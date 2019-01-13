DuBOIS — Now you see it, now you don’t.

It took a little more than slight of hand for the DuBois Central Catholic High School boys’ basketball team to erase an early deficit and push its mark back to .500 this season but, thanks to a little bit of defense, the Cardinals were able to do just that as they notched a 50-42 victory over Kane Friday.

DCC (6-6) trailed early, thanks to some hot outside shooting by the Wolves (3-7), but held them to just three points in the second quarter to help them get back into the game by the half.

After taking a slim lead to the half, the Cardinals then only had to play a little better than even with Kane the rest of the way to get the win.

DCC senior Justin Miknis was a big reason for DCC’s offensive success as he dropped in a game-high 24 points while also feeding some easy looks to fellow senior Peter Downer who capitalized on them for a career-high 13.

Miknis all but carried the Cardinals over the final quarter, scoring 15 in the final eight minutes, including a 7-for-8 effort from the line.

Kane’s Carson Whiteman and Alex Rezzelle paced the Wolves scoring with 14 points each.

The Kane duo helped to spur a 16-point first quarter by the Wolves, along with some help from the outside by Zuke Smith and Chad Greville, to take a 16-8 lead heading into the second.

However, DCC was able to tighten things up on defense in the second, limiting Kane to just one field goal by Rezzelle and a free throw from Smith, to eventually force a 19-19 tie with just under 45 seconds left in the half.

Miknis then pulled off a steal and a layup with just three seconds to play to send the Cardinals to the break with a 21-19 advantage.

While Whitehead came out hot in the third, knocking down five points in a little over three minutes, they were the only shots that the Wolves managed from the field in the quarter as DCC eventually took a 31-27 lead to start the fourth.

Whitehead and Rezzelle did their best to keep the Wolves in the game, scoring nine of Kane’s first 13 points in the quarter and posting them to a 40-38 lead with just under three minutes to play.

But from there, it was literally a one-man show as Miknis outscored the Wolves 12-2 down the stretch to push the Cardinals to the victory.

DCC will travel to Ridgway Tuesday.