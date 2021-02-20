DuBOIS — Coming off back-to-back games in which it saw the lead slip away in the fourth quarter, the DuBois girls basketball team entered Friday’s matchup against a young Brookville squad seeking a much-needed victory.
And, the Lady Beavers got just what the doctor ordered as they ran past the Lady Raiders, 58-28.
As lopsided as the game ended, it certainly didn’t start that way as the scrappy Lady Raiders went toe-to-toe with DuBois in the opening four and half minutes. A pair of free throws by Lady Raider Eden Wonderling at the 3:32 mark tied the game at 9-9, prompting DuBois head coach Keith Kriner to call a timeout.
Whatever Kriner said to his team during that timeout woke them up, as the Lady Beavers promptly put together a 12-2 run to end the quarter for a 21-11 lead after eight minutes.
It was all DuBois from there as the Lady Beavers pushed their lead to as many as 19 in the second quarter before taking a 17-point advantage (38-21) into the half.
The Lady Beavers really poured it on in to start the third quarter and scored the first 13 points of the second half to put the mercy rule clock into play at 51-21 with 3:58 left in the third.
With the clock moving, the scoring slowed considerable over the final 11-plus minutes as Kriner went to his bench to get his reserves some extra playing time. The teams played to a draw, 7-7, once the mercy rule clock started to run.
Alayna Haight scored all seven of Brookville’s points to close out the game on her way to posting a game-high 17.
Saige Weible was the lone Lady Beaver to reach double figures with 15 points to go along with five rebound. DuBois got balanced scoring after her as nine of the 10 Lady Beavers who played scored, with six having four or more points.
Abby Guiher added nine points on three 3-pointers, while Olivia Johnson and Madison Rusnica had eight and seven, respectively. Johnson added five rebounds and three blocks.
“This was much needed win for sure,” said Kriner. “Both games (earlier in week) we had the lead going into the fourth and just couldn’t hold it, for no other reason than we didn’t play well in the fourth quarter in those games.
“I told them, we’re not losing games big and are in every single game, which means we’re right there and just need to find ways to finish. So, today was good because we needed a game to get back into it. Credit Brookville though. They are young this year, but their girls brought to us in that first quarter and played well.
“We told them during that (first) timeout, they (Brookville) are making their shots, but we need to play defense like we know how to and play our game and be more patience on offense. We had a definite size advantage on them, and I think that helped a lot tonight.”
The game opened with DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer and Brookville’s Kerstyn Davie trading 3-pointers in the opening minute. Johnson and Wonderling then traded scores before a hoop by Haight gave Brookville its long lead of the night at 7-5 just over two minutes into the game.
DuBois countered with baskets by Weible and Rusnica off a steal to go back up 9-7, but Wonderling’s free throws knotted things again at 9-9 to force a DuBois timeout.
Coming out of that timeout, Brookville fouled Pfeufer on a 3-pointer and the Lady Beaver hit all three ensuing free throws. That allowed DuBois to put on its full-court press, which promptly created a turnover that led to a hoop by Weible.
DuBois then forced another turnover which led to Johnson scoring an easy hoop that capped a quick 7-0 run in less than a minute that gave DuBois a 16-9 lead. That spurt completely turned the game in DuBois’ favor.
Weible added another basket before Guiher hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the quarter to punctuate the Lady Beavers’ 12-2 run that put them up 21-11.
DuBois extended that run to 19-2 early in the second quarter as Johnson and Taylor Smith each scored in the paint and Guiher hit another triple. Haight finally ended that run with four straight points, but a 6-0 DuBois spurt that feature back-to-back baskets by Isabella Geist-Salone quickly put the Lady Beavers up 19 (34-15).
DuBois, which eventually took a 38-21 lead to the break, broke the game wide open with a 15-3 third quarter saw the Lady Beavers scored the first 13 points.
Weible had five points in the frame, while a 3-pointer by Allie Snyder (her only points) at the 3:58 mark invoked the mercy rule clock with DuBois up 51-21.
“I was proud of the effort from the kids tonight,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell. “We were a little short-handed missing a starter tonight, but proud of the effort and what the kids did on the floor. We’ll regroup and get ready for next week.”
DuBois (6-7) is back in action Monday at home against Brockway, a contest that kicks off a week that will see the Lady Beavers play five games in six days.
Brookville (2-11) hosts Cranberry on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 58,
BROOKVILLE 28
Score by Quarters
Brookville 11 10 3 4 — 58
DuBois 21 15 15 5 — 58
Brookville—28
Alayna Haight 4 9-10 17, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Ella Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 3, Hannah Lundgren 2 0-1 4, Eden Wonderling 1 2-2 4, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-13 28
DuBois—58
Abby Guiher 3 0-0 9, Alexas Pfeufer 1 3-3 6, Madison Rusnica 3 0-0 7, Olivia Johnson 4 0-0 8, Saige Weible 7 1-2 15, Taylor Smith 2 0-0 4, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 3, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-5 58.
Three-pointers: Brookville 1 (Davie), DuBois 6 (Guiher 3, Pfeufer, Rusnica, Snyder).