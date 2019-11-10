The District 9 chapter of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced its All-Stars, and the Tri-County Area had a heavy presence on the Class A and 3A squads.
In Class A, recently crowned district champ Clarion dominated the All-Stars squads with five Lady Cats receiving accolades.
Junior setter Brenna Campbell was captured Class A MVP honors for the second straight year, while senior teammates Kaitlyn Constantino (outside hitter) and Kyara Girvan (libero) were named the First Team along with sophomore outside hitter Korrin Burns.
Elk County Catholic senior outside hitter Taylor Newton, who helped lead the Lady Crusaders to the Class A title game, also garnered First Team honors along with A-C Valley senior Emily Wetzel (setter) and Cranberry senior Ava Ferringer (middle hitter).
Burns and Newton both were First Team selections a year ago, while Constantino and Girvan made the Second Team as juniors.
The Second Team is headlined by Clarion senior Maddie Schill (middle hitter) and the Johnsonburg senior duo of Jenna Morgan (middle hitter) and Haylee Cherry (libero). Schill was a First Teamer in 2018.
Also making the Second Team were A-C Valley sophomore Meah Ielasa (outside hitter), Otto-Eldred junior Reilly Raught (middle hitter) and Oswayo Valley junior Marcy West (middle hitter).
Elk County Catholic seniors Madyson Dellaquila (middle hitter) and Ellie Fledderman (setter) landed on the Third Team along with Keystone senior Alyssa Dunlap (outside hitter), Cranberry senior Emily Duncan (setter), Oswayo Valley freshman Jadyn Barbham (outside hitter) and Couderspoer junior Addie Myers (middle hitter).
In Class 3A, three-time reigning district champ DuBois had four All-Stars in seniors Sydney Kaschalk (middle hitter), Kaylee Sadowski (outside hitter), Cate Gregory (setter) and Cayla Donahue (outside hitter). None of the Lady Beavers were voted the Class 3A MVP.
Kaschalk and Gregory were both All-Star selections a year ago as well.
A full list of the Class 2A and 3A All-Star Teams and MVP recipient in those classes was not available.