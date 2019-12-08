BROCKWAY — Bigger certainly turned out to be better in the finals of the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament as DuBois used it size to pick up a 48-32 victory over Brockway in the title game Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Beavers (2-0) struggled early for the second-straight game but started to hammer the ball low in the third quarter, scoring 22 points out of the break to turn things around.
Junior Olivia Johnson was literally a big part of that as she posted up repeatedly in the third, dropping in 11 of her game-high 15 points during the eight-minute span.
“At halftime, I told them (Brockway) was out-hustling us and we weren’t using our size,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “We needed to get the ball inside and attack the basket and that’s what we did. That was our plan all along but we just didn’t execute it very well in the first half.”
And most of the first half, especially the first quarter, went just the way the Lady Rovers (1-1) wanted.
Brockway jumped out to an six-point advantage in the first before the Lady Beavers started to claw back.
However, Brockway added some more momentum just before the horn sounded at the end of the first when sophomore Danielle Wood, who led Brockway with 11 points, canned a shot from more than half-court as the buzzer sounded to put the Lady Rovers up, 14-6.
That was short-lived as DuBois scored the opening 10 points of the second, thanks to Johnson and sophomore Sarah Henninger who finished with nine, to take a 16-14 advantage.
Still, Brockway managed to take a 21-18 lead to the intermission.
After that, it became more about the Lady Beavers’ inside presence.
“They just started pounding it inside there in the third quarter,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We tried double-teaming whenever we could because we just don’t have the bigs to stop that. We just have to continue to work on that. Eventually, we’ll be able to stop it but, right now, we still need some work.”
DuBois eventually took the lead during a 9-3 run to open the quarter and never gave it back.
The margin grew from three points midway through the third to 10, 40-30, to open the fourth.
While DuBois didn’t tear things up down the stretch, it didn’t need to as the Lady Rovers went scoreless over the first 7:40 of the fourth before hitting their lone basket with 20 left to set the final.
Brockway will now host West Shamokin Monday, while DuBois will travel to Hollidaysburg Tuesday.
In the consolation game:
Clarion 44,
Moniteau 36
The Lady Bobcats used a big fourth quarter to come away with a 44-36 win over Moniteau.
The two teams kept things close for most of the game with neither getting in front by more than a handful until late in the fourth.
Moniteau (0-2) led by two after the first and three, 20-17, at the break before Clarion (1-1) tied things at 29-29 at the end of three.
Moniteau broke out early in the final quarter but then went scoreless as the Lady Bobcats broke off on a 10-0 run to eventually open up an eight-point advantage.
Moniteau closed the gap to five with time winding down but Clarion still came away with the 44-36 victory.
Jordan Best led Clarion with 11 points while Kait Constantino followed with 10.
Moniteau’s Kristin Auvil led all scorers with 17 while teammate Aslyn Pry ended with 10.
Clarion will travel to Keystone Tuesday.