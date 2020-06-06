Some athletes play multiple sports growing up, while others decide to focus on just one.
DuBois’ Nick DiLullo, who recently graduated as part of the Class of 2020, could technically fall into both categories.
The Beaver grew up playing three sports — football, basketball and baseball. He began playing baseball and football at the age of 5 and 6, respectively, and later picked up basketball. He made Little League All-Stars three years in a row as a youth on the diamond.
DiLullo continued to play all three until his sophomore year when he made the decision to focus on football.
“My favorite sport is football because I enjoy the competitiveness,” DiLullo said. “I enjoy spending time with my friends, and I enjoy all the memories I made while playing and traveling to away games with the fun bus rides. And, I enjoy just playing a game while having fun.”
The choice proved to be the right one for the Beaver, as he earned two varsity letters, led DuBois in receiving his senior season and is set to continue playing the sport at the collegiate level.
He first stepped on a football field as a youth in flag football before playing a year of midgets. He started playing junior high football in eighth grade and eventually reached the varsity level in football as a junior.
He hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards with touchdown that season on a Beavers’ squad that went 4-7 and lost to rival Clearfield, 45-14, in a District 6-9 Class 4A semifinal game.
DiLullo stepped up as a senior and became the team’s deep threat in the passing game for a team that experienced its share of struggles and lost its starting quarterback (Alex Kovalyak) during Week 7.
He led the Beavers in receiving yards (577), touchdown catches (6) and yards per catch (17.5) for players with more than five grabs. He was actually third on the team in receptions with 33. He also played defense, recording 13 tackles and had a team-high five passes defensed.
One game in particular stood out to the Beaver during his career in a DuBois uniform.
“The first game of my senior year against Clearfield, when I had the most receiving yards and touchdowns in one game in my high school career,” he said.
DiLullo hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards with two touchdowns in that 2019 season opener, a game the Beavers lost 31-20 to the Bison in Clearfield.
With high school freshly in his rear view mirror, DiLullo is preparing to move on to Thiel College, where he will continue his football career alongside three of his fellow Beavers seniors — Kovalyak, Lucas Buchanan and Jackson Pletcher.
“I am excited to be able to play with Alex, my quarterback throughout high school (at Thiel), said DiLullo. “And, Jackson and Lucas being there as well will also be a good time.”
DiLullo plans to major in business management at Thiel.
Outside of sports, DiLullo was a member of the National Honor Society. He also enjoys hunting, fishing and hanging out with his friends and girlfriend.
Playing football, DiLullo didn’t have his final year of sports directly affected by COVID-19 like a lot of athletes, but like all students, he felt its impact in that regard.
“I am upset I didn’t get to finish out my senior year with all of the fun activities the school had planned for us like prom and our senior activities,” he said.
DiLullo, who is the son of Mike and Lori DiLullo, has an older brother Domenic who competed in wrestling and track and field at DAHS.