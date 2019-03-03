ALTOONA — After a tough opening day at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament, DuBois rebounded with an impressive showing Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse as it crowned one champ and qualified three others for the PIAA Championships this weekend in Hershey.
That one title was a historic one as junior Ed Scott became the first three-time regional champ in school history. The title was a little anticlimactic though, as the highly anticipated showdown between Scott and defending regional and state champ Jeff Boyd of McDowell never transpired.
Boyd, who notched an 18-3 technical fall in 5:27 against Shikellamy’s Gage Wolfe in Saturday’s semifinals, elected to medically default to Scott in the 138-pound finals and was not present for the parade of champions prior to the finals. The forfeit handed Boyd his first loss of the season at 26-1, while Scott heads to states undefeated at 35-0.
Scott will be joined in Hershey by teammates Dalton Woodrow (152), Trenton Donahue and Chandler Ho (120) — all of whom placed third at their respective weights to advance.
“Last night (Friday) when we got back to the hotel, we had a brief little team meeting and just explained at this point and time it’s mental and not as much physical,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “And, the guys responded well, and I’m super proud of them — from all the guys who medaled to the guys who won matches today (and didn’t medal). As a whole, our whole team came out wrestled the way we should have been wrestling all year long.
“We had aspirations of possibly putting three guys in the finals and qualifying a couple more. Things didn’t play out that way, but our guys battled back after some tough losses and got the job done and we’re really happy taking four guys to Hershey.”
Scott spent just over two minutes on the mats in Altoona in capturing his historic third regional crown. He pinned Warren’s Donovan Fiscus in 1:14 in Friday night’s quarterfinals then decked Bellefonte senior Cole Stewart (31-11), the D-6 champ, in 58 seconds in Saturday’s semifinals.
Stewart, a four-time regional qualifier, went to pin St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing in the third-place match to reach states.
“Winning a third regional title is great for Ed, but it’s just another step in the road for him,” said Bundy. “When it’s all said and done, he cam look back and be proud of what he accomplished with winning his third title and hopefully his fourth next year.
“We were really looking forward to getting Boyd in the finals, but that didn’t happen. Ed will go back to work, probably somewhere (today) and his goal is Hershey gold.”
Ho (120) and Donahue (126) each had to take the long road back to reaching states after losing in Friday’s quarterfinals, while Woodrow bounced back from a tough semifinal loss to finish third. Woodrow is headed to states for the third time, while Donahue is making his second after missing last year’s postseason. Ho will be making his states debut.
“Those guys made it harder on themselves and just didn’t win matches (Friday) night to put themselves in an easier situation,” said Bundy of Ho and Donahue. “But, both came ready to battle today and took the long the road back and got the wins they needed and gutted it out.
“Woodrow was a hard-luck loser in the semis, and it’s always tough to come back from that. He did a good job keeping his head and staying focused. The end goal was qualifying for Hershey, then it’s a new week, and he did that. “
Ho (26-1) dominated McDowell’s Nate Digello,13-2, in Friday’s first round only to suffer a 5-3 loss to Johnstown’s Sebastian Kekich (21-9) in the quarterfinals.
The Beaver sophomore came back strong Saturday and ripped off four straight wins in the consy bracket — including a 2-1 win against Williamsport freshman Riley Bower in the third-place bout.
Ho grabbed a 2-1 lead on a takedown in the final seconds of the second period, then rode out Bower in the third period to win the third and most important meeting between the pair this year. Ho won the first encounter, 6-0, while Bower beat Ho in last week’s district finals, 3-1.
Ho started that journey by pinning Selinsgrove senior CJ Boyer in 3:47 before recording a 16-1 technical fall in 4:11 against Clearfield freshman Karson Cline (26-16) in the consy quarterfinals.
Ho then received a forfeit in the consy semifinals when Central Mountain’s Johnny Shreffler (24-10) couldn’t compete after being taken out of the arena on a stretcher in his semifinal bout. Shreffler was a regional runner-up last year.
Donahue (33-5), the D-9 champ, suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Mifflin County’s Derek Burk in the quarterfinals, as the Husky used an interlock call and an escape in the final 10 seconds to knock off the Beaver.
Donahue regrouped Friday night and came out aggressive from the get-go Saturday and rattled off three straight wins to earn a rematch with Burk (22-17) in the third-place match.
This time around Donahue grabbed the lead on a first-period takedown and never looked back in a 7-4 victory to punch his ticket to Hershey against a returning state qualifier.
Donahue jump-started his run with a 50-second pin of Obama Academy’s Jelani Alston, then topped Bellefonte junior Alex Coppolo (28-14), 5-1. He followed that up with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Cathedral Prep’s Ben Tirpak (28-12), the D-10 champ, in the consolation finals. Tirpak placed third at 113 last year to go to states.
Woodrow (32-4) opened his weekend with a 5-0 win against Johnstown’s Brock Moore (31-10) in Friday’s quarterfinals before suffering heartache himself in the semis when Brashear’s Joe Mwete (30-3) scored a takedown in overtime to edge the Beaver, 3-1, to make the 145-pound finals. Mwete then lost a tight 6-5 decision in the finals to returning regional champ Paniro Johnson of Cathedral Prep.
The Beaver senior bounced back with a 10-2 major decision of Mifflin County’s Trey Shoemaker (15-13), who had made a strong run through the consy bracket after losing his opener.
Woodrow then made a second-period escape hold up in a 1-0 win against Meadville’s Trent Tidball (30-9) in the consy finals. Woodrow rode out the Bulldog in the third period to seal the victory.
Outside of its state qualifiers, DuBois had a pair of wrestlers — juniors Alex O’Harah (285) and sophomore Garrett Starr (160) — reach the consolation semifinals and fall two wins shy of states. O’Harah (26-11) went 2-2 in Altoona, while Starr (25-11) was 3-2 with a pair of pins.
Junior Gauge Gulvas also went 2-2 on the weekend and finished the year with a 14-16 record.
Sophomore Kam Stevenson (12-18) went 0-2, while senior Eric Schneider didn’t compete after qualifying as the third-place wrestler from District 4/9 at 182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.