KNOX — The DuBois boys basketball team opened the Dave Bennett area with a bang by capturing the Keystone Tip-off Tournamen over the weekend.

DuBois rallied from an early 13-point deficit Friday to soundly beat Clarion, 69-47.

Saturday proved to be a much closer game against St. Marys. The Dutch led most of the game before DuBois rallied late in the fourth. The game eventually went to overtime, where the Beavers came away with the crown with a thrilling 65-63 double-overtime victory.

DuBois sophomore Lennon Lindholm drained six 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 22 points. Justin Manduley (12) and Jonathan Cruz (10) also reached double figures for Beavers.

Manduley was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Alex Beers, who was named the tourney MVP. Beers had nine points Saturday, a night after scoring 24 in the win against Clarion.

Luke Lasko led the Dutchmen with 21 points (5 3-pointers), while Jacob Wilson added 11 and Cahil Parrish 10. Lasko and parrish each were named to the All-Tournament Team.

St. Marys reached the finals with a 54-39 win Friday night against host Keystone.

As for DuBois Friday, the Beavers overcame that early 13-point hole, and a big night by Clarion sophomore Calvin German, to give Bennett his first “W” with the program by way of an impressive 22-point victory

DuBois, playing without junior big man Chase Husted (illness), jumped out to a fast 5-2 lead against Clarion Friday but struggled to find a rhythm from there in the first eight minutes. And, Clarion capitalized on that — thanks largely to the hot shooting of German — and put together a 14-2 run to end the quarter and led 16-7.

Clarion carried the momentum into the second quarter, scoring the first four points as its larger 16-2 spurt gave the Bobcats their largest lead of the game at 13 (20-7). German, who finished with a game-high 29 points, netted 16 of the Bobcats first 20.

That’s when DuBois found its stride, as back-to-back 3-pointers by seniors Beers and Cruz sparked a 14-0 Beavers’ run that put them up 21-20 with 3:10 left in the half. The teams then traded the lead before DuBois used a 6-0 spurt to eventually take a 29-25 advantage into haltime.

Beers engineered DuBois’ surge, scoring 10 of his team-high 24 points in the second quarter. He also finished with 13 rebounds, posting a double-double in what may have been the best all-around game of Beers’ varsity career. He added a handful of assists and blocked shots as well.

DuBois never trailed after the break, as the closest Clarion got was two points (36-34) in what was evenly played third quarter — one DuBois won 17-16.

The fourth quarter was all Beavers though, as they put away the win in style. DuBois opened the fourth on an 11-0 run to go up 16 at 57-41 before eventually winning by 22 points.

DuBois’ Justin Manduley scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, while Beers added 12 in the final two quarters. Sophomore guard Nick Farrell added five in the fourth.

“We got off to a slow start offensively, and I thought we were playing decent defensively,” said Bennett. “But, they (Clarion) hit some tough shots, and I thought we lost our energy for a bit. We were able to force a few turnovers though and got into the flow of the game.

“Alex Beers was a monster for us tonight. He certainly jump-started us (in 2nd quarter), and then we had a lot of other guys kind of settle in and pick up their intensity. If that wasn’t his (Beers) best game, I want to see the other one because he was outstanding.

“We were kind of fortunate with Chase playing football that we played the whole fall without Chase. So, that wasn’t completely new to us, but those two (Beers, Manduley) did an outstanding job inside for us, and I thought Nick (Farrell) settled in as the game went on.

“Overall, for a first game certainly pleased with the effort and getting getting the butterflies out and get the season underway. It’s a good time to get that first win (at DuBois).”

Manduley opened the scoring with a 3-pointer in the first minute, then German and Beers traded baskets before Clarion ripped off 11 straight points to take a 13-5 lead. Beers finally ended a 6:32 scoring drought by DuBois when he scored on a putback with 17 ticks left in the quarter.

German countered with a trey with five seconds lefts. DuBois made one final rush up the floor, and Farrell knocked down a long jumper, but officials waved it off as it came after the buzzer.

German scored twice to start the second quarter to give Clarion its largest lead of the night at 20-7 before DuBois swung the game back in its favor with its 14-0 run over a 4:00 stretch.

Lennon Lindholm capped the run with a 3-pointer to put DuBois up 21-20, but a hoop by Nick Frederick got the Bobcats back on the board and momentarily gave them the lead back.

However, an 8-3 spurt over the final 2-plus minutes gave the Beavers a four-point halftime lead (29-25). Beers scored six of those eight points. Cruz also scored off a steal in the final minute.

Overall, DuBois outscored Clarion 22-5 in the quarter after falling behind by 13 points.

German did his best to keep Clarion in the game in the third, scoring 12 more points. But, that effort was negated by the Beaver duo of Manduley (9) and Beers (5) who combined to score 14 in the third to help their team maintain a five-point lead (46-41).

The Beavers’ 11-0 run to open the fourth all but put the game away. Farrell scored all five of his points during that stretch, while Manduley had four and Beers three.

That outburst, coupled with a strong defensive effort over the final eight minutes buried the Bobcats. Clarion managed just six points — and one basket — in the fourth quarter, and DuBois held German scoreless after he had 29 points through three quarters.

In Friday’s nightcap, it was Keystone that jumped out to the early lead (11-6) after one quarter. St. Marys started to settle in during the second but still trailed by three (20-17) at the half,

The Dutch finally put it together on both ends of the court late in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 11-2 over the final 2:47 to take a seven-point lead (36-29) after three quarters.

Senior Lucas Erich helped jump-start the late run by the Dutchmen with a pair of 3-pointers, while junior Cahil Parrish added three points. Parrish had nine of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter.

St. Marys pushed its lead to 10 in the first two minutes of the fourth, thanks to back-to-back baskets inside by sophomore Mitchell Reiter. Keystone got as close as eight points twice before back-to-back 3-pointers by Dutchman Luke Lasko promptly pushed the St. Marys lead back to 14 (49-35) with just over three minutes to play.

Lasko hit three treys in the final four minutes of the game as he joined Parrish in double figures with 13.

“I think execution was a big issue in the first half but it wasn’t from a lack of effort. The efort was there,” said St. Marys coach Shad Boschert. “We got a lot of guys out there playing varsity basketball for the first time — maybe guys who haven’t played the role they are playing now. And, there was a lot of nerves.

“I was fairly confident going into the game, but we got nervous. We were able to keep it close in the first half though, and I think that was the key. I think the key for us this year is we have a few guys out there who can put it in the hoop, and they did that in the second half.

“It was nice to see Lucas Erich hit a couple big threes. Once he gets a little more confidence in shooting those, he’s going to knock a lot more down. I think he hesitated a couple times in the first half.”

After, Keystone’s Max Thompson opened the game with a basket, St. Marys got a 3-pointer by Nick Catalone and a basket from Parrish to take a 5-2 lead. However, the remainder of the first quarter was all Panthers are they went on a 9-1 run over the final 4-plus minutes to grab an 11-6 advantage.

A 3-pointer by Luke Hurrelbrink to open the second quarter gave Keystone’s largest lead of the night at 14-6, but St. Marys’ promptly countered with a 7-0 run to get within a point at 14-13. Parrish jump-started that spurt with a trey.

The teams traded scores from there, with the Panthers taking a three-point lead (20-17) into the break.

St. Marys quickly erased that deficit with six straight points — four by Parrish — to start the third quarter to go up 23-20. Keystone responded with a 7-2 spurt to take its final lead of the night at 27-25 with 3:13 left in the quarter.

I all was all Dutchmen from there, as they outscored the Panthers 11-4 to end the third quarter and 29-12 over the final 10:47 of the game. Lasko had 11 of his 13 points during the final 11 minutes, while Reiter had six his eight.