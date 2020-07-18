DuBOIS — A four-run third inning proved to be the difference for DMS as it secured a 6-3 victory over Christ Lutheran Church in a DuBois Minor League contest at Way Memorial Field Friday.
After Christ Lutheran had tied the game at two with a pair of runs in the top of the inning, DMS used a big inning in the home half to recapture the lead for good.
After a groundout started the inning, the batting order flipped over as Brycen Buzzard reached on a walk before moving around to third on a pair of passed balls.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Buzzard score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with Hunter Shepler at the plate.
Shepler would eventually single into left field and move up to second on an error on the play to spark a two-out rally.
Lance Davidson followed with his second double of the game, lining a pitch into left to bring home Shepler.
An infield single to the left side off the bat of Cody Knisley put runners on the corners, as Knisley then advanced to second on a fielder’s indifference with Vince Davidson at the plate.
Davidson then found a hole in the left side as his single brought home both runners to push the lead to 6-2 after three innings of play.
Christ Lutheran was able to get one run back in the fifth inning, but DMS halted the rally there as it held on for the 6-3 win.
After a strikeout and a groundout started the top of the fifth, the visitors used a two-out rally of their own to cut into the deficit.
Nolan Clouser started kept the inning alive by doubling to center field as he then came in to score on a single up the middle by Evan Burton.
A walk issued to JT Hughes followed by a wild pitch put runners at second and third as Christ Lutheran looked to continue cutting into the home side’s lead.
Instead, Lance Davidson took over on the mound for DMS and promptly struck out the first batter he faced to get out of the jam and preserve the three-run lead.
Davidson later worked around a one-out walk by striking out the side in the top of the sixth to close out the victory.
DMS used a pair of extra-base hits in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
Buzzard led the inning of by lining a double down the right-field line before moving to third on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Shepler drew a four-pitch walk and moved into scoring position on a fielder’s indifference.
Davidson then drove a pitch into center for a double to chase home both runners for the first runs of the game.
The home side took its 2-0 lead into the third inning before Christ Lutheran battled back to tie the game at two.
DMS starting pitcher Shepler looked for a quick 1-2-3 inning as he got a groundout to first to start the inning followed by a strikeout for the second out.
Instead, Burton kept the inning going with a double into left field as Hughes followed with two-run inside-the-park home run on a live drive into center field to tie the game.
DMS responded right away in the bottom of the third, putting up four runs of its own on the way to the 6-3 win.
The game was the final one of the regular season for DMS, while Christ Lutheran will wrap up its regular season Monday against VFW before bracket play begins Thursday.