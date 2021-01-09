BELLEFONTE — The DuBois boys basketball team finally got on the court for real Friday night, opening its season with a hard-fought 64-60 win at Bellefonte thanks in large part to a huge fourth quarter from senior Lennon Lindholm.
DuBois grabbed control from start and led 11-7 after the opening eight minutes before doubling that advantage at the break (28-20). Senior Brady Woodward led that first-half performance, scoring all eight of his points before the break. Nick Farrell and Chooch Husted also had five first-half points.
The host Red Raiders fought back a little in the third and cut DuBois’ lead to five (45-40) entering the fourth, which turned into a shootout — one won by DuBois 20-19.
Lindholm powered DuBois in the fourth, scoring 13 of his game-high 21 points in the quarter to help the Beavers finish off the win. He hit three 3-pointers on night and went 6 of 7 at the free throw line, including 4 of 5 in the fourth.
Nick Felix made all four of his free throws in the fourth on his way to scoring six points. Felix and Lindholm combined to go 10 of 11 at the stripe, but the rest of the team was just 4 of 15 in the game. A better showing at the line could have helped the Beavers put the game away easier.
Farrell joined Lindholm in double figures with 11, while Husted and Jordin Sommers finished with nine and seven points, respectively.
Blair Eckley-Jones led Bellefonte with 18 points, 13 of whch came after the break. Nick Way added 14 for the Red Raiders.
DuBois (1-0) hosts Punxsutawney on Monday.
DuBOIS 64,
BELLEFONTE 60
Score by Quarters
DuBois 11 17 17 19 —64
Bellefonte 7 13 20 20 —60
DuBois—64
Lennon Lindholm 6 6-7 21, Nick Farrell 4 1-2 11, Nick Felix 1 4-4 6, Jordin Sommers 3 0-3 7, Brady Woodward 3 2-5 8, Chooch Husted 4 1-3 9, Michael Orzechowski 1 0-2 1, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-26 64.
Bellefonte—60
Blair Eckley-Jones 7 1-1 18, Nick Way 6 0-0 14, Ty Kroell 2 1-1 6, Cole Crissman 3 1-1 7, Gannon Brungard 3 0-0 7, Alex Eberling 2 0-3 4, Davis Corman 1 0-0 2, Gavin Fravel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3-6 60.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Lindholm 3, Farrell 2, Sommers), Bellefonte 7 (Eckley-Jones 3, Way 2, Kroell, Brungard).
In other action Friday night:
Elk Co. Catholic 59,
Northern Potter 42
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a strong second half to pull away from visiting Northern Potter and open the season with a 59-42 victory.
The Crusaders led by just two points but used a 16-6 third quarter to push its lead to double figures at 12 (38-26). Elk County went on to outscore NoPo 36-22 in the second half to come away with the 17-point victory.
Charlie Breindel powered the Crusaders with a game-high 24 points, 16 of which came in the second half to help ECC pull away. Mark Kraus scored 12 points to join Breindel in double digits. Luke Jansen added eight points.
Carter Anderson led NoPo with 15 points.
Elk County won the JV game 50-8. David Anderson and Cameron Klebacha each netted nine points to led ECC.
The Crusaders (1-0) are back in action this afternoon at Cameron County.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 59,
NORTHERN POTTER 42
Score by Quarters
NoPo 8 12 6 16 —42
ECC 12 10 16 20 —59
Northern Potter—42
Anthony Benway 3 2-2 8, Ryan Langworthy 1 0-0 3, Carter Anderson 6 1-2 15, Michael Moore 0 0-0 0, Nolan Smith 0 0-0 0, Tanyon Brown 3 0-0 6, Tre Slawson 3 2-2 8.
ECC—59
Luke Jansen 2 4-4 8, Jordan DePrator 2 0-0 4, Mason McAllister 2 1-2 5, Mark Kraus 6 1-3 12, Charlie Breindel 7 3-4 24, Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 2 2-2 6, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-15 59.
Three-pointers: NoPo 5 (Langworthy, Anderson 2, Slawson 2), ECC 6 (Breindel 3, Kraus 3).