victory with a 7-0 first quarter and 15-4 fourth.
In between the Lady Eagles experiences some struggles on the offensive end, but their defense effort helped offset some of those shooting woes.
“We knew they (Bethel) were an outside shooting team, so we were trying to stop that and did,” said Lady Eagles coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “And, you saw what happened. They tried to make the adjustment to drive on us, but then they didn’t have as many people back on defense. We told our girls you need to get it out and run.
“our girls really work well together as a unit. We’re pretty athletic, and the difference with this team is even when we’re doing poorly on offense, they still play good on defense. And, we always have that (offensive) spurt where its nip and tuck and all of a sudden we’re up 10.
“It’s been a great season, and we’re 20-1 now. I don’t believe we’ve ever won 20 games before. We’ve had some seasons were we’ve played 25 or 26 games, but this is the highest win percentage we’ve ever had. This has just been a great group of girls.”
Defense ruled the first quarter, especially the first four minutes as neither team found the bottom of the hoop. Lady Eagle Eagle Gabby Meholick broke the ice with a layup at the 3:25 mark, sparking a 7-0 DCS spurt to end the quarter.
Emily Deitch added three points in that run, while Grace Deitch added a basket. Defensively, DCS held Bethel scoreless was forcing the Lady Warriors into 10 first-quarter turnovers.
Bethel finally found the scoreboard when Makenzie Siegler scored 15 seconds into the second quarter. Emily Deitch countered with a 3-pointer before Siegler scored again to make it 10-4. Fiona Riss added a hoop for DCS before both team again went four minutes without scoring.
Riss hit Meholick with a nice bounce pass on a drive to the basket for a score wih 1:20 left in in the half, as it appeared the Lady Eagles would take a 14-4 advantage into the break. However, Bethel Selena Rose hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to make a seven-point game at 14-7.
Bethel carried that momentum into the second half, opening the thitd quarter on a 7-2 spurt and pulled within two points (16-14) on a 3-pointer by Siegler just past the midway point.
The Lady Warriors didn’t score again in the quarter though, as DuBois Chrsitian got buckets from Hannah Deitch and Riss and in the final 1:37 to push its lead back to six points (20-14) after three quarters.
DuBois Christian continued that run into the fourth, getting a pair of fastbreak layups from Rorrie Maynard and hoop by Hannah Deitch to take a 12-point lead at 26-14.
Bethel momentarily halted the 10-0 run when Ashley Rose hit a free throw with 4:45 remaining. The Lady Eagles kept the pedal down though and quickly scord six straight points, four by Meholick, to make it a 17-point game at 32-15.
Emily Deitch added three poins in the final minute as DCS eventually won by that 17-point margin (35-18). Deitch led all scorers with 11 points, while Meholick added eight points and 20 rebounds.
DuBois Christian returns to action later this week when its hosts the Allegheny Christian Ahletic Assocation (ACAA) Boys and Girls Tournaments at the Roy H. Hunter Activity Center. The event starts Thursday and continues through Saturday.