The pairings for the upcoming District 9 basketball pairings were released Friday, and 14 teams (11 boys, 6 girls) from the Tri-County Area will be involved in postseason tournaments in five different classifications, all with one main objective in mind — reach the state playoffs.
On the boys’ side, four areas teams are entered in both the District 9 Class A and 2A playoffs. District 9 gets four state qualifiers in Class A and three in 2A.
Class A Boys
Top-seeded Elk County Catholic headlines the Class A boys tournament, which gets underway Thursday with the quarterfinals.
The Crusaders (23-1) open the postseason against eighth-seeded Austin (11-11) in a game at St. Marys High School at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that matchup gets either fifth-seeded Johnsonburg (15-7) or fourth-seeded Cameron County (16-6) in the semifinals. That quarterfinal contest will be held at St. Marys at 6 p.m. prior to the ECC game Thursday.
Should ECC and Johnsonburg win, it would set up a rematch of last year’s D-9 Class A title game, which was won by the Rams, 36-30.
The bottom half of the bracket in Class A has second-seeded North Clarion (19-2) battling seventh-seeded DuBois central Catholic (12-10) Thursday at Brookville at 7 p.m., while third-seeded Clarion-Limestone (19-3) takes on sixth-seeded Otto-Eldred (11-9) at Elk County Catholic High School at 7:30 p.m.
North Clarion escaped with a 66-64 road victory against DCC in a game played Feb. 4.
Elk County already owns two wins this season against Johnsonburg and DCC.
Class 2A Boys
When it comes to the Class 2A boys bracket, defending champ Coudersport (20-1) and runner-up Ridgway (21-3) lead the field at the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Coudy beat Ridgway, 66-46, in last year’s D-9 2A finals.
The top-seeded Falcons open with eighth-seeded Brockway (8-14) in a quarterfinal game Tuesday at St. Marys at 7:30. The other quarterfinal in the top half has fourth-seeded Karns City (15-7) battling fifth-seeded Redbank Valley (13-9) at Union High School at 7 p.m.
Ridgway takes on seventh-seeded Clarion (11-11) Tuesday at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal in the bottom half, while third-seeded Keystone (16-5) and sixth-seeded Smethport (11-10) play at Kane High School at 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway — which won at Coudy, 57-56, on Jan. 4 — is 4-0 against teams in the field.
Class A Girls
Johnsonburg (19-5) is the top seed for the D-9 Class A girls playoffs and has a bye into the semifinals of the seven-team tourney where four teams earn a trip to states.
The Ramettes await the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup between fourth-seeded Cameron County (15-7) and fifth-seeded Otto-Eldred (14-8) — a game being played at St. Marys at 6 p.m.
The area’s other local team in the field is in the bottom half of the draw, as sixth-seeded ECC (11-11) battles third-seeded North Clarion at Brookville Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The final quarterfinal contest between second-seeded Coudersport (17-4) and seventh-seeded Northern Potter (11-11) is set for Wednesday at Austin High School at 7 p.m.
The Ramettes have played everyone in the field except Coudy and Northern Potter and sport a 6-0 record against the other four entrants, with three of those wins coming against ECC.
Class 2A Girls
Clarion is the lone area girls squad in the Class 2A playoffs. The fourth-seeded Lady Cats (15-7) play fifth-seeded Cranberry in a quarterfinal game Wednesday at North Clarion at 7 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Kane (21-3) in the semifinals.
The other Class 2A quarterfinal pits third-seeded Port Allegany (15-6) against sixth-seeded Keystone (10-11) at Kane on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game advances to play second-seeded A-C Valley (18-3) in the semifinals.
Class 3A Boys, Girls
Both Class 3A championship games will be held Wednesday at Keystone High School, with Brookville and Moniteau battling each other in both. The girls game is set for 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Brookville is the top seed in both games. The Brookville boys come in 14-8, while the Lady Raiders are 17-5.
Class 4A Boys, Girls
The Class 4A playoffs features three-team brackets.
On the boys’ side, Clearfield (11-10) is the top seed and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal contest that has third-seeded St. Marys (7-13) traveling to second-seeded Bradford (9-12). The Dutchmen and owls are scheduled to play Monday in Bradford in the regular season finale for both teams.
Punsutawney (21-1), which suffered its first loss of the season Friday night at Bradford (44-43) on a free throw with no time left, is the top seed in the girls 4A playoffs.
The Lady Chucks await the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal matchup that has third-seeded Clearfield (9-13) traveling to second-seeded St. Marys (15-6). The Lady Dutch won at Clearfield, 43-31, on Jan. 23.
Class 5A Boys, Girls
Finally, both DuBois teams will be competing in their respective subregional playoffs in Class 5A.
The Lady Beavers (10-12) are the fourth-seed for the District 6-8-9 5A playoffs and host fifth-seeded Bellefonte (9-13) in a quarterfinal game Monday at 7 p.m. DuBois edged Bellefonte, 36-34, at home back on jan. 10.
The winner of that games travels to top-seeded Hollidaysburg for a semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m. The other semifinal Thursday has third-seeded Portage traveling to second-seeded Obama Academy at 7 p.m.
As for the DuBois boys (14-8), they await the District 8 champ, with the winner of that contest advancing to play the District 10 champion for a berth to the state playoffs.
