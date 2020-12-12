The District 9 Football League announced its All-Stars Thursday night, and the Tri-County Area was well represented among the teams named in the four different divisions for 2020.
Area players garnered more than 50 spots on the four All-Star teams as voted on by the league coaches, while eight of the 20 major awards associated with All-Stars went to local athletes or coaches.
The Big School All-Stars were dominated by Brookville and St. Marys, which captured the South and North Division titles, respectively.
In the South, Brookville’s Jack Krug took home Offensive MVP honors for the division, while teammate Elliot Park was voted the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The duo helped the Raiders secure eight spots on the All-Division team.
Krug was voted to the Big School South squad at quarteback and was joined on the offensive side by Park (offensive line), Nathan Taylor (offensive line) and Robert Keth (wide receiver/slot back).
Park (defensive line), Keth (linebacker) and Taylor (punter) also made the squad on defense, as did teammate Kyle MacBeth (cornerback).
Central Clarion had seven selections, including two-way All-Stars Ethan Burford (wide receiver, safety) and Cutter Boggess (running back/slot back, linebacker). Teammate Beau Verdill earned honors at placekicker, while Hunter Craddock (defensive line/end) and Cooper Shall (safety) were named to the defense. Wildcat Calvin German was an honorable mention pick at quarterback.
DuBois, the other area team in the Big School South Division, came away with four All-Stars — Ruben Estrada (fullback), Derraick Burkett (return specialist), Bobby Kennis (defensive line/end) and Dale Kot (cornerback).
In the Big School North, St. Marys captured three of the four main player awards while Chris Dworek was named the division’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Dutchmen to an undefeated regular season. The Dutch had eight All-Stars overall.
Dutchmen quarterback Christian Coudriet was named the division’s Offensive MVP, while Garett Bauer was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year. Teammate Sean Lathrop took home Defensive MVP honors.
Coudriet and Bauer were joined as league offensive All-Stars by fellow Dutchmen Caiden Baker (offensive line), Mitchell Reiter (wide receiver/slot back), Jacob Kline (running back/slot back) and Vinicius Nunes (placekicker).
Lathrop (linebacker) made the defensive squad along with Alex Lukaschunis (defensive line/end). Connor Bressler was an honorable mention selection at linebacker.
Ridgway had the most All-Stars for the Big School North Division with 10.
On the offensive side, Elkers Dan Park (offensive line), Wil Howard (wide receiver/slot back), Camron Marciniak (running back/slot back), Alex Bon (tight end) and Eric Salberg (fullback) earned honors.
Ridgway also had five defensive All-Stars in Rickey Delhunty (linebacker), Park (defensive line/end), Marciniak (cornerback), Dominic Allegretto (safety) and Luke Zimmerman (punter).
On the Small School side, Redbank Valley dominated the South All-Stars after enjoying an undefeated season before making a run all the way to Class A state semifinals.
Blane Gold was voted the South Coach of the Year, while Bulldog Joe Mansfield earned Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Redbank had nine All-Star selections overall.
Mansfield was joined the South Defense All-Stars by teammates Hudson Martz (linebacker), Kobe Bonanno (defensive line/end) and Dalton Bish (cornerback).
Redbank also had five All-Stars on offense in Aidan Gardner (offensive line), Marquese Gardlock (wide receiver/slot back), Ray Shreckengost (running back/slot back), Bish (running back/slot back and Bonanno (fullback).
Curwensville garnered four All-Stars — Curtis Caldwell (offensive line), Ty Terry (wide receiver/slot back), Jake Mullins (placekicker) and Scott Condon (defensive line/end) — while Brockway had a pair in Seth Stewart (linebacker) and Ben Glasl (safety).
Brockway’s Peyton Maurer (defensive line) and Curwensville’s Thad Butler (slot back) were honorable mention picks at their respective positions.
Finally, in the Small School North, the area’s lone team is Elk County Catholic, which took home five All-Star selections.
Sam Kaul (running back/slot back), Jake Parrish (offensive line) and Joe Tettis (tight end) were voted to the All-Division Offense, while Nick Crisp (linebacker) and Bryan Schatz (defensive line/end) were defensive All-Stars.
Below is a full listing of the All-Stars teams, as well as the major award winners, for each division in the District 9 League:
BIG SCHOOL SOUTH
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Elliot Park, Brookville
Offensive MVP: Jack Krug, Brookville
Defensive MVP: Nathan Waltman, Karns City
Coach of the Year: Joe Sherwin, Karns City
Division Champions: Brookville
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jack Krug. Brookville
Offensive Interior Line: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; Elliot Park, Brookville; Isaiah Usselman, Moniteau; Nathan Taylor, Brookville;
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Robert Keth, Brookville; Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Kaden Scherer, Karns City;
Running Back/Slot Back: Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau;
Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Chaz McGuire, Moniteau; Ruben Estrada, DuBois;
Tight End: Nathan Waltman, Karns City
Return Specialist: Derraick Burkett, DuBois
Place Kicker: Owen Collwell, Karns City; Beau Verdill, Central Clarion
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Nathan Waltman, Karns City; Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau; Robert Keth, Brookville
Defensive Line/Ends: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Mason McNany, Karns City; Elliott Park, Brookville; Bobby Kennis, DuBois; Hunter Craddock Central Clarion
Safety: Kameron Falgout, Punxsutawney Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Cooper Shall, Central Clarion
Cornerback: Kyle MacBeth, Brookville; Dale Kot, DuBois
Punter: Nathan Taylor Brookville
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Calvin German, Central Clarion (Quarterback); Cole Coon, Karns City (Running back)
BIG SCHOOL NORTH
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garett Bauer, St. Marys
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Reese Novosel, Kane
Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys
Defensive MVP: Sean Lathrop, St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Chris Dworek, St. Marys
Division Champions: St. Marys
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys
Offensive Interior Line: Garett Bauer, St. Marys; Reese Novosel, Kane; Caiden Baker, St. Marys; Dan Park, Ridgway; Ryan Hughes, Bradford
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Wil Howard, Ridgway; Mitchell Reiter, St. Marys; Elijah Fitton, Bradford
Running Back/Slot Back: Josh, Buhl Kane; Cam Marciniak, Ridgway; Jacob Kline, St. Marys
Fullback: Eric Salberg, Ridgway; Addison Plants, Kane
Tight End: Alex Bon, Ridgway; Bobby Rumcik, Kane
Return Specialist: Elijah, Fitton Bradford
Place Kicker: Vinicius Nunes, St. Marys
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Sean Lathrop, St. Marys; Ricky Delhunty, Ridgway; Josh Buhl, Kane; Mike Gow, Bradford
Defensive Line/Ends: Reese Novosel, Kane; Dan Park, Ridgway; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Ryan Hughes, Bradford; Alex Liners, Bradford; Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys
Safety: Harley Morris, Kane; Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway
Cornerback: Austen Davis, Bradford; Cam Marciniak, Ridgway; Zuke Smith, Kane
Punter: Luke Zimmerman, Ridgway; Ryan Buhl, Kane
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Dalton Dixon, Bradford (Wide Receiver); Connor Bresler, St. Marys (Linebacker)
SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley
Offensive MVP: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley
Coach of the Year: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
Division Champions: Redbank Valley
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tanner Merwin, Union/A-C Valley
Offensive Interior Line: Curtis Caldwell, Curwensville; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley; Aidan Gardner, Redbank; Haden Peters, Keystone
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Caiden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Ty Terry, Curwensville; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley
Tight End: Keenan Heeter, Keystone
Running back/Slot Back: Nick Weave,r Keystone; Ray Schreckengost, Redbank Valley; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley
Fullback: Caleb Nellis, Keystone; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley
Return Specialist: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley
Place Kicker: Jake Mullins, Curwensville
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Hudson Martz, Redbank Valley; Eli Penny, Union/A-C Valley
Defensive Line/ Ends: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley; Nick Weaver, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/A-C Valley; Scott Condon, Curwensville; Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley
Safety: Zander, McHenry Keystone; Ben Glasl, Brockway
Cornerback: Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley
Punter: Nick Weaver, Keystone
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Peyton Maurer, Brockway (Defensive Line); Thad Butler, Curwensville (Slot Back)
SMALL SCHOOL NORTH
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Adenn Stevens, Smethport
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Cale Ayers, Coudersport
Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport
Defensive MVP: Hayden Keck, Coudersport
Division Champions: Smethport
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Noah Lent, Smethport
Offensive Interior Line: Justin Young, Port Allegany; Jake Parrish, Elk County Catholic; Cale Ayers, Coudersport; Adenn Stevens, Smethport; Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Trey Ayers, Port Allegany; Ryli Burritt, Smethport; Ethan Smith, Otto-Eldred
Running Back/Slot Back: Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic; Braedon Johnson Smethport
Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Brandt Kightlinger, Coudersport
Tight End: Joe Tettis, Elk County Catholic
Return Specialist: Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred
Place Kicker: Jake Merry, Otto-Eldred
DEFENSE
Linebackers: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; TJ VanScoter, Otto-Eldred; Nick Crisp, Elk County Catholic; Travis Cooney, Smethport
Defensive Line/Ends: Bryan Schatz, Elk County Catholic Cale Ayers, Coudersport; Kameron Rounsville, Smethport; Zazeric Bell, Otto-Eldred; Dalton Distrola, Port Allegany
Safety: Hayden Keck, Coudersport; Devon Fowler, Cameron County
Cornerback: Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Logan Christie, Smethport
Punter: Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Dalton Keglovits, Coudersport; Trevor Zuver, Smethport