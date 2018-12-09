BROCKWAY –Some big free-throw shooting down the stretch helped the DuBois Area High School girls’ basketball team hold off a late charge by Redbank Valley to pick up a 58-47 victory Friday and land itself in the title game of the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.

And it wasn’t just when the Lady Beavers (1-0) hit those shots but how many as they went 19 of 21 in the fourth quarter to help them to the victory.

Redbank Valley, which trailed most of the game, cut the lead to just two points, 49-47, with just under 40 seconds to play and had momentum on its side before DuBois sophomore Olivia Johnson converted four straight shots on two successive trips to the line while fellow sophomore Taylor Smith hit another pair shortly after to give the Lady Beavers the breathing room that they needed to hold on for the victory.

Senior Chelsea DeSalve led DuBois with 16 points despite fouling out late in the game while Johnson also finished in double figures with 11. Maddie Smith, Abby Guiher and Taylor Smith all finished with eight for DuBois.

Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter led all scorers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kelsie Elmer finished with 10.

In Friday’s other first-round game:

Clarion 48,

Brockway 28

The Lady Bobcats (1-0) got off to a quick start then kept things rolling from there to pick up a 48-28 victory over Brockway.

Clarion didn’t quite lead wire-to-wire, as Brockway scored the opening bucket, but came awfully close as it rolled off nine unanswered points to help it to a 13-5 lead after the first, then followed with double-digit scoring in the final three quarters as well to notch the 20-point victory.

Clarion had a pair of players finish with double-digit scoring as Jordan Best led all scorers with 15 points while teammate Ali Troese ended with 14.

But, while the Lady Rovers (0-1) trailed by double digits through most of the contest, it wasn’t a complete washout as Brockway gained some valuable playing time.

Freshman Danielle Wood led Brockway with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers while sophomore Morgan Lindemuth added six. Junior Macie Smith and freshman Selena Buttery both finished with four.