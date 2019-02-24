HOLLIDAYSBURG — Coming off its playoff win over Bellefonte Monday, the DuBois girls basketball team was looking to put together another strong playoff performance against Hollidaysburg Friday.
The Lady Beavers got a pair of buckets from Chelsea DeSalve in the opening minutes for a 4-0 lead, but Hollidaysburg tenacious man defense took over from there, giving up just 15 points the rest of the game.
The Lady Tigers broke open a low-scoring game with an 18-3 run to start the second half and went on to a 49-19 win over DuBois in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A semifinals Friday.
“Defense is where we hang our hats,” Hollidaysburg coach Deanna Jubeck said. “In playoff games, you tend to play a little tight so you have to come out and play 32 minutes of hard, aggressive defense.”
Hollidaysburg turned DuBois over 17 times in the first two quarters, and the Lady Tigers took a 14-7 lead to the locker room.
“They play outstanding man defense. They’re quick. They’re physical,” DuBois coach Keith Kriner said. “It’s not something we’re really used to. The fact that we didn’t protect the ball as well as we would have liked was due to the fact they were playing such tight defense.”
Hollidaysburg opened up a double-digit lead with an 8-0 spurt to start the third quarter.
“To be in the game like we were at halftime, we were very happy, but we told them we were going to have to take a punch in the mouth to start the third. We knew it was coming,” Dubois coach Keith Kriner said. “We just don’t have the type of experience you need to handle the pressure they put on you.”
After Janessa Goins made two foul shots, Sierra McClain assisted on back-to-back layups, the first to Hannah Snyder on the break and the second to Goins cutting to the rim.
Snyder followed with two foul shots, extending the lead to 22-7, but the Lady Tigers still hadn’t made an outside shot, missing 17 straight 3-pointers to start the game.
“It was one of those things where you’re left scratching your head because these are shots we’ve made all year,” Jubeck said. “Once again, it’s a playoff atmosphere. You have to take that in stride and know that eventually they’re going to fall.”
Goins broke the drought with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:34 left in the third. Allison Hileman followed with another from the top of the key on the Lady Tigers’ next possession.
“That was a big sense of relief,” McClain said when the outside shots finally fell. “After that, we started to get into a little bit of a groove and get some confidence. Being the last home game for me and the other seniors in the playoffs and the big crowd had an effect on us. It’s hard to mentally prepare for that.”
After Hileman hit her second 3 in the fourth quarter, McClain got one late, giving the Lady Tigers four treys in the half.
Hileman and Snyder finished with 10 points each to lead the team. Goins scored nine points, and McClain added eight.
DeSalve scored 15 to lead DuBois, which finishes its season at 11-13.
“We’re proud our girls. Winning that home playoff game over Bellefonte was big for us,” Kriner said. “This team wasn’t expected to do a whole lot because we’re young. We’re looking forward to next season and beyond because we’re trying to create some excitement around our program, and I think we are.”
