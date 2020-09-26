DuBOIS — It took nearly two years, but a DuBois football team finally walked off a field in celebration following a victory as the Beavers shutout Punxsutawney, 24-0, in their home opener Friday night at Mansell Stadium.
The victory, the program’s first in 700 days and first under new head coach TJ Wingard, was a total team effort as the Beavers controlled both sides of the ball — particularly the defensive side — against the Chucks.
DuBois finished with a 273-90 advantage in total yards, holding the Chucks to just 34 yards in the second half. Punxsy managed just 53 yards on rushing on 34 carries (1.6 ypc).
The Beavers also forced a pair of turnovers on interceptions while committing a late turnover themselves on a fumble The biggest turnover of the game came late in the first half when Beaver Braxton Adams made a diving interception at his own 3-yard line on third down to keep Punxsy off the scoreboard with DuBois holding a 17-0 lead.
DuBois ground out the win in the second half from there, as it threw just one pass after the break. The Beavers racked up 197 rushing yards in the game, 104 after halftime. Zach Henery led that charge with nine carries for 91 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown (1-yard run) that all but put the game away.
In the end, DuBois was able to use two kneeldowns to run out the clock for the program’s first win on the field since a 16-7 win against Brookville at Mansell Stadium on Oct. 26, 2018, in the regular season finale that season. DuBois went 0-10 on the field a year ago but later received a forfeit win from Erie High School after the Royals used an ineligible player in a win at DuBois last Sept. 27.
“I want to shout out to the seniors. That’s been a long battle for them, and it’s nice to get them that win,” said Wingard. “That locker room was pretty cool right there. Since we were allowed to meet in July, these kids have busted their tail and deserved that (win) a lot.”
Punxsy notched a pair of first downs on the opening possession of the game before DuBois forced a punt. The Beavers took over at their own 32 and promptly marched 68 yards on 10 running plays to grab the lead.
Dale Kot jump-started the drive with a 26-yard run on an end around on the first play, while Henery rumbled for 13 yards two plays later. Quarterback Cam-Ron Hays later kept the drive alive when he pushed the pile forward for seven yards on a keeper on fourth-and-1.
Hays’ run gave DuBois first-and-goal at the Punxsy 7, and two runs by Ruben Estrada had the Beavers in the end zone. He capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run up the middle. Nick Graeca’s extra point made it 7-0 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
The DuBois defense then forced a quick punt, which traveled just 16 yards for the Chucks. That kick gave DuBois prime field position at the Chucks’ 35.
The Beavers lost two yards on first down, but two plays later Hays found Kot down the middle of the field, and the Beaver made a nice leaping catch at the goal line for a 37-yard touchdown. Graeca’s PAT made it 14-0 with 1:25 on the first quarter clock.
Kot had four catches for 67 yards, while Hays completed 6 of 8 passes for 76 yards and the one touchdown.
DuBois forced yet another Punxsy punt on the ensuing possession, once again got great field possession thanks to a 28-yard return by Derraick Burkett. Hays and Kot then connected on plays of 21 and 11 yards to give the Beavers’ first-and-goal on the Punxsy 9.
The Chucks made a defensive stand of their own and forced a 23-yard field goal attempt, which Graeca split the uprights on to make it 17-0 just past the midway point of the second quarter.
Punxsy tried to respond, getting its biggest play of the game — a 29-yard run by Zeke Bennett — t open its next possession. The Chucks drove as far as the DuBois 11 before Adams came up with his huge interception on an out route in third down.
“That was a big play,” said Wingard of Adams’ interception. “There were a lot of big plays in the game, and I was just happy with our kids intensity. These kids were very coachable, and all our coaches put together a great game plan for this one.”
The Beavers were able to run out the final 2:37 of the half to take its 17-0 lead to the break.
The teams traded possessions without scoring to open the third quarter, then the Beavers sealed its victory with a 67-yard touchdown drive when it got the ball back. Henery did most of that damage, breaking off a 50-yard run that saw him get pushed out the Punxsy 1.
Henery powered it from there on the ensuing play, with Graeca’s third extra point of the net setting the eventual final at 24-0 with 10:59 to play.
DuBois didn’t stop playing defense after the score though, as Brandon Connor and Estrada each recorded sacks on the Chucks next drive before Kot picked off a Kameron Falgout pass. The Beavers later forced one final Punxsy punt before running out the final 2:46 of the game.
DuBois (1-2) plays Central Clarion County (2-1) Friday night at Clarion University.
DuBOIS 24,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy;0;0;0;0;—;0
DuBois;14;7;0;7;—;24
First Quarter
D—Ruben Estrada 4 run (Nick Graeca kick), 3:47.
D—Dale Kot 37 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
D—Nick Graeca 23 FG, 5:33.
Fourth Quarter
D—Zach Henery 1 run (Nick Graeca kick), 10:59.
___
;P;D
First downs;9;12
Rushes-yards;34-53;34-197
Comp-Att-Int;4-9-2;8-75
Passing Yards;37;76
Total Plays-Yards;43-90;42-273
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Punts;3-22.3;1-32
Penalties-Yards;5-38;8-75
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 23-67, Kameron Falgout 10-(-14), Colin Hoover 1-0.
DuBois—Zach Henery 9-91, Austin Henery 4-17, Ruben Estrada 5-10, Cam-Ron Hays 3-17, Dale Kot 1-26, Chandler Ho 1-6, Dalton Yale 4-7, Austin Mitchell 2-3, De'Andre Vogt 3-24, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING
Punxsy—Kameron Falgout 4 of 9, 37 yds., 0 TD, 2 Ints.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 6 of 8, 76 yds., 1 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Alex Phillips 4-27.
DuBois—Dale Kot 4-67, Derraick Burkett 1-7, Zach Henery 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—None.
DuBois—Braxton Adams, Dale Kot.