For any team to succeed, it needs players who did the little things, or “dirty work” in sports terminology, that often go unnoticed and unheralded by most fans.
DuBois’ Lucas Buchanan, who recently graduated as part of the Class of 2020, filled that role literally, and figuratively, battling in the trenches as an offensive lineman for the Beavers’ football team.
Buchanan (6-0, 292 pounds), known as “Buc” to his teammates and coaches, was a two-sport athlete who also was a thrower on the track and field team.
He began playing football in second grade for the Oklahoma Tigers and was part of the varsity roster as a freshman. He played two years at the JV level before becoming a two-year varsity starter at center for the Beavers.
Buchanan competed in track and field from seventh grade on, having his senior year cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, we as a whole senior class, were kind of disappointed we didn’t get to finish our senior year,” said Buchanan. “I was fortunate enough to primarily do a fall sport, and I can’t imagine how the primary spring sport athletes feel.
“It obviously took away senior track season, but it wasn’t my primary sport. It was still kind of upsetting, but nothing compared to how I would have felt if football was stopped.”
As to what he loves best about playing sports, Buchanan said, “I love the competitiveness and comradery. There’s something satisfying about outdoing your opponent and your teammates hyping you up and supporting you.
“Football is by far my favorite sport. Mainly because it’s not for everyone, and not just anyone can play. It takes a special kind of person to love to hit and get hit over and over just for the sake of a game. It’s controlled chaos.”
He said his favorite game was the Homecoming contest his senior year against Oil City, a contest the Beavers lost in heartbreaking fashion 55-54 against an Oilers squad that went 12-1 on the year.
“Most of the school, the town, and even close friends, had written us off for that game, especially because of how strong Oil City was,” said Buchanan. “It was just an extremely well played game that came down to a 2-point conversion and about 6 inches. We may have lost, but that was one of the most well-played games I’d ever been a part of.”
Buchanan’s football days are far from over, as he will play collegiately at Thiel College alongside three of his fellow DAHS classmates: Alex Kovalyak, Nick DiLullo and Jackson Pletcher.
“I think it’s amazing how I can move on to the next level and still play football with three of my pals/teammates,” said Buchanan. “All four of us are great friends and love the game in its entirety. It’s truly a blessing to be able to share four more years with them.”
He plans to major in criminal justice and perhaps minor in coaching philosophy.
Buchanan wasn’t just an athlete at DuBois though.
He was involved in “Read Across America,” the “Mr./Ms. DuBois Competition” for Make-A-Wish and the DAHS Youth Football Camp. In his spare time, he enjoys weightlifting and relaxing with friends and family.
Buchanan said balancing sports with school and other activities can be tough at times.
“Everyone has their ‘rough patches’ and knows that they need to overcome the challenge,” he said. “I see it as another task a student athlete must accomplish to achieve greatness.”
Buchanan, the son of Steve and Kristina Buchanan, has two younger siblings — Taylor and Ava _ who also are involved in sports. Taylor competes in track and field, while Ava plays volleyball and basketball.
The former Beaver said his dad is his role model.
“He’s always very passionate and persistent in everything he does,” said Buchanan. “He wants only great things for me and wants me to succeed in life. He’s always had my back through everything.”