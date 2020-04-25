Sisters Dayna and Chelsea DeSalve may be at different stages of their college careers, but the pair share one defining trait — they each personify what it means to be a “student-athlete.”
The duo both excelled in their sports in high school at DuBois Area, with Dayna graduating in 2016 and Chelsea in 2019. They actually competed alongside each other in basketball and track and field Dayna’s senior year.
After graduation, both went to compete at the collegiate level in their sport of choice — Dayna in track and field at the Division I level at St. Francis and Chelsea in basketball at Division II Slippery Rock.
The two are more than just college athletes though. Each also excels in the classroom, something they did in high school as well.
Dayna is set to graduate from St. Francis this spring and sports a 4.0 GPA in pre-medicine, something that is extremely hard to achieve when just focusing on that as a major.
However, the older DeSalve has done it while competing in both indoor and outdoor track throughout her college career.
“I would say that I did not have the ‘typical’ college experience shown in movies and on tv shows,” said Dayna. “I practiced and lifted up to 20 hours a week, attended 15-18 credit hours of classes and labs and completed an undergraduate research experiment during two of the years. I learned to prioritize and balance what was important.
“Now don’t get me wrong, it was a mentally and physically tiring job sometimes to balance everything. But, I knew what I had to do to reach my goals, so I did set aside some personal time to recharge. My dad always told my sisters and I that these few years of college and education is what will set us up for the rest of our lives, and I know that the end goal will be so worth it.
“Luckily for me, the paradigm I followed as a biology major with a pre-professional concentration was front loaded. So I had my hardest classes, like general chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physiology, anatomy, genetics (… the list goes on) during my first three years to prepare me to take the MCAT after my junior year.
“I was fulfilling my two minors, chemistry and neuroscience, this year, so the classes were more manageable than I was used to. I finished my honors thesis this semester and for my other classes, the professors have been great with the transition.”
Chelsea is set to finish up her first year of college at Slippery Rock, where she played as a true freshman for The Rock. She is an honors student herself, majoring in industrial engineering, and made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
“I wouldn’t say it is easy,” said Chelsea of maintaining such high grades while playing a sport at the collegiate level. “I definitely do not have much time to socialize and attend events, but staying busy keeps me focused on the right things.
“A day in my shoes involves multiple classes, lots of schoolwork, practice and whatever time I can squeeze in for meals. Now for game days, especially when we were travelling multiple hours on the bus, I had to gather all of my missed work and still manage to stay up to date on all of my classes.”
Out of the classroom, Dayna has competed as a sprinter/jumper for the Red Flash. In the indoor season, she has run the 60 meters long with the long and triple jumps, while in outdoor track she has done both the 100 and 200 dashes and both jumping events.
Her personal-best in the long jump (17-6 3/4) came as a freshman in the outdoor season, while her best triple jump (35-1) came indoors as a sophomore. In the sprints, she ran an 8.32 in the 60 indoors and a 13.06 in the 100 outdoors as a junior.
She opened her senior indoor season strong before the first injury of her career sidelined her in late January during the Gulden Invitational at Bucknell.
“I pulled my hamstring during the 60-meter dash after I just had an indoor personal best in the long jump 917-4 3/5),” said Dayna. “I felt that painful ‘pop’ and instant contraction of my lower hamstring that I have heard about as an athlete. I knew exactly what it was when it happened 20 meters into the race and immediately stopped sprinting.
“Seeming as the season was headed in the right direction, I was very upset. But, I knew that I had enough time to get to work, recover, and be back and healthy to compete in the outdoor season. Recovery took longer than expected. After four long weeks, I was capable of running at 80%.
“Unfortunately, I tried to speed it up to 85 or 90% and I strained it again. This caused me to miss out on my senior indoor conference meet, the first conference meet I missed out on. I was proud of my teammates for their performances at that indoor meet, and was upset I could not be there to cheer them on and compete myself.’
Dayna never got the chance to return to the track competitively as the outdoor season, along with in-class instruction, was canceled before the first event happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“St. Francis was late to decide that we would be transitioning to online courses. I saw other schools announcing it, so it was not a surprise,” she said. “We actually came back for a week after spring break just to be sent back home. It wasn’t until the end of the week that the NCAA announced they were canceling all further practices and competitions for the spring season.
“It was honestly a whirlwind finding out that the rest of my senior spring semester and senior track season was coming to an end, and we had to move out all within two days. I competed in my last meet, had my last in-person class, and saw my classmates and teammates for the last time and did not even know it.
“But, at the last team meeting we had my coach kept reminding us that this isn’t affecting just us at SFU, it is all athletes and students that are losing out on these great memories. And, that it was a hard pill to swallow, but it is because of things happening bigger than us and out of our control.”
The NCAA made the decision to grant all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility if they chose to use it, but the elder DeSalve said it’s time for her to move on.
“Even though it was upsetting to lose my senior outdoor season, my time at SFU is complete,” she said. “I have my eyes set on medical school and starting the next chapter of my life.”
As for Chelsea, she played in 15 games as a true freshman for a squad that went 8-20. She played her most minutes (7) against Gannon late in the season and scored all her points for the year on a 3-pointer vs. Lock Haven on Nov. 24.
The transition from high school to college was eye-opening for the former Lady Beaver.
“I expected basketball at the Division II level to be challenging,” she said. “I knew I was going to have to work very hard to better myself, with hopes of seeing the court a few times. The team was full, with many returners, but I was really looking forward to playing with all of the upperclassmen. I looked at it as my growing year.
“Preseason was a wake up call that nothing was going to come easy. My team had 6 a.m. (workouts) for over six weeks and that consisted of pushing my body to its limit with every single workout. Division II college basketball is a lot more intense than high school, even AAU, basketball. The game tempo is a much faster pace.
“I had to keep in mind that some of these girls were three or four years older than me, with a lot more experience. At least with my team, subs could be thrown in at anytime, so you had to be ready to spike your intensity in the snap of a finger if coach needed you to go on the court.
“I was lucky enough to have played with some of the best players (in my opinion) in the PSAC conference, such as Brooke Hinderliter (Redbank Valley grad) and Madison Johnson (Keystone grad). Although I did not get in the game that much, when I did go in, I made sure to give 100 % and engage myself as much as I could while I was on the court. I am planning to keep improving and better myself in all aspects of the game for next season.”
Unlike Dayna, the NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring sports didn’t directly affect her sports-wise since her season was over. But, it still pained her to see athletes have their seasons cut short, especially her sister.
“My heart goes out to all of the athletes who trained and put forth endless effort in the offseason,” said Chelsea. “None of them got the chance to put their hard work in to action. I’ve trained with my sister over the course of the years, and I have seen how motivated she is to constantly improve, so to see her not get to compete in her last season of track was very emotional.”
The switch to online classes was a big change for her though.
“I would much rather attend classes in person, but I understand the circumstances,” said Chelsea. “Online classes are not extremely challenging, but I question how well I am actually learning the information. My biggest worry comes with future classes, where I am expected to apply the knowledge I learned during this stage of online schooling.”
Both sisters agree they are proud of what each other have been able to accomplish both in athletics and in the classroom.
“It’s nice to see that some of the hard work is paying off,” said Dayna. “I definitely give credit to my parents for this. They raised my sisters and I to work hard at everything we do. They taught us that the work you put in determines the result you get out.
“For academics, I give props to the teachers in the DuBois Area School District, especially Mr. Keith, for really preparing me and giving me a strong foundation for all the chemistry and biochemistry classes I was going to take at SFU.
“I went into college prepared for classroom success, with the ability to manage my time and prioritize effectively, because of my experience being an athlete and being in AP and honors classes in high school.”
“Dayna has been my role model since day one (also my sister Kelly, who graduates pharmacy school in May, so I am very proud of her too),” said Chelsea. “I started strength training with Dayna in eighth grade. My father had us in the weight room three times a week, and that is definitely something that gave me an advantage on the court.
“I always wanted to keep up with her, so I was constantly challenging myself. Dayna made being a straight A, pre-med student and Division I athlete look easy. So when I start to feel stressed or discouraged, I think about my sister. If she can do it, I can do it.”
Chelsea also echoed her sisters thoughts about her time at DuBois.
“DAHS had me prepared for college academics, specifically Ms. Keith with Physics and Mr. Wolfe with Calculus,” she said. “Their classes definitely weren’t the easiest, but they made their learning environments easily adaptable and eager to learn in.”
Whatever the future brings for the DeSalve sisters, it’s easy to see it will be a successful one with the work ethic and commitment they have shown in and out of the classroom at a young age.