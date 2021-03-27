DuBOIS — It’s often said pitchers are ahead of the hitters early in the season, but that didn’t prove to be totally the case Friday for the DuBois baseball team in its season opener against Moniteau at Showers Field.
While the Beavers got solid pitching overall, it was their bats that made difference as DuBois pounded out 12 hits in what wound up being an 8-6 victory that felt closer than it should have been.
That feeling largely came from the fact a couple early errors helped Moniteau jump out to a 4-3 lead after two innings despite being outhit 6-3 in those two frames.
DuBois pulled even with a run in the bottom of the third before taking the lead for good (7-4) with a three-run fifth.
Austin Mitchell and Karson Fields drew bases-loaded walks in the inning around an infield single by Chandler Ho that also plated a run. Ho had himself a day in the leadoff spot, going 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, stolen base and run scored.
The Beavers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Trenton Gaffney’s groundout scored Nick Farrell, who had walked, to make it 8-4. Gaffney finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Moniteau pushed across a pair of runs in the seventh with three straight hits against reliever Garrett Starr in his third inning of work, but the Beaver closed the door from there.
Starr got the win, allowing the two earned run on three hits in three innings of work. He struck out the first five batters he faced and retired the side in the fifth and sixth before giving up the two runs.
His effort followed a scoreless inning of relief by lefty Michael Orzechowski. Alex Pasternak started for the Beavers and tossed the first three innings. He allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out two, walking two and hitting a pair.
“We hit exceptionally well today,” said Beavers coach Todd Stiner. “We just had some smaller mistakes that we’re going to get better at. As far as seeing the ball, we only had one scrimmage, so I was very pleased with the way we hit the ball. We only struck out three times, put the ball in play and had a couple two-strike hits.
“As for the pitchers, Alex (Pasternak) struggled a little bit, but he was in position to come out of that game only giving up one run. We got away with pulling off what we wanted to do on the mound though. That was exact sequence we wanted to do (Pasternak 3 innings, Orzechwoski 1 inning, Starr finish) and felt it have out opponent a good mix as far off-speed pitchers and velocity pitchers.
“Credit to them (Moniteau) though. They played great defense and ended up keeping that game closer than it should have been given the amount of hits we had. Overall, that was a great team win for us.”
Moniteau got to Pasternak for a run in the top of the first on a two-out, RBI single by Branson Carson.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom of the inning against Warriors starter Brady Thompson.
Ho led off with a sharp single to left, stole second and promptly scored on a bloop double down the right-field line by Karson Fields. Starr and Pasternak followed with singles of their own, with Fields coming home on Pasternak’s hit.
Gaffney eventually capped off the inning with a single to left to plate Starr to put DuBois up 3-1.
Moniteau countered right back with a three-run top of the second in an inning that featured two infield singles, two hit batsmen and a sacifice fly. Ultimately, the Warriors regained the lead at 4-3 when two runs scored on a dropped fly ball in left that should have been the third out of the inning.
Another error nearly hurt DuBois in the third, as Brock Matthews reached on that miscue to start the inning. He took third on a groundout before trying to score on another groundout.
However, second baseman Fields fired home and cut down Matthews at the plate to keep it a 4-3 game.
The play proved key, as DuBois pulled even in the bottom of the third on the Warriors lone error of the game.
With two outs, Tyler Newell singled to right. The Beavers then pulled off a hit and run, with Gaffney sneaking a ball through the middle of the diamond. Newell made a good read on the ball and kept running for third.
Moniteau’s center fielder came racing in for the ball in hopes of throwing out Newell at third.
However, he took his eye off the ball as looked to see where Newell was and missed it. The miscue allowed Newell to score all the way from first.
The scored remained 4-4 into the bottom of the fifth, which is when the Beavers put together its second big inning of the game.
Pasternak led off with a double, which ended Thompson’s day after throwing four-plus innings. Pasternak was 2-for-4 with the double and a RBI.
Nick Farrell then bunted over Pasternak before DuBois showed some patience at the plate against reliever Carson Ritts. Newell drew a walk, before Gaffney was hit to load the bases. Austin Mitchell then walked to force home Pasternak.
Ritts got Nate Farrell to fly out to shallow center for out No. 2, but DuBis was fa from done.
Ho legged on an infield single on a chopper down the third-base line that plated Newell. Fields then his bases-loaded walk to make it 7-4 and knock Ritts from the game.
Ray Dean came on in relief and got out of the inning despite giving up the hardest hit ball of the inning — a line drive right at the right fielder by Starr with the bases still loaded.
Gaffney’s RBI groundout in the sixth gave DuBois a little extra breathing room, which proved to be nice to have when Carson ripped a two-run double in the top of the seventh for Moniteau.
DuBois (1-0) is scheduled to host Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 8,
MONITEAU 6
Score by Innings
Moniteau 130 000 2 — 6
DuBois 201 031 x — 8
Moniteau—6
Tanner Williams 1b 3210, Keagan Book c 4110, Mason Mershimer cf 3110, Branson Corson lf 3023, Dawson Wallace ss 4000, Brock Matthews 2b 3100, Brady Thompson p 3000, Carson Ritts p 0000, Ray Dean p 1000, Dean Hershey 3b 3110, AJ McElvany rf 2000. Totals: 29-6-6-3.
DuBois—8
Chandler Ho cf 4141, Karson Fields 2b 3112, Garrett Starr ss-p 4110, Alex pasternak p-1b 4121, Brycen Dinkfelt 1b 2000, Michael Orzechowski p 0000, Nick Farrell ss 0100, Tyler Newell 3b 2210, Trenton Gaffney lf 3122, Austin Mitchell rf 3001, Nate Farrell c 3010. Totals: 28-8-12-7.
Errors: Moniteau 1, DuBois 4. LOB: Moniteau 7, DuBois 8. 2B: Carson; Ho, Fields, Pasternak. SF: McElravy. SAC: Ni. Farrell. SB: Williams, Matthews Ho, Ni. Farrell 2. CS: Starr. PO: Wallace (by Starr). HBP: Mershimer (by Pasternak), Matthews (by Pasterbak); Gaffney (by Ritts).
Pitching
Moniteau: Brady Thompson-4+ IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Carson Ritts-2.3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ray Dean-1 1/3 IP. 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Alex Pasternak-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Michael Orzechwoski-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Garrett Starr-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Starr. Losing pitcher: Thomspon.