BROOKVILLE — The DuBois track and field teams experienced a mixed bag of results Friday at the District 9 Class 3A Championships, but by night’s end left Brookville with four gold medals — two by each squad.
Senior Jordan Meinert headlined the day as he captured gold medals in the high jump and long jump — defending his titles in both events from a year ago — to collect both D-9 titles for the Beavers.
On the girls side, senior Gabby Snyder-Petitti uncorked a career-best throw to win her first district title in the discus, while fellow senior Jerica Fischer wonher first D-9 triple jump title.
Meinert, who won the James Manners Awards last year as the top point-getter, was the lone high jumper to go over six feet Friday, clearing 6-1 to land on top the podium.
The Beaver came in seeded fourth in the long jump ay 20-1 but ripped off a leap of 20-9 inches to best Bradford’s Steven Kellam by 2.5 inches. Meinert’s jump was three inches longer than his winning mark of 20-6 last year.
Meinert also added a fifth place in the triple jump (39-0 3/4).
“Jordan Meinrt came in as the defending champ in both the high jump and long jump, and it was nice to see him win both of those again and make it back to states as a senior,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger.
The Beavers, who were third in the team standings (68 points) behind Punxsutawney (120) and Bradford (83), also had a quartet of silver medalists.
Damien Ashenfelter was second in the 100 dash (11.86), while Andrew Boyle (800 – 2:05.12) and Brenden Saunders (300 hurdles – 43.60) also were runner-ups. The 4x800 relay of Boyle, Mack Jaramillo, A.C. Deemer and Ryan White also won silver with a time of 8:32.37.
Zach Henery won an individual bronze in the 200 (23.98), while Dale Kot (300 hurdles – 43.82), Zach Shilala (pole vault – 12-3) and Brandon Connor (javelin – 158-3) did the same in their respective events. The Beavers 4x100 and 4x400 relays also were third.
Saunders added a fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.97), while White was fifth in the 3,200 (4:53.66).
The Beavers also had a handful of athletes just miss winning medals (Top 5).
Kaleb Stevens was sixth in both the 1,600 (4:54.42) and 3,200 (10:48.35), while Jaramillo was seventh in the 1,600 (5:01.35) and 3,200 (10:56.21).
Other Beavers who placed seventh were Derraick Burkett (100 – 11.96), Ruben Estrada (200 – 24.79), Tyler Christner (110 hurdles – 17.38), Luke Sturrock (high jump – 5-5, long jump – 19-1 1/2), Shilala (triple jump – 38-8 1/2) and Matthew Mulhollan (pole vault – 10-9).
“We had some other kids give us good performances today,” said Clinger. “Andrew Boyle, Brenden Saunders and Damien Ashenfelter got second places in their events, and Zach Shilala had another good day in the pole vault as did Brandon Connor in the javelin.
“It was a nice way to end the season for most of the kids, and we hope to see Jordan so well at states.”
The Lady Beavers, who placed fourth in the team standings (56.5) behind St. Marys (76), Bradford (73) and Punxsy (70.5), were led by its two gold medalists.
Snyder-Petitti, the top seed, ripped off a career best heave of 107-7 on her first throw in the preliminaries of the discus, and that mark proved to be the winner. No one, including Snyder-Petitti, could beat that mark over the final five throws between the prelims and finals.
Snyder-Petitti’s win gave the Lady Beavers their third straight title in the event, as her former teammate Crystal Clnger won the discus the previous two years. Snyder-Petitti added a fifth-place in the shot put (31-2 3/4).
As for Fischer, she collected her first-ever gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 33-4 1/2 — 5 1/4 inches longer than teammate Morgan Allman. The title ended what was an up and down day for Fischer, who saw her two-year reign as the district champ in the high jump come to an end.
Allman will make the trip to states in the event as Fischer, who can’t compete the day of states, deferred her spot to her teammate.
Fischer was tied for the top seed in the high jump with Punxsy’s Maeve Hanley at 5-2, but she couldn’t complete the hat-trick as Hanley was the lone athlete to clear 5-1 to win the gold. Fischer tied for second at 4-11.
Fischer added a third medal on the day with a bronze in the long jump (16-1). The Lady Beavers had three placewinners in that event, with Alana Burton finishing second (16-4) and Allman fourth (15-2 1/2).
“Gabby saved her best for last, throwing a career best 107 feet on her first throw to easily win her first district title,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Jerica has been our top scorer all season. She could have easily won all three jumps. She was in the hunt in both the high jump and long jump before ending her career with the triple jump title.
“Due to a prior commitment, Jerica deferred her spot at states to the runner-up finisher, teammate Morgan Allman.”
Allman, who won three individual medals on the day, added a fourth in 100 hurdles (18.12), while Antonia Fenice was a double individual medalist in the 100 (4th, 13.37) and 200 (3rd, 28.01),
Kally Castro added a bronze in the 300 hurdles (53.90), with teammate Abby Geist-Salone finishing fifth in that event (54.32). Ally Andrulonis and Danielle Baumgartner placed third and fourth in the javelin with throws of 98-0 and 94-3, respectively.
Kyra Hoover was fourth in the 400 dash (1:04.30), while Madee Finalle was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.15).
The Lady Beavers’ 4x100 realy squad of Burton, Ashley Usaitis, Amanda Rossi and Fenice won silver (52.19). Both the 4x400 (Fenice, Izzy Gesit-Salone, Hoover, Abby Dressler) and 4x800 (Stefanie Hoyt, Emalee Horner, Hoover, Dressler) squads claimed bronze medals.
Several Lady Beavers finished sixth to land just outside the medals: Ashlyn Jimenez (100 – 13.54), Horner (1,600 – 6:00.08), Izzy Geist-Salone (high jump – 4-7), Leah Colville (high jump – 4-7), Kelli Hoffer (triple jump – 31-1 3/4, pole vault –7-6), Heather Gilga (pole vault – 7-6) and Baumgartner (discus – 83-7).
“The girls had a solid season,” said Sullivan. “We knew coming in that this would be a rebuilding season. Finishing with a 7-2 record and sending two to Shippensburg (states) is a win-win for us.”
The PIAA Class 3A Championships are this weekend at Shippensburg University.