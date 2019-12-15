HYDE — The Pete Morelli “Battle for the Buck” Trophy has found a home inside the showcase outside the DuBois Area High School gymnasium, and it will reside their for a fourth straight year after the DuBois wrestling team knocked off rival Clearfield, 42-30, Friday.
The visiting Beavers won seven of the first eight weights to build what appeared to be a commanding 33-6 advantage. However, the Bison didn’t go away quietly and won three of the next four bouts — getting pins from Mark McGonigal, Hayden Kovalick and Oliver Billotte — to battle back within 12 points (36-24) with two matchups to go.
That’s as close as Clearfield got though, as DuBois heavyweight Alex O’Harah pinned Jon Doran in 1:28 to seal the victory. The Beavers then forfeited to Evan Davis at 106 as they were without the services of sophomore Gage Sonnie.
DuBois has now won the “Battle for the Buck” five of the six years since the trophy was created in 2014 by Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni and his staff as a way to honor the late Morelli, who was a wrestler and long-time coach at DuBois. The Bison’s lone win in the series was a 51-20 victory at DuBois in 2015.
The Beavers’ latest victory in the rivalry came down to a quartet of wins in tight bouts as the teams finished even in bonus points at 15 (4 pins, 1 forfeit win each).
“They key coming in was we knew we would have to battle and get after it and get to our setups and shots and finishes,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Obviously, you have to win those close matches, and if you do that, it really helps you out as a team.
“We talked about Petey (Morelli) and the passion he brought to wrestling, and we wanted these guys to bring that passion and wrestle like that out here. I think they did that and came out to battle, and we won those close matches tonight.
“Hopefully, we have good things coming moving forward. We’re going to go one match at time here and not look to far down the road, but this was a district matchup and these (bouts) have big meaning for district seeding. So, it’s important (to win them).”
DuBois (1-0) started the night with a forfeit win at 113 by Kam Stevenson before getting the first of its key wins at 120, where freshman Brendan Orr edged junior Derrick Bender, 5-3.
Orr opened the scoring with a first-period takedown before adding an escape and takedown in the second to go up 5-0. The Beaver then elected to let Bender up on a restart, which proved costly, as the Bison took down Orr to get within 5-3 after two periods.
That proved to be the final points in the bout though, as Bender chose bottom in the third but couldn’t escape as Orr rode him the entire two minutes to finish off the hard-fought victory.
“Brendan Orr wrestled very well even considering we knew he wasn’t feeling his best,” said Scott.
Clearfield got on the scoreboard at 126 when Nolan Barr pinned Cadin Delaney in 2:36. The Bison built an 8-0 lead after one period on the strength of two sets of backpoints before pinning the Beaver from the top position in the second.
The Beavers then rattled off five straight wins, including three falls, to race out to a 33-6 lead.
Trenton Donahue jump-started that run by pinning Bison Peyton Smay in 1:37 at 132. The Beavers then scored another key win at 138, as returning state qualifier Chandler Ho bested Karson Kline, 9-4, in a battle of wrestlers who both had 26 wins a year ago.
Ho grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown midway through the opening period, then seized control of the bout in the second after an escape by the Bison. Ho followed that with a takedown, notching three backpoints with 15 seconds left in the period to go up 7-1.
Ho elected to let Kline up before the end of the period, then chose to start on his feet in the third. Kline capitalized and finished off a shot for a takedown to get within three points (7-4), but Ho quickly countered with a reversal before riding out Kline over the final 1:28.
DuBois then got a huge toss-up win at 145 as junior Ryan Gildersleeve used a third-period takedown to rally past Luke Freeland, 6-5.
Freeland started out strong, scoring a pair of takedowns in the first period for a 4-1 lead. The Bison then got a quick escape in the second before the pair battled most of the period on their feet before Gildersleeve notched a takedown with 28 seconds on the clock.
Gildersleeve fought off a late move by Freeland that nearly resulted in a reversal before the buzzer and got within a point to start the third when Freeland let the Beaver up. Gildersleeve completed the comeback when he took down Freeland with 54 seconds remaining and held him down the remainder of the period.
DuBois’ Ed Scott followed with a 20-second pin of Logan Firanski, while teammate Gauge Gulvas recorded a third-period fall against Izak Thompson at 160 to make it 33-6. Gulvas built a 14-1 lead after two periods before pinning the Bison from the top position 24 seconds into the final period.
Clearfield sophomore Mark McGonigal halted the Beavers run of wins at 170, pinning Ryan White in 2:46 while leading 6-0.
Unfortunately for the Bison, DuBois got another win in a tight bout at 182, as Garrett Starr used a strong third period to finish off Brett Zattoni, 10-4.
The bout was tied 2-2 after one and went to the third with Starr up 5-4 after Zattoni notched a reversal in the final minute of the second period.
Zattoni chose bottom in the third but never got out as Starr put him on his back twice — first for three points, then two points — to come away with the win.
“Garrett (Starr) pulled through in a tough match there against Zattoni, and Ryan Gildesleeve showed his heart in the third period against Freeland. He kept battling and pulled out the win,” said Scott.
Clearfield then got a pair of quick falls at 195 and 220 to get back within 12 points at 36-24. Hayden Kovalick decked Matt Krause in 27 seconds at 195, while Oliver Billotte flattened AJ Nicastro in 42 seconds at 220.
However, the pin by O’Hara at heavyweight dashed any hopes the Bison had of pulling even and forcing the final outcome to be decided in criteria.
“They won three matches where I had one in our favor, one in their favor and another a toss-up. And, they won all three,” said Aveni. “There were a number of things in play. We’re not in tip-top condition, but we should be able to win some of these matches that we’re losing.
“We’re not having any luck, and losing the calls, but everyone of those guys have some adjustments to make and we win those matches. And, in some of the other matches, let’s fight off our back a little more or stay off our back.
“There are points to save all over the place, and those are things we need to work on right now. But, our lineup is up, and that’s going to change real quick and will benefit us. We’ve lost two dual meets and can go right in there and say it was this close. We’ve had the opportunity to do it (win), but we haven’t taken advantage of it.
“Those are things that can be fixed as the season goes on though. A buddy of mine always said, ‘Wrestling isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.’ I’m okay losing a couple sprints early, as long as we win the marathon at the end.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
DuBois hosts Philipsburg-Osceola, while Clearfield (0-2) travels to Huntingdon on Tuesday.