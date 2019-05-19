BROOKVILLE — Yet another stellar performance yielded a third straight title for the Brookville Raiders track and field team Friday night.
Piling up a whopping 130 points after winning six gold medals and scoring points in 14 of the 18 events, the Raiders literally ran away from the field at the District 9 Class 2A Championships. Runner-up Elk County Catholic scored 62 points.
Junior Ian Thrush won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with meet-record times of 10.81 and 21.48 seconds and was part of the winning 4x100 relay that once again lowered its already top-ranked time in the state. He, senior Bryan Dworek, sophomore Jack Krug and senior Cabe Park ran a 42.02, besting Clarion’s 2001 record of 42.62.
Dworek wasn’t far behind Thrush in both sprints, finishing second in both at 10.88 and 21.79 seconds respectively. Park in the 100 and Krug in the 200 made it a 1-2-3 finish in both races with state-qualifying times, a rather amazing feat.
Senior Dillon Olson won the 110 hurdles with a school-record time of 14.74 seconds, qualified as well for states in the 300s with a runner-up finish and joined Thrush, Krug and sophomore Kyle MacBeth on the winning 4x400 relay that ran a season-best 3:26.63.
Dworek won his third straight long jump title, going 22 feet, 5 inches while Krug earned a state berth as well in the 400 dash with a runner-up finish, although he scratched in that event for this week’s trip to states at Shippensburg University to concentrate on his other three events. Senior Addison Singleton qualified for states on time with his third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
“We didn’t talk about a number or anything, but we did talk about this should be our third title in a row, we needed to get the job done and we want to get as many people to states as possible,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We did this last year, but we went through event by event on what everyone’s job was for the whole team and they liked that. It’s not like we’re calling everyone out, but everyone knows what everyone’s job is.
“It’s just as important that the 4x8 gets fourth or fifth as Bryan winning the long jump. Everybody is important. Everybody has a job to do and I think they appreciated that because everyone contributes. That’s how you get to 130 because we scored everywhere we should’ve. We left points out there, but you always do.”
Keystone’s Brody Coleman won the James Manners Award for most points scored in the meet with his title in the triple jump, also a meet record, and 300 hurdles while finishing second to Dworek in the long jump and fourth the 110 hurdles.
Thrush, last year’s winner, had a three-record day to boast and he’s gearing up for another trip to states where he won three medals a year ago — the fifth-place 4x100 relay with Dworek and Krug also returning, his sixth in the 200 dash and eighth in the 4x400 with returners Olson and Krug.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect going into the day,” Thrush said. “Bryan and I were planning to go 1-2 in the 100 and 200, or even 1-2-3 with Cabe and Jack. Those were our goals and we were looking at the district records, so we were going for that. It felt good to get the 100 record and the 4x100, so our goal is to get under 42 seconds at states.”
Thrush’s handoff to Dworek for the final leg of the 4x100 wasn’t flawless, with a second grab by Dworek getting the baton. It obviously didn’t slow them down too much.
“We still got it through pretty fast, but I missed his handoff the first time and got it the second time,” Thrush said. “If we get a better handoff there, maybe we’re at 42.0 or 41-high. So if we all execute our handoffs properly, our goal should be in the 41s.”
Going into the Saturday, Thrush had the fastest time in the state in 200 dash with Dworek No. 5, Dworek’s 10.76 from earlier this month and Thrush’s Friday win ranked No. 2 and 4 in the 100 dash, Olson’s best 300 and Friday’s 110 time are both No. 4 in the state, Dworek’s best long jump is No. 6 and the No. 1 4x100 and No. 7 4x400 relay are the lead medal potentials for the Raiders next weekend.
Also for the Raiders, MacBeth was fourth in the 400 dash and finished fourth in the javelin with senior Braden MacBeth right behind him in fifth. junior Cameron Hooven scored scored in all three jumps — fifth in the long and triple jumps and tied for sixth in the high jump. Sophomore Tim Park tied for fourth and junior Griffen Wolfe tied for sixth in the pole vault.
Junior Bryce Baughman was sixth in the 3,200 run and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x800 relay with sophomore Hayden Kramer and freshmen Garner McMaster and Calvin Doolittle.