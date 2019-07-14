After dropping into the loser’s bracket of the Jefferson County League playoffs with a 6-5 loss to DuBois on Wednesday, Clearfield turned the tables Saturday night, winning 5-2 at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
In that first game, DuBois scored five runs in the fifth to take the early lead.
On Saturday, the Chiefs were the ones who broke out to the quick start, scoring three in the bottom of the first off Post 17 starter Jeremy Krise.
Krise walked both Nate Barr and Hayden Williams to start the inning. An error on a ball hit by Eli Glass loaded the bases with no outs.
A wild pitch allowed Barr to scamper home, while Williams was plated on an RBI single by Seth Bumbarger.
Clearfield got one final run across when Kyle Elensky hit a sac fly to score Bumbarger, making it 3-0.
“They jumped on us early there,” said DuBois manager Chuck Ferra. “We didn’t have a real good first inning either way. We came out really flat. We didn’t play real good defense that first inning. We had our chances there in the first. We had the bases loaded and we couldn’t get anything.”
The Chiefs scored two more runs in the third, as both Allan Myers and Nolan Barr drew two-out walks.
Elensky bought both home on a single to right field, but was tagged out after getting caught in a rundown for the inning’s final out.
“We had a clutch hit from Kyle,” said Clearfield manager Sid Lansberry. “And Bummy had a clutch hit too. DuBois had an error that kind of helped us out too. It was very similar to the other night when we played them.
“Tonight, they got down early and had to try and fight their way back. But, it was a good win for us. It’s good to get back to the finals.”
Post 6 was also getting some good pitching from starter Eli Glass, who has had some arm troubles this season.
“We have some kids away on vacation,” Lansberry said. “And, Eli has had a sore arm off and on this summer. He hasn’t pitched a whole lot, but in this game he came through.
“That’s the sign of a warrior. He came through in a big way and was clutch. He did what he had to do.”
DuBois finally got to Glass in the fourth, as Jordan Frano worked a walk. Alex Pasternak also earned a free pass with one out. A single by Krise loaded the bases for the second time in the game for Post 17.
This time, however, they got an RBI fielder’s choice from Dayne Bauman and an RBI single from Cullen Corle to cut the game to 5-2.
Chandler Ho pitched the final two innings for DuBois, allowing just one hit and one walk.
But he was equally matched by Glass, who closed it out with a 1-2-3 sixth and a quick seventh to set the final.
Glass struck out eight batters and walked three. He allowed just four hits.
“I don’t know many pitches he had to throw, but it didn’t matter,” Lansberry said. “He said he wasn’t coming out. That’s what you need, a bulldog mentally that I’m not coming out. The other guys just followed him.”
Krise took the loss for Post 17, allowing three earned runs on seven walks and four hits. He also struck out five batters.
“We didn’t hit the ball real well today,” Ferra said. “It’s just one of those days. It wasn’t our day. But the kids had a good season. The good thing is we have a berth in the state tournament still.
“We get to keep these kids together for two more weeks and get to play some more ball. It’s a good experience for them and that’s plus.”
Clearfield moves on to play Punxsutawney tonight at 5 in the Jefferson County League championship. Post 6 has to win twice to take the title.
It is the third straight year Clearfield has made the title game.
DuBois will return to action at the Pennsylvania American Legion Championships as the host team in two weeks at Showers Field.