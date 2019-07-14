FRANKLIN — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars’ bats got hot in the late innings as the team powered its way to a 10-4 victory over Harborcreek in the opener of \ Section 1 tournament Friday night.
After scoring an early run in the bottom of the first, DuBois went cold offensively in the next two innings, managing just one hit combined between the second and third innings.
DuBois turned things around in a big way in the late innings, pouring out seven hits on its way to a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the win.
“This was our first game all season, we got a bye through Districts so we’ve been sitting around waiting to play baseball,” DuBois manager Jason Yale said. “We were a little rusty at first, but we came around.”
Harborcreek had a chance to take the lead in the top of the first when JT Delsandro led off with a walk before Gavin Burchanowski drew a walk to put two on with nobody out.
DuBois starter Grady Galiczynski responded by striking out the next two batters as he looked to get out of the early jam.
Instead, Ben Mozdy was able to draw the second walk of the inning to load the bases with two away.
Galiczynski responded with his third strikeout of the inning to escape the threat and bring DuBois to the plate in the bottom half.
It was Galiczynski who got things started in the home half of the first, driving a pitch of the fence in center field for a lead off double.
Landon Pawl then singled to left to score Galiczynski for the game’s first run as he moved up to second on the throw towards home on the play.
Mason Dinkfelt followed with a groundout to the right side to move Pawl up to third and bring Madix Clark to the plate.
With Clark up to bat, a wild pitch got away from Harborcreek catcher Burchanowski as Pawl looked to score from third.
Instead, Burchanowski was able to track down the loose ball and beat Pawl to the plate to make the tag himself for the second out as DuBois managed just one run in the opening inning.
DuBois continued to hold onto the one-run lead into the bottom of the fourth before it was able to tack three runs onto the lead.
Dinkfelt got the inning rolling by singling back up the middle before being replaced by special pinch runner Maddox Bennett at first.
Clark followed by drawing a walk before Ben Yale drove a double down the left field line to bring home Bennett and double the lead.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Nolan Anderson came in to pinch hit as he hit an RBI grounder to second to score Clark and was able to reach on an error on the play.
Pinch-hitter Alex Sago followed with another groundout to second to bring home Yale from third and give DuBois a 4-0 advantage heading into the fifth inning.
Harborcreek responded in the next half inning, as it took advantage of a couple defensive miscues by DuBois on the way to scoring three unearned runs to trim the deficit to one.
Dallas Olesky led off by hitting a fly ball to left that was misplayed by the left fielder allowing him to reach second on a two-base error.
Nathan Vogt followed by hitting a single into right field as Olesky was able to score the first run of the inning on an arrant throw back to the infield.
Mozdy followed by hitting a double to right to plate Vogt and bring the score to 4-2.
DuBois relief pitcher Sago responded by striking out the next two batters, but Lucas Hanson came through with a two-out RBI single to left field to bring home Mozdy and cut the DuBois lead to one run.
Sago was able to strike out to next batter to preserve the lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
DuBois responded in a big way in the next half inning, as its first six batters of the frame all reached base and scored as it took a 10-3 lead into the final inning of play.
Galiczynski led off by reaching on a walk before Pawl hit a bloop single into left-center field.
Dinkfelt followed by hitting a line drive single into center field as Galiczynski came around to score from second on the play, which proved to be the game-winning run.
Clark followed by blasting a three-run home run into the trees in left field to clear the bases and give DuBois a 8-3 lead.
Yale kept the big inning going by singling down the line in left, which chased Harborcreek pitcher Mozdy from the game as it turned to Luke Ruprecht on the mound.
Walker Thomas greeted Ruprecht with a single to right to score Yale, who had moved to second on a wild pitch.
Thomas moved up to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a groundout to second by Bennett to bring the score to 10-3 heading into the sixth.
“That’s pressure of the pitchers, that was exactly what we needed in that spot and I told them ‘hey we go out here and score nine and we can end it now’ and they tried,” Yale said.
Delsandro led off the sixth by singling to right off Sago as DuBois then handed the ball over to Dinkfelt on the mound.
Dinkfelt struck out the first batter he faced, as Delsandro moved to second on a dropped third strike before taking third and scoring on a pair of wild pitches.
Olesky followed by driving a pitch to the fence in right field as he attempted to stretch the hit into a double.
DuBois right fielder Thomas tracked down the ball and fired a strike to shortstop Galiczynski at second who applied the tag for the second out of the inning.
After a single to center by Vogt, Mozdy hit a line drive back up the middle as Dinkfelt snared the ball for the final out to close out the 10-4 victory.
The trio of DuBois pitchers combined to strikeout 12 in the win, as at the plate DuBois struck out just four times in the victory.
Galiczynski went 2 1/3 inning with the start, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.
Sago, who go the win in relief, went 2 2/3 innings allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out six, as Dinkfelt got the final three outs allowing two hits and fanning one.
“That’s exactly what we had hoped was gonna get us through this tournament, we’ve got a lot of arms and a lot of good pitchers so its good to have that on our side,” Yale said.
DuBois battled Butler Township in the winners’ bracket finals Saturday night, but a score was not available as of press time.
A victory in that game puts them in Monday’s title game at 7 p.m., while a loss would force them to play an elimination game this evening at 7 p.m.