DuBOIS — After a tightly-contested opening quarter, DuBois pulled away little by little in the following three quarters on it’s way to securing a 46-37 victory in the opening round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament Friday.

The first quarter was back-and-forth with the teams eventually finding themselves tied at 13 after the opening eight minutes.

Aaron Park got the scoring started for the Raiders with a three-pointer, as Brookville opened the game on a 5-1 run.

DuBois then responded with a 5-0 run of its own to take a 6-5 lead, aided by a three ball from Jonathan Cruz.

The teams then traded made baskets throughout the rest of the first quarter, as the Raiders kept things close with their shooting form behind the arc, as Bryce Baughman and Robert Keth also made three-pointers in the opening frame.

A free throw by Cruz with just 2.3 seconds left in the first quarter tied the game heading into the second.

The trading of made shots continued in the second quarter, as the Beavers closed out the first half on a 6-2 run to take a 26-20 lead at the break.

Chase Husted and Alex Beers each went 2 of 2 from the line during the late-half run, as Justin Maduley tipped in a missed shot from Cruz as the buzzer sounded to give DuBois the six-point lead at the half.

The third quarter was no longer a back-and-forth affair, but instead saw each team go on a pair of lengthy scoring runs.

Brookville opened the half on a 6-0 run, as Park hit a pair of shots sandwiched around a made basket by Logan Byerly as the Raiders tied the game at 26.

DuBois responded right away with a 8-0 run of their own to pull back in front, as Cruz hit another three-pointer during the run and Beers added an old-fashioned three-point play during the stretch.

Cruz finished the night with three made three-pointers and a game-high 16 points for the Beavers.

Husted added 11 points while Justin Maduley also finished in double figures for DuBois with 10, while Beers finished the night with eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Jack Krug scored the final points of the third quarter on a two-pointer for the Raiders.

In the end, DuBois maintained their six-point advantage and headed into the final quarter of play with a 34-28 lead.

“Brookville is a very well coached team, they have great guard play and they play hard,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said.

In the final quarter, Brookville hit several key shots as it appears they would make a run, but every time the Beavers responded with a big shot of their own to maintain the lead.

Back-to-back baskets from Park helped the Raiders cut the deficit to 41-37 with 3:14 left to play in the game.

Park finished the night with 13 points for Brookville as their only player to score in double figures on the night.

“Aaron (Park) is a really skilled player and he’s a really difficult matchup,” Bennet said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game and we are fortunate to get the victory.”

Byerly added six points, while Trenton Gilhousen and Miner each chipped in five points in the loss.

Brookville was held off the scoreboard for the rest of the game after that point, including a pair of missed free throws from Miner, as DuBois closed out the 46-37 victory.

“It’s probably our worst shooting night we’ve had all year,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “We were getting open looks driving it in and we weren’t making those either.”

The Raiders head coach said it was just one of those nights and felt his team played hard the entire game and never gave up.

Park noted that his team was also hurt in the fourth quarter and throughout the entire game on turnovers off of bad passes.

“We clean up those mistakes and hit a couple shots and its a different game,” Park said. “Credit DuBois, they did a nice job of getting back and staying with us.”

Turnovers also hurt DuBois at times when the game’s pace picked up, but they had success in their half-court offense throughout the game.

Bennett noted that execution in the half-court has been a point of emphasis for his team this season.

“I thought we made some strides tonight,” Bennett said. “We did better than we’ve done so far and we have to continue to work on cleaning up some of the miscues.”