DuBOIS — After having its annual summer tournament cancelled along with DuBois Community Days due to COVID-19, the DuBois Dream and player/owner Albert Varacallo were searching for an alternative to get area players back on the court.
Then the idea was hatched for a Tournament of Champions, a five-week tournament with bracketed rounds each week leading up to a championship round.
The tournament wrapped up Aug. 2 with the finals after four play-in tournaments were held on every Sunday throughout July, as each round was held at the DuBois City Park.
Each week a double elimination bracket in each of the six divisions, 3rd-5th grade girls and boys, 6th-8th grade girls, 6th-8th grade boys, high school boys, open women’s division and open men’s division, to determine who would play in the finals.
Basketbrawlers won the 3rd-5th grade division with team members Elijah Glunt, Easton Maines and Avery Schenk.
Lanie Marshall, Melina Gaida, Christina Gordon and Rachel Weber teamed up to form PA Fusion, which won the 6th-8th grade girls division.
In the 6th-8th grade boys division, it was Beast Mode Squad consisting of Trey WIngard, Jaxson handily, Maddox Bennett and Dylan Horner coming away with the title.
The high school boys division was won by Flight in July with team members Griffin Ruhlman, Charlie Briendel and Danny Lauer.
Chicken Noodle Hoopers, with team members Lexi Berta, Kendall Sankey and Catherine Kelly won the open women’s division.
In the open men’s division, it was Carter Adams, Nathan Schneider, Jake Perrin and Nick Anderson taking first place on Carol Basket.
“The tournament as a whole was amazing, the turnout from all the kids all the way up to our open men’s and open women’s divisions was great every single week,” Varacallo said.
“We had players from all over, a lot of teams came in from the surrounding areas and counties. It was really cool to see the kids and even the adults out playing again.”
More than 80 teams and 250 players participated in the five-week tournament, as teams and players came from all across the Tri-COunty Area as well as Johnstown, State College, Altoona, Kane, Bradford, Indiana, Altoona and Emporium.
Varacallo noted that the high school boys division was the most popular of the six, as he said there were at least 17 teams competing in the bracket during the four play-in tournaments.
He added that since this was the first year holding a tournament in this format, it was a bit of a learning process in the early going.
After going with the initial plan and having all games played to 11 by ones and twos, it was decided to lower the winning score threshold after play went past 8 p.m. on the opening Sunday.
“We actually ended dropping that down some to get the games moving because we had a lot more teams than I expected and I didn’t want people waiting around,” Varacallo said.
Varacallo said that the following four weeks of play were first to nine for the open men’s, open women’s and high school boys division, as well as a first to seven for the 6th-8th grade girls and boys divisions and a first to five for the 3rd-5th grade boys and girls division.
Moving forward into future years the question is whether the Dream will hold the tournament like it did this year or go back to hosting it at the DuBois Community Days in June.
Varacallo said the plan for now is to mix the two, as he is considering starting next year’s tournament at Community Days, then having more tournaments in the weeks to follow.
“There are definitely going to be some adjustments in the future, but I don’t see why we wouldn’t go back to this Tournament of Champions in the future because I had nothing but positive things said about it,” Varacallo said.
He added that a handful of teams missed some of the tournament days this season and said he may space the rounds out more moving forward instead of having play held five consecutive weekends in order to make it easier for everyone to play each week.
Varacallo said it meant a lot to have positive feedback from players and families who came in from all across the region to compete.
“Little things like that were just really cool, we had a bunch of people say how well it was run and that’s a credit to the volunteers,” Varacallo said.
“They were willing to do this to help allow basketball to be played again and we’ve gotta thank the City of DuBois for opening up their courts and allowing us to do it in a safe manner.”
“Overall it was such a team effort and that’s from the players, teams, parents, anybody watching and the volunteers helping.” “Everybody worked hard and I couldn’t be happier with the success of it and I’m just looking forward to building on it.”
Varacallo thanked all the volunteers who chipped in during the event, including Shirley Dahrouge (A Days Dream – Design, Fine Art & Photography), Samantha Morgan (Mo Fitness: Powered by Parisi Speed School), Rick & Gail Homer, Cassy Menas, Matthew Stoey, Scott Vanderpool, Carrie Miller, Tammy Summers, TJ Sliwinski, Gabe Bembenic, Danny & Devin Irwin
In the end, Varacallo said the tournament was a nice escape from everything that is going on this year and said every precaution was taken in order to keep everyone safe, including spreading out the play of each division, socially distancing off the court and sanitizing between games.
“It was just nice to see people back out again, socializing and having some fun.” “Our community always seems to band together and do some great things and I definitely feel lucky to be in this area”