DuBois and Clarion were among the few non-WPIAL teams to complete at the Mars invite on Friday, and both schools came home with some hardware.

Clarion had the lone gold medalists between the two area schools, with Brendan Zerfoss winnin the 200 dash (22.61) on the boys side and Laken Lewis the pole vault (10-4) in the girls event.

Lewis enjoyed a big day, as she was a triple individual medalist (Top 6 finish). She added a silver medal in the high jump (4-11 1/2) and a fifth-place in the triple jump (33-11). She made the finals (Top 12) in the long jump but finished just outside the medals in 10th.

Lewis was one of four high-jumpers to clear 4-11 1/2, along with teammate Lexi Lauer, Grove City’s Emma Isenberg and DuBois’ Jerica Fischer. Isenberg won gold based on tiebreakers, with Lewis, Fischer and Lauer placed second, third and fourth, respectively.

Zerfoss also made the final finals in the 100 dash, qualifying with the fourth-fastest time (11.49) but finished just outside the medals in seventh (11.670 in the finals.).

Clarion’s 4x800 boys relay squad also won silver with a time of 8:41.72. No names were available for that team. Clarion also had four athletes — Austin Hummell (7th, 800), Nick Schill (8th, 3200), Gavin Brinkley (10th, triple jump) and Marshall Powers (12th, 300 hurdles) — finished in the Top 12 but fall just short of medals.

As for DuBois, it had one medalist on the boys side and six more in the girls event — with a host of Lady Beavers landing just outside the medals while bring part of the finals (Top 12) in some events.

On the boys’ side, senior Riley Barnett was the Beavers lone medalist as he brought home a bronze medal in the javelin (150-0).

Teammate Kyle Hopson just missed the 100 dash finals as he posted the 14th-best time of 11.98, which landed him .03 seconds short of the Top 12 and being part of the finals.

Hopson also was 16th in the 200 prelims, while Kenny Garvey was 16th (12.01) in the 100 preliminaries. Andrew Boyle was 17th in the 800.

Fischer tied with teammate Reese Sayers for the best finish by a Lady Beaver on the day.

Sayers also won a bronze medal in the long jump (17-0 1/2) while placing fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.03). Sayers added a 16th-place finish in the 100 dash.

“Reese was our top performer, placing fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with and an impressive time of 49 seconds flat before long jumping into our school’s top three jumps of all time with a leap of 17 feet,” said lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “She’s certainly in good company, trailing only former standouts Jordan Ball (17-3) and Dayna DeSalve (18-5).

“Jerica has become very consistent, hovering around the 5 feet mark every meet. She had three great attempts at 5-1, nipping the bar with her calf.”

The Lady Beavers final medal came in the 4x800 relay, where the quartet of Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover, Julie Marchioni placed fourth with a time of 10:20.34.

“The distance girls put together an incredible medal-winning performance. It’s great to see their hard work paying off,” said Sullivan. “They’ve all dropped significant time, lead by Julie at anchor.”

Crystal Clinger continued her strong senior season in the throws, collecting a fifth place in the shot put (34-2) and sixth in the discus (98-2).

DuBois also had nine other finishes in or our just outside the Top 12 on the day.

Marissa King led that group with an eighth-place in the pole vault, while Maddison King was 10th in both the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Courtney Clinger also was 10th in the discus.

Heather Gilga added an 11th-place in the pole vault, while Gabby Snyder was 12th in the shot put. The Lady Beavers’ 4x400 relay team also was 12th.

Marchioni (800) and Alana Burton (long jump) were 13th in those respective events, while the 4x100 relay squad ran the 13th fastest time.

“Crystal once again lead our field team, medalling twice in the shot and discus,” said Sullivan. “Her sister Courtney turned in an impressive Top 10 performance in the disc to go along with Gabby Snyder’s Top 12 finish in the shot put.

“Maddison King ran two tough 100 meter hurdle races, making the finals to place 10th and then triple jumping herself to a top 10 finish of 32 feet. Marissa King just missed her personal best and tied for eighth in the pole vault.”

DuBois hosts Brookville on Tuesday for Senior Day.