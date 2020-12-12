The District 9 Football League announced its All-Stars Thursday night, and the Tri-County Area was well represented among the teams named in the four different divisions for 2020.

Area players garnered more than 50 spots on the four All-Star teams as voted on by the league coaches, while eight of the 20 major awards associated with All-Stars went to local athletes or coaches.

The Big School All-Stars were dominated by Brookville and St. Marys, which captured the South and North Division titles, respectively.

In the South, Brookville’s Jack Krug took home Offensive MVP honors for the division, while teammate Elliot Park was voted the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The duo helped the Raiders secure eight spots on the All-Division team.

Krug was voted to the Big School South squad at quarteback and was joined on the offensive side by Park (offensive line), Nathan Taylor (offensive line) and Robert Keth (wide receiver/slot back).

Park (defensive line), Keth (linebacker) and Taylor (punter) also made the squad on defense, as did teammate Kyle MacBeth (cornerback).

Central Clarion had seven selections, including two-way All-Stars Ethan Burford (wide receiver, safety) and Cutter Boggess (running back/slot back, linebacker). Teammate Beau Verdill earned honors at placekicker, while Hunter Craddock (defensive line/end) and Cooper Shall (safety) were named to the defense. Wildcat Calvin German was an honorable mention pick at quarterback.

DuBois, the other area team in the Big School South Division, came away with four All-Stars — Ruben Estrada (fullback), Derraick Burkett (return specialist), Bobby Kennis (defensive line/end) and Dale Kot (cornerback).

In the Big School North, St. Marys captured three of the four main player awards while Chris Dworek was named the division’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Dutchmen to an undefeated regular season. The Dutch had eight All-Stars overall.

Dutchmen quarterback Christian Coudriet was named the division’s Offensive MVP, while Garett Bauer was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year. Teammate Sean Lathrop took home Defensive MVP honors.

Coudriet and Bauer were joined as league offensive All-Stars by fellow Dutchmen Caiden Baker (offensive line), Mitchell Reiter (wide receiver/slot back), Jacob Kline (running back/slot back) and Vinicius Nunes (placekicker).

Lathrop (linebacker) made the defensive squad along with Alex Lukaschunis (defensive line/end). Connor Bressler was an honorable mention selection at linebacker.

Ridgway had the most All-Stars for the Big School North Division with 10.

On the offensive side, Elkers Dan Park (offensive line), Wil Howard (wide receiver/slot back), Camron Marciniak (running back/slot back), Alex Bon (tight end) and Eric Salberg (fullback) earned honors.

Ridgway also had five defensive All-Stars in Rickey Delhunty (linebacker), Park (defensive line/end), Marciniak (cornerback), Dominic Allegretto (safety) and Luke Zimmerman (punter).

On the Small School side, Redbank Valley dominated the South All-Stars after enjoying an undefeated season before making a run all the way to Class A state semifinals.

Blane Gold was voted the South Coach of the Year, while Bulldog Joe Mansfield earned Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Redbank had nine All-Star selections overall.

Mansfield was joined the South Defense All-Stars by teammates Hudson Martz (linebacker), Kobe Bonanno (defensive line/end) and Dalton Bish (cornerback).

Redbank also had five All-Stars on offense in Aidan Gardner (offensive line), Marquese Gardlock (wide receiver/slot back), Ray Shreckengost (running back/slot back), Bish (running back/slot back and Bonanno (fullback).

Curwensville garnered four All-Stars — Curtis Caldwell (offensive line), Ty Terry (wide receiver/slot back), Jake Mullins (placekicker) and Scott Condon (defensive line/end) — while Brockway had a pair in Seth Stewart (linebacker) and Ben Glasl (safety).

Brockway’s Peyton Maurer (defensive line) and Curwensville’s Thad Butler (slot back) were honorable mention picks at their respective positions.

Finally, in the Small School North, the area’s lone team is Elk County Catholic, which took home five All-Star selections.

Sam Kaul (running back/slot back), Jake Parrish (offensive line) and Joe Tettis (tight end) were voted to the All-Division Offense, while Nick Crisp (linebacker) and Bryan Schatz (defensive line/end) were defensive All-Stars.

Below is a full listing of the All-Stars teams, as well as the major award winners, for each division in the District 9 League:

BIG SCHOOL SOUTH

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Elliot Park, Brookville

Offensive MVP: Jack Krug, Brookville

Defensive MVP: Nathan Waltman, Karns City

Coach of the Year: Joe Sherwin, Karns City

Division Champions: Brookville

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jack Krug. Brookville

Offensive Interior Line: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; Elliot Park, Brookville; Isaiah Usselman, Moniteau; Nathan Taylor, Brookville;

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Robert Keth, Brookville; Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Kaden Scherer, Karns City;

Running Back/Slot Back: Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau;

Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Chaz McGuire, Moniteau; Ruben Estrada, DuBois;

Tight End: Nathan Waltman, Karns City

Return Specialist: Derraick Burkett, DuBois

Place Kicker: Owen Collwell, Karns City; Beau Verdill, Central Clarion

DEFENSE

Linebackers: Nathan Waltman, Karns City; Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau; Robert Keth, Brookville

Defensive Line/Ends: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Mason McNany, Karns City; Elliott Park, Brookville; Bobby Kennis, DuBois; Hunter Craddock Central Clarion

Safety: Kameron Falgout, Punxsutawney Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Cooper Shall, Central Clarion

Cornerback: Kyle MacBeth, Brookville; Dale Kot, DuBois

Punter: Nathan Taylor Brookville

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Calvin German, Central Clarion (Quarterback); Cole Coon, Karns City (Running back)

BIG SCHOOL NORTH

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garett Bauer, St. Marys

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Reese Novosel, Kane

Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys

Defensive MVP: Sean Lathrop, St. Marys

Coach of the Year: Chris Dworek, St. Marys

Division Champions: St. Marys

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys

Offensive Interior Line: Garett Bauer, St. Marys; Reese Novosel, Kane; Caiden Baker, St. Marys; Dan Park, Ridgway; Ryan Hughes, Bradford

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Wil Howard, Ridgway; Mitchell Reiter, St. Marys; Elijah Fitton, Bradford

Running Back/Slot Back: Josh, Buhl Kane; Cam Marciniak, Ridgway; Jacob Kline, St. Marys

Fullback: Eric Salberg, Ridgway; Addison Plants, Kane

Tight End: Alex Bon, Ridgway; Bobby Rumcik, Kane

Return Specialist: Elijah, Fitton Bradford

Place Kicker: Vinicius Nunes, St. Marys

DEFENSE

Linebackers: Sean Lathrop, St. Marys; Ricky Delhunty, Ridgway; Josh Buhl, Kane; Mike Gow, Bradford

Defensive Line/Ends: Reese Novosel, Kane; Dan Park, Ridgway; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Ryan Hughes, Bradford; Alex Liners, Bradford; Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys

Safety: Harley Morris, Kane; Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway

Cornerback: Austen Davis, Bradford; Cam Marciniak, Ridgway; Zuke Smith, Kane

Punter: Luke Zimmerman, Ridgway; Ryan Buhl, Kane

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Dalton Dixon, Bradford (Wide Receiver); Connor Bresler, St. Marys (Linebacker)

SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley

Offensive MVP: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley

Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley

Coach of the Year: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

Division Champions: Redbank Valley

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tanner Merwin, Union/A-C Valley

Offensive Interior Line: Curtis Caldwell, Curwensville; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley; Aidan Gardner, Redbank; Haden Peters, Keystone

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Caiden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Ty Terry, Curwensville; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley

Tight End: Keenan Heeter, Keystone

Running back/Slot Back: Nick Weave,r Keystone; Ray Schreckengost, Redbank Valley; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley

Fullback: Caleb Nellis, Keystone; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley

Return Specialist: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley

Place Kicker: Jake Mullins, Curwensville

DEFENSE

Linebackers: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Hudson Martz, Redbank Valley; Eli Penny, Union/A-C Valley

Defensive Line/ Ends: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley; Nick Weaver, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley; Scott Condon, Curwensville; Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley

Safety: Zander, McHenry Keystone; Ben Glasl, Brockway

Cornerback: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley

Punter: Nick Weaver, Keystone

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Peyton Maurer, Brockway (Defensive Line); Thad Butler, Curwensville (Slot Back)

SMALL SCHOOL NORTH

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Adenn Stevens, Smethport

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Cale Ayers, Coudersport

Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport

Defensive MVP: Hayden Keck, Coudersport

Division Champions: Smethport

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Noah Lent, Smethport

Offensive Interior Line: Justin Young, Port Allegany; Jake Parrish, Elk County Catholic; Cale Ayers, Coudersport; Adenn Stevens, Smethport; Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Trey Ayers, Port Allegany; Ryli Burritt, Smethport; Ethan Smith, Otto-Eldred

Running Back/Slot Back: Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic; Braedon Johnson Smethport

Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Brandt Kightlinger, Coudersport

Tight End: Joe Tettis, Elk County Catholic

Return Specialist: Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred

Place Kicker: Jake Merry, Otto-Eldred

DEFENSE

Linebackers: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; TJ VanScoter, Otto-Eldred; Nick Crisp, Elk County Catholic; Travis Cooney, Smethport

Defensive Line/Ends: Bryan Schatz, Elk County Catholic Cale Ayers, Coudersport; Kameron Rounsville, Smethport; Zazeric Bell, Otto-Eldred; Dalton Distrola, Port Allegany

Safety: Hayden Keck, Coudersport; Devon Fowler, Cameron County

Cornerback: Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Logan Christie, Smethport

Punter: Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Dalton Keglovits, Coudersport; Trevor Zuver, Smethport

