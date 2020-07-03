DuBOIS — The DuBois Dream are set to host a 3v3 Tournament of Champions beginning Sunday at the DuBois City Park.
The tournament is being held in place of the team’s 3v3 tournament that it typically holds at DuBois Community Days, which was scheduled for June 13, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“This year, obviously with Community Days being shut down, that initially put a halt to things,” DuBois Dream player/owner Albert Varacallo said. “We then started planning to try to figure out if we could do something on our own.”
“With our PBL (Premier Basketball League) season ending so abruptly, it was just really disappointing because we were looking to take the momentum from that into our AAU and youth basketball seasons.”
“What we’ve tried to do is make a positive out of this and with everybody wanting to play some basketball and schools and indoor gyms being shut down, we tried to find a way to compromise so this outdoor three on three is just exciting for everybody.”
Just like the annual Community Days tournament, the Tournament of Champions will have teams broken up into six divisions based on age.
Those divisions are 3rd-5th grade (boys and girls), 6th-8th grade (girls), 6th-8th grade (boys), high school (boys), open women’s division (high school and older), and open men’s division (college and older).
The grade levels for the divisions are based upon a player’s grade level for the upcoming fall semester.
Varacallo noted that the tentative daily schedule is to have play begin around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. starting with the youngest age divisions.
The first day of the tournament is Sunday as Varacallo hopes to hold play each of the following three Sundays in July weather permitting and noted play could potentially be moved to Saturday if needed on any of the four weekends in July.
“I know with the (COVID-19) around, if something were to happen with us only having play once a week we can easily adjust,” Varacallo said.
“We’re going to have a court monitor at each court keeping things in order. The other thing we’re going to do is have a hand sanitizing station and have some wipes to wipe down the basketball.”
“We know that with basketball you’re a little closer together than some other sports, but we’re hoping that sense it’s three on three it will limit the risk and help keep everyone a little bit more spread out.”
The winning team out of each age bracket on each Sunday in July will then qualify for the championship tournament, which is tentatively schedule for the first Sunday in August (Aug. 2).
Varacallo noted that he is not locking in that final tournament date just yet, because he wants to make sure once all the teams are set, he picks a day that works best for everyone.
Daily play will be formatted as a double elimination tournament as the half-court games will be played as first team to 11 wins and score will be kept by ones and twos.
The Dream owner noted that if a team were to win their age bracket on the first Sunday that does not permit them from playing the next three Sundays.
“We have been getting a lot of questions from people about if they can’t make it out on one of the Sundays will they be disqualified and the answer to that is no,” Varacallo said. “You can basically play in as much or as little as you want during the play in July.”
Varacallo is strongly encouraging for anyone interested in playing, this Sunday or any of the next three tournament days in July, to register online ahead of time before heading to the City Park.
Interested players can register as a team or as an individual as ‘free agents’ will be placed onto teams where seen fit.
Varacallo noted that there have been over 100 signups, many of which are full teams.
Anyone interested in registering should visit the DuBois Dream’s website at www.duboisdream.com.
The online registration process also includes a waiver signing for a release of liability for the DuBois Dream.
“We don’t what people clustering around a registration table the day of,” Varacallo said. “We really want everyone to register ahead of time so we can get everything set up, have the bracket set up and we’ll be ready to go.”
“We’ve got people coming in from Bradford, Punxsutawney, Brookville and Brockway, it’s going to be a nice local tournament.”