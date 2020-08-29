DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic soccer teams are set to begin their seasons next week after the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) met last weekend and voted to move forward with fall sports.
The DCS boys, which lost seven players to graduation, will play its normal ACAA schedule this year but will not be an official league member because it has to have four sixth graders play to field a team. Regular league members must have varsity squads featuring players in 7th-12th grades.
“After graduating 7 seniors from last school year’s team, we were unsure of whether it was possible to field a team this year,” said DCS boys coach Scott Mowrey. “We are starting the season with just 12 players on the team. We have five players returning from last year, including our leading scorer from the last five seasons Gabe Hoover, as well as fellow senior Adam Mowrey.”
Chief among those losses were ACAA West Division All-Stars Alex Hallowell, Zaden Thomas, Shane McCabe and Levi Thompson along with Colin Thomas, Garrett Metzger and Devon Thomas.
The loss of such a big and key group of players makes the return of Hoover and Mowrey even more important for the Eagles, as coach Scott Mowrey will likely lean even more on the duo to lead what will be otherwise a young team.
Beyond those two seniors, sophomore Devin Powell is the only other “upperclassmen” on the squad, which features three eighth graders (Chase Kaizer, Issac Smith, Tim Tanner) and a pair of seventh graders (Spencer Bridgman, Caden DeLarme). Tanner looks to step in goal to help replace the departed Hallowell.
Sixth graders Conner DeLarme, Ian Kaizer, Mason Ludwig and Isaac Marsh round out the boys roster.
On the girls’ side, Phil Shenkle, an assistant the past couple seasons, is taking over the head coaching duties and assumes a team filled with veterans despite the loss of seniors Hannah Mowrey, Hannah Deitch and Gabby Meholick. Mowrey and Deitch were both voted ACAA West Division All-Stars a year ago.
Shenkle, who has no seniors, has a large of juniors he’ll call upon to lead the way — a group led by returning ACAA West Division All-Star Emily Deitch, who has been a staple in the Lady Eagles lineup for several years now and played multiple positions during that time.
Fellow juniors Koisha Frazier, Rorrie Maynard and Fiona Riss have all seen ample varsity action in the past, as have sophomore Grace Deitch and freshmen Hannah McCabe and Lily Shenkle.
Both DuBois Christian teams are scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Calvary Christian Academy, then battle Johnstown Christian School in the home opener next Friday.
Girls Roster
Juniors: Rebecca Askey, Emily Deitch, Koisha Frazier, Rorrie Maynard, Grace Preston, Fiona Riss. Sophomore: Grace Deitch. Freshmen: Hannah McCabe, Lily Shenkle. 8th Grader: Dessie Preston. 7th Graders: Jazmyne Gamble, Sarah Joy Preston, Ella Shenkle.
Boys Roster
Seniors: Gabe Hoover, Adam Mowrey, Sophomore: Devin Powell. 8th Graders: Chase Kaizer, Issac Smith, Tim Tanner. 7th Graders: Spencer Bridgman, Caden DeLarme. 6th Graders: Conner DeLarme, Ian Kaizer, Mason Ludwig, Isaac Marsh.