CLEARFIELD — The DuBois girls swim team secured a first place finish in the Clearfield Arctic Swim Classic with a score of 208 to beat the host Lady Bison by 19 points Saturday at Clearfield High School.
“Overall we had a really good meet, the kids came out and swam real strong, I thought they were ready to race, wanted to race and they came down and were right in every single race,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “They were highly competitive and I loved every minute of it, we had some excellent time drops and I’m really proud of the way they swam.”
The Lady Beavers got first-place finishes from Abby Dressler in the 200 freestyle, Jessica Brant in the 100 butterfly and Rayna Fenstermacher in the 100 freestyle while the 400 freestyle relay team of Dru Javens, Alayna Cornelius, Fenstermacher and Dressler added a first-place finish.
Clearfield finished with 189 points, while Jersey Shore (148), Penns Valley (144) and St. Marys (126) rounded out the top-five team finishers.
Brookville took ninth on the girls side with 70 points on the day.
DuBois’ first win on the girls side came in the 200 free when Dressler posted a time of 2:03.04 to beat the field by more than a second., while Fenstermacher took fourth in the event with a time of 2:06.62.
“It was really exciting to see Abby (Dressler) and Rayna (Fenstermacher) go after it in the 200 freestyle, Abby had a really, really great swim and that’s her best time by several seconds in that and Rayna was right there on her best time as well,” Gressler said.
Then, in the ninth girls event of the day, Brant posted a time of 1:05.41 to edge Dover’s Kennedy Coble by .13 seconds to secure first place, while Mya Klaiber came in fifth in the event for St. Marys.
Fenstermacher followed with a win of her own in the next event, the 100 free, as she secured first with a time of 57.85 seconds, topping Clearfield’s Raegan Mikesell by .11 seconds.
DuBois then closed the meet with a victory in the final girls event of the day, the 400 free relay, as Javens, Cornelius, Fenstermacher and Dressler teamed up to finish in 3:53.88, topping Clearfield’s top relay team by just under a second.
“That was a great swim, that was an excellent team effort, every single one of them had to put in top-notch effort if they were going to have a chance,” Gressler said. “We knew Clearfield was a very strong team, they are well-coached, they race very well and they’re all strong competitors.”
Other top-five finishes for the Lady Beavers’ were the 200 medley relay team of Dressler, Anna Wingard, Brant and Fenstermacher which came in fourth just behind St. Marys’ Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Klaiber and Lucy Anthony.
Javens and Fenstermacher took third and fourth respectively for DuBois in the 500 freestyle ahead of Julie Hoffman, who took fifth in the event for the Lady Dutch.
In the 200 free relay, St. Marys’ Anthony, Klaiber, Reynolds and Bauer came in third, while Ashely Usaitis, Trista Truesdale, Javens and Cornelius took fifth for DuBois.
Dressler added another top-five finish in the 100 backstroke, while Brookville’s Sadie Shofestall finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke behind Bauer in second.
On the boys side, DuBois entered the final event of the day in second place, but dropped to fourth in the end, finishing with a total of 200 points behind Clearfield (306), Dover (220) and Hollidaysburg (203), while Brookville (108) rounded out the top five.
The Beavers got first-place finishes from Tucker Fenstermacher in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, as well as its 200 free relay team of Kolton Gwizdala, Logan Wells, Isaac Wayne and Tucker Fenstermacher, while Wayne added a pair of second-place finishes on the day.
Tucker Fenstermacher’s first win of the day came in the 50 free, where he posted a time of 22.88 to beat Jersey Shore’s Alex Butzler by .01 seconds, while he won the 100 free over Butzler by .02 seconds with a time of 50.06 seconds.
“In the 50 free we knew there would be some tough completion and he (Tucker Fenstermacher) went after it, he did an excellent job,” Gressler said. “That’s one of those races where you do something real small wrong and it you’re out, but he was able to hit everything.”
Later in the day, the 200 free relay team finished in 1:33.29 to secure a narrow victory over Clearfield’s top team by .6 seconds.
The 200 medley relay team of Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, Logan Wells and Jaedon Yarus started the day with a fourth-place finish, while Brookville’s Brody Barto, Donavan Hoffman, Calvin Doolittle and Luc Doolittle took fifth in the event.
Wayne’s first second-place finish of the day came in the 200 free, while Joda Fenstermacher followed in fourth in the event as Wayne later took second in the 500 freestyle ahead of Brookville’s Luc Doolittle in fourth.
“Wayne had a really great 200 freestyle as well, he was next to Leif Hoffman from Clearfield and he’s a great swimmer,” Gressler said. “I told him (Wayne) to just go out with him, hold with him and see what happens and he did just that and came in with his season best time.”
Calvin Doolittle took second for the Raiders in the 200 individual medley as well as finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly, while teammate Donavan Hoffman took second in the 100 breaststroke.
The Beavers closed the meet by taking fourth in the 400 free relay with the team of Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Wayne and Tucker Fenstermacher.
“We swim Clearfield again on Monday night and we know they’re going to come at us hard and we’re looking forward to it,” Gressler said. “They swam fast and we swam fast and we pushed each other to get those times so we’re really looking forward to that Monday night.”
DuBois has a quick turnaround as it hosts Clearfield Monday at 6 p.m.