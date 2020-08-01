DuBois Area High School will not hold its annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is held at halftime of the first home football game, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school recently announced who the newest honorees are.
The sixth class of of the DAHS Sports Hall of Fame features three standout athletes in Mike Diaz, Ron “Bub” Maietta and Bud Plaszenski; long-time softball coach Tom Kurts and the latest Legacy Award honoree in Ed LaBorde.
All the inductees have been notified by the school, and the 2020 Hall of Fame Class will be honored during a double induction ceremony with the new Class of 2021 next year.
Here is a closer look at each new hall of fame inductee:
Mike Diaz
A 1999 graduate, Diaz put together one of the best wrestling careers in school history.
He was a four-time District 9 Class AAA champion, winning titles at 103 as a freshman and sophomore, 112 as a junior and 119 as a senior. He captured a PIAA silver medal as a junior.
A four-time Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First Team selection, Diaz also helped lead the Beavers to D-9 Class AAA team crowns at individual districts in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
Diaz finished with a career record of 109-20, with those 109 wins being a school record at the time he graduated.
Ron “Bub” Maietta
Maietta, a 1989 graduate, was a three-sport athlete who competed in football, basketball and baseball for the Beavers.
On the gridiron in 1987, Maietta completed 82 of 145 passes as the team’s quarterback for 1,237 yards and 13 touchdown passes. His passing yards set a new school record at the time, with the old mark having stood since 1960.
The Beavers were the Western Conference champions that season.
In basketball, Maietta was a District 9 Class AAAA League All-Star in 1987 and 1988.
Maietta’s main sport was baseball though, as he put together one of, if not the best, career ever by a Beaver on the diamond. He was named the 1989 Gatorade Circle of Champions Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year.
Maietta finished his high school career with a .383 batting average while holding school career records for home runs (22), RBIs (85), pitching record/wins (25-5) and strikeouts (361).
He was drafted right out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in the 1989 MLB Draft and pitched for three years in the minor leagues.
Bud Plaszenski
Plaszenski, a 2009 grad, put together quite the career in both cross country and track and field for the Beavers, winning a combined nine District 9 titles and a PIAA bronze medal.
In cross country, Plaszenski won D-9 Class AAA titles as a junior (2007) and senior (2008) and went on to place third at states as a senior. On the track, the former Beaver standout captured seven District 9 Class AAA titles — three in the 1,600, two in the 3,200 and two in the 4x800 relay.
Plaszenski was named the 2009 John Klees “Male Athlete of the Year.”
Tom Kurts
Kurts was the DuBois softball coach for 16 seasons (1985-2001), compiling a 180-11 career record.
He led the Lady Beavers to six District 9 Class AAA championships (1988, ’89, ’92, ’93, ’94 and ’97). His teams went 2-6 in the state playoffs, winning first round games in 1988 (4-0 against Mercyhurst Prep) and 1992 (9-4 against Philipsburg-Osceola).
Ed LaBorde
LaBorde, a 1965 graduate of the old DuBois High School, competed in football and track and field for the Beavers.
On the football field as a senior (1964 season), LaBorde led the district in rushing and scoring and was named the District 9 MVP. He also made the Big 33 Honor Roll and was named UPI All-State honorable mention.
As a senior in track in 1965, he set the school record in the javelin with a heave of 186 feet, 7 inches — a mark that stood for 40 years. The javelin was redesigned in 1986, creating a standard of records for the old and “new” javelins.
Hall of Fame
Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in one of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district.
The legacy category was added as a way to honor those involved in DuBois athletics before the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area High School in 1965.