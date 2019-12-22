DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort and solid nights from the junior duo of Olivia Johnson and Abby Guiher to knock off cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 36-22, Friday night.
Johnson and Guiher combined to outscore the Lady Cardinals by two points themselves, as the Lady Beavers held DCC to single digits in all four quarters — an effort aided by the fact DuBois forced the Lady Cardinals into 25 turnovers.
DuBois committed 18 turnovers itself, which helped DCC stay within striking distance midway through the third quarter (17-14) before the Lady Beavers outscored DCC 19-8 over the final 11:16 to come away with the 14-point victory.
Johnson posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Guiher had 10 points. Johnson had all her points in the first (8) and fourth quarters (6) as DuBois struggled to work the ball inside to her in the middle of the game. Guiher scored eight of her 10 points after halftime.
“We stayed the course, and I thought we played good defense tonight,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “The only time we didn’t is when we went to a zone and we pulled right back out it because they very good ball movement against our zone.
“We knew they were probably going to run a box-and-1 on Abby (Guiher), and we didn’t do as good of a job getting her open as we’d like too. But, we felt with our bigs (inside players) we had an advantage over them. But, unforced errors and throwing the ball away at times hurt us there at times too when we really shouldn’t be doing that at this point.
“It’s a work in progress, obviously, but down the stretch I felt we played really well. For us, that’s a good things because sometimes we have trouble finishing off games.”
DuBois jumped out to an early 7-0 lead as turnovers plagued DCC from the get-go. Johnson netted five straight points during the run after Saige Weible opened the game with a hoop.
Central Catholic finally found the scoreboard on a Maia Cogley hoop at the 3:23 mark before things turned in Central’s favor as turnovers began to hurt the Lady Beavers.
Cogley’s hoop sparked a 6-2 spurt that got DCC back within three at 9-6 before a three-point play from Johnson steadied the ship a little for DuBois, which led 12-8 after one quarter.
Both teams struggled mightily on the offensive end in the second quarter as both sides managed just two points.
DuBois held DCC without a basket in the quarter, as Lady Cardinal Martina Swalligan went 2-for-2 at the foul line for the points by either team with 3:10 left on the clock to make it a 12-10 game.
The Lady Beavers lone points came when Guiher pulled down a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast to score on a layup jut under the 2-minute mark for her lone points of the first half.
Both teams missed a pair of free throws in the final 1:14 as DuBois took a 14-10 advantage into the break.
The start of the third quarter brought much of the same as the second, as the teams combined for just five points halfway through. Central got a basket by Swalligan and two free throws from Shayleigh Gulvas during that 4-minute stretch, while DuBois got a pair of free throws by Allie Snyder and one from Weible to maintain a three-point lead at 17-14.
A 3-pointer by Guiher with 3:16 remaining in the third pushed the lead to six (20-14) before a reverse layup by Guiher in the closing seconds gave the Lady Beavers a 22-15 lead entering the final quarter.
DuBois pushed the lead to 12 in the opening 2-plus minutes of the fourth, getting a putback from Weible and three points from Guiher. Weible had five points and seven rebounds.
Central Catholic got no closer than nine points twice at 29-20 on a Jordy Kosko free throw and 31-22 on a hoop by Kosko as Johnson. Kosko led DCC with seven points, while Gulvas added six points and seven rebounds.
Central didn’t score again, though, after Kosko’s hoop made it 31-22 with 4:14 to play as DuBois posted the final five points of the night on a Johnson hoop, two Isabella Geist-Salone free throws and a free throw by Taylor Smith.
“Not only did we turn the ball over tonight, the (defensive) pressure in general seemed to bother us,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “Even when we didn’t have turnovers, we had empty possessions where the girls seemed panic just to get shots off.
“I thought the difference was their (DuBois’) energy coming out where they go up 7-0, and we’re playing catch up most of the night in game that was pretty much even-footed after that. It was kind of an ugly flowing game for both teams.
“I’m not in the business of making excuses, but we’ve had such low numbers (injuries) at practice and we just haven’t been able simulate pressure (like DuBois employed) like other teams can in practice. I’ve been trying to get them to look forward to January when hopefully we get healthy and have some normal practices. I definitely think that has hurt our rate of improvement.”
Both teams return to action Friday at the Brookville Holiday Tournament. Central Catholic plays Brockway in the opening game, while DuBois battles host Brookville in the night cap.