DuBOIS — A little may sometimes go a long way but, more always goes further.
The DuBois Area High School boys’ basketball team used a handful of early 3-pointers to keep up with Brookville during the first half of the DuBois Holiday Tournament finals before going to the inside to finish off a 56-41 victory for the title Saturday.
While all of the Beavers’ successful 3-pointers came in the first half, they still took enough in the final 16 minutes to keep Brookville from packing in the defense down the stretch.
DuBois junior Lennon Lindholm hit four of the Beavers’ five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points while senior center Chase Husted scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to keep the momentum moving. Junior Nick Felix finished just outside the double-digit plateau with nine.
Senior Aaron Park led Brookville with 13.
The Raiders were certainly balanced with the ball in the first as five different players, four of them starters, found the bottom of the net to get things going.
They built leads of four and six points, respectively, during the opening eight minutes but simply couldn’t get any further thanks to Lindholm and his 3-pointers.
He hit three in the first quarter while teammate Jordin Sommers added another to help the Beavers to a 14-13 lead at the end of the first.
Things didn’t thin out for either team in the second as they merely flopped scores and went to the intermission tied at 27-27.
However, things didn’t work out quite as well for the Raiders in the second half as it hit just two shots from the field, both 3-pointers, while DuBois started to gather some momentum on the inside.
That swing allowed the Beavers to slide out to a six-point advantage, 42-36, at the start of the fourth.
That margin grew to 11 points early in the fourth as DuBois opened the final frame on a 5-0 run.
From there, the lead only fell back into single digits twice, both nine points, the rest of the game before the Beavers closed things out with a final flurry of points to win by 15.
Brookville will return to action when it host Punxsutawney Friday, Jan. 3 while DuBois will now travel to Hollidaysburg Monday, Jan. 6.
In the consolation game:
Brockway 56,
DuBois Central Catholic 50, 2 OT
The Rovers waited a long time to get their first lead of the game but, once they had it, they were able to hold on to it and escape with the 56-50 double overtime victory.
Brockway had tied the game numerous times but never held a lead in the contest until 20 seconds into the second overtime period when Austin Schmader hit a shot to put the Rovers on top, 48-46.
The Cardinals’ Harrison Starr tied the game moments later before a 3-pointer by Brockway’s Alec Freemer gave it back while a 5-2 run over the final three minutes secured the improbable come-from-behind victory.
The Cardinals started quickly, scoring 17 in the first eight minutes and led by as many as 12 early in the third before Brockway started to chip away.
Most of that came on a 10-0 run that closed the gap to just two.
From there it was close the rest of the way out as the game was tied three times in the fourth, the final time at 41-41 to send things to OT.
DCC again led through nearly all of the extra frame but a bucket by Brockway’s Noah Adams with 10 seconds left ultimately sent the game to a second OT.
Brockway was then able to outscore DCC 10-4 over the final four minutes to come away with the win.
Freemer led all scorers with 22 points while teammate Jon Wood added 12 for Brockway.
Dante Armanini led DCC with 10 while Ethan Kness and Starr each finished with nine.
Both teams will be in action again Friday, Jan. 3 as Brockway travels to Curwensville while DCC hosts Elk County Catholic.
Note: DuBois’ Chase Husted was named the tournament MVP while All-Tournament honors went to Lindholm (DuBois), Farrell (DuBois), Park (Brookville), Jace Minor (Brookville), Wood (Brockway) and Starr (DCC).