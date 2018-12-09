BROCKWAY — A little bit of experience can go a long way when its spread around just right.

The DuBois Area High School girls basketball team got that as close to perfect as possible during their 42-25 victory over Clarion in the finals of the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Beavers (2-0) entered the season with just two seniors and a smattering of others with limited varsity experience, but that would have been hard to spot by DuBois’ effort in the finals.

While senior Chelsea DeSalve certainly carried the bulk of the scoring, hitting for 22 of DuBois’ 42 points, she scored 13 of those after the half to help bolster a growing lead instead of being the foundation for it.

Sophomore Olivia Johnson had her second double-digit scoring effort of the season as well as she dumped in 10 more in the middle, while senior Maddie Smith and sophomore Taylor Smith each added four.

“We’ve been telling the girls all along that we have to have balance and that we can’t just rely on one player,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “But we’re also going to take what (teams) give us and then work on creating more opportunities.

“And the younger girls are starting to understand what we’re asking,” Kriner said. “The more that they play together, the better off they’ll be. We just need to start avoiding some of the penalties, but I thought we did a better job of that (in this game) than we did in the first one.”

The Lady Beavers basically turned the tables on Clarion.

DuBois was able to get a lead then slow the pace down instead of allowing the Lady Bobcats to run the floor the way they had against Brockway in their opener.

The methodical pace ultimately shaved 10 points off Clarion’s first-quarter offensive effort from the night before as it went from a 13-point quarter against Brockway to putting just three on the board against the Lady Beavers.

“We told the girls that we had to go out and impose our will on (Clarion) and get them out of their game and force them (to play ours),” Kriner said. “Fortunately, we built an early lead and that played in our favor because we were able to pull the ball out which opened up some backdoor cuts for us.”

DuBois used that to take a 12-3 lead after the first then stretched the margin a little more by the half as it opened up a 12-point advantage, 21-9, at the break.

The Lady Beavers worked the middle well enough in the first half that when DeSalve slid to the outside in the third, the Clarion defense wasn’t able to find her soon enough allowing her to hit a trio of 3-point shots and further extend the lead.

While Clarion hit its largest amount of shots from the floor, three, in any single quarter in the third, it still lost ground as DuBois extended the lead to 18 to open the fourth.

From there it was just a matter of time for the Lady Beavers as they simply kept pace with Clarion the rest of the way to notch the win.

The Lady Bobcats had six different players score in the game with Wendy Beveridge leading the way with nine while K.K. Girvin and Jordan Best each added four.

Both teams will be in action again Tuesday as Clarion plays host to Clarion-Limestone and DuBois hosts Hollidaysburg.

In the consolation game:

Redbank Valley 56,

Brockway 34

The Lady Bulldogs used their up-tempo offense to race past Brockway, 56-34.

Redbank Valley (1-1) opened the game with eight unanswered points before continuing to press the issue all the way to a 26-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

Kelsie Elmer, who led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, scored 13 in the first quarter with the help of three 3-pointers.

Brockway (0-2) was able to use a bevy of Redbank Valley fouls to its advantage in the second as it scored 15 points, eight from the free throw line, to cut the margin to just 34-19 at the half.

While the Lady Rovers got the lead down to 14 at one point in the third quarter, it wasn’t able to slow Redbank Valley as it eventually pulled away to win by 22.

While Elmer led the Lady Bulldogs with 16, two others also finished in double figures as Tara Hinderliter had 15 while Katie Davis had 11.

Brockway’s Morgan Lindemuth took advantage of an 11-for-18 effort at the free throw line to lead the Lady Rovers with 15, while Selena Buttery had a pair of 3-pointers to help her score 14.

Brockway travels to West Shamokin Monday, while Redbank Valley plays at Karns City on Tuesday.