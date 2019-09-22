DuBOIS — It isn’t often that you can get a good turnout for a physics symposium, but if you dress it up as a football game and slap a sticker on it that says “Homecoming,” the rate rises exponentially.
The topic Friday at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium was “Real world applications of Newton’s third law of motion.”
The result was a 55-54 Oil City victory.
Each team certainly got an equal share of motion in the game as they combined for nearly 900 yards of total offense but did it in different ways.
Oil City got the majority of its on the ground, rushing for 469 yards, while DuBois picked up 306 through the air.
However, at the end, the biggest difference came with just five seconds left in the game when the Oil City defense exerted just a little more force than the Beavers to stop a 2-point conversion and preserve its victory.
The critical stop came less than two minutes after Oil City scored what looked to be the game-sealing touchdown –but it wasn’t.
Instead it simply gave the Beavers enough time to work their way down the field and put themselves in position to win when junior wide receiver Dale Kot pulled in a pass from senior quarterback Alex Kovalyak in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
Unfortunately, it also set DuBois up for the one thing that neither team did well at all in the game — convert PATs. This time Oil City stuffed a run by receiver Zach Shilala on a direct snap.
Of the 16 times that the two teams scored in the game, only seven conversions were successful, including just one on a kick. DuBois was without the services of normal kicker Nolan Bussell and backup Colby Estrada in the game and was forced to go for two each time it scored.
Still, those were just about the only time that the ball didn’t get into the end zone.
There were just two possessions in the game that didn’t end in a touchdown as neither team punted, with both of the denials coming when DuBois held the ball.
The first came when time expired in the first half following an Oil City sack on a first-down play at midfield by DuBois while the other came when the Beavers attempted a fake punt early in the fourth.
While Oil City did have one failed possession, the ball still made it to the end zone on a 60-yard, scoop-and-run fumble recovery for a score by DuBois linebacker Brandon Bennett.
Oil City had two players finish with more than 100 yards in the contest as senior Noah Petro rushed for 203 yards and a score on 25 carries while junior Cam Russell rolled up 123 yards and two touchdowns on just eight attempts.
Sophomore Brayden Crocker came up just short of the 100-yard plateau, rushing for 91 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
And the Oilers needed it all as quarterback Holden Stahl was just 1-for-2 through the air for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, DuBois had no problem going over the top of the Oil City defense as Kovalyak completed 23 of 34 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase Husted pulled in eight of those completions for 116 yards and a score while Zach Shilala had eight catches for 71 yards and a touchdown and Nick Dilullo finished with two catches for 67 yards.
“I am extremely proud of our kids tonight,” said DuBois coach Justin Marshall. “They played their hearts out and came up inches short of what would have been one of the biggest wins this program has seen in a long time if we had pulled it off. Oil City very well could go undefeated this season. And we played right with them, blow for blow, for four quarters.”
“It was definitely the most exciting game I have ever coached. To keep battling, then get the fumble recovery for a score by Bennett, and then the unbelievable throw and catch from Kvak (Alex Kovalyak) to Dale (Kot) with five seconds left, talk about a thriller. Zach (Shilala) came up inches short on the two-point conversion on the last play, but not for a lack of effort. I would call the same play again 10 times out of 10.
“We were able to get Chase (Husted) going tonight, and he made a huge impact on the game. He’s a difference maker. Adian (Castro) ran the ball extremely well. So many kids played a great game in all three phases. That’s how you win football games.
“If we play like we did tonight, there are wins coming. It’s all about the kids believing in themselves, and I think tonight may have been the proof that they needed.”
While the Beavers didn’t pile up huge amounts of yardage on the ground, they were certainly effective near the goal line as they rushed for five scores with Kovalyak and Michael Eisman each picking up two scores and Aidan Castro grabbing the other.
Still, it became obvious early what Oil City intended to do as it took the opening kickoff and marched 62 yards on five plays, four runs and an incompletion, for the game’s first touchdown.
Kicker Max Latona then booted through the lone kicking PAT of the game through the uprights to give the Oilers a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
But it wasn’t the last as the two teams began a succession of six more successful scoring drives in the first half to send the game to the intermission with Oil City on top, 29-20.
Oil City scored on runs from Petro, Stahl and a pass from Stahl to Latona while DuBois came away with scores on touchdown two touchdown runs from Eisman and another by Casto.
The Beavers did have a chance to get close heading into the break but Oil City came up with a sack on what turned out to be the final play of the first half.
The scoring didn’t stop in the third as Oil City got a touchdown run from Crocker while DuBois scored on a run by Kovalyak run and a pass to Shilala to open up a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth.
After that, the scoring got frantic in the final 12 minutes as both teams scored three times.
Oil City retook the lead, 41-36 on a run by Russell just seven seconds into the final frame before getting a little breathing room on a scoring run from Stahl less than two minutes later following an unsuccessful fake punt by DuBois.
Stahl’s score gave the Oilers a 49-36 lead with just 10:05 remaining.
DuBois answered a few minutes later on a touchdown run by Eisman to cut the lead to 49-42 with 6:50 left but it appeared it might be a case of too little, too late as Oil City started to take time off the clock on its next possession.
The Oilers got down to the DuBois 25-yard line before Bennett scooped up a fumble at the 40 and raced 60 yards for a touchdown to get the lead back to one, 49-48.
Oil City kept the lead when its defense stuffed DuBois’ 2-point try with 4:36 left in the game.
A failed onside kick ultimately resulted in Oil City’s final score as Russell broke through the defense for a 49-yard touchdown run on a third-and-4 to make it 55-48.
However, it also failed to put the game away as it couldn’t convert on its 2-point conversion attempt and gave DuBois a final chance with just 1:58 left.
DuBois marched down inside the Oil City 20 with time winding down before a penalty forward lateral on a completed pass pushed the ball back outside the 20.
The penalty actually turned out to be beneficial for DuBois as the clock stopped when the chains were inadvertently moved up for what would have been a first down.
The Beavers were then able to run a pair of plays, the first an incompletion, before the touchdown pass to Kot with five seconds left to set up the all-or-nothing 2-point try.
“Credit to Oil City for doing what they do on offense,” said Marshall. “I thought our kids played tough. I know we gave up 55 points. I don’t know how many people realize that, on a weekly basis, we are usually the smaller team and often don’t have a player as fast as the other team either. It is what it is.
“I’ll take our kids every day of the week, but we take the field as an underdog every Friday.”
DuBois has its third straight home game Friday when the Beavers welcome Class 6A Erie High School, which is in its third year of existence after Strong Vincent, Erie Central Tech and Erie East all merged into one school.