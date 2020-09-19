HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois cross country teams made long trek south to Hollidaysburg Thursday and came home with a hard fought split against the Golden Tigers.
The DuBois girls placed seven girls in the Top 10 to capture a 21-39 victory to improve to 3-0 on the young season, while the Beavers lost a tough one-point meet to the Tigers, 27-28. The setback was the first of the season for the DuBois boys (2-1).
On the girls’ side, freshman Morgan Roemer made it two victories in two varsity meets as she crossed the finish line in 20:57. She once again bested teammate and runner-up Morgan Rothrock by a large margin and Rothrick posted a time of 22:36.
Hollidaysburg’s Seddy Clapper (22:40) and Aggie Hoover (22:42) then finished third and fourth, respectively, but DuBois collected the next four spots to seal its victory.
Sidney Beers led that group of Lady Beavers and finished fifth in 22:48. She was followed across the line by teammates Anna Wingard (23:09), Morgan King (24:14) and Delaney Yarus (24:18).
Hollidaysburg’s Lily Clayton (25:39) was ninth, while DuBois’ Hillary Beer (26:19) rounded out the girls’ Top 10. Lady Beavers Gabby Horner (27:16) and Michaela Albers were 11th and 12th on the day.
The boys meet came down to the finishing order, as both DuBois and Hollidaysburg placed five runners in the Top 10. The Golden Tigers one-point victory came largely from the fact it had the two best finishers — Ben Love and Chris Love who crossed the finish line with near identical times of 17:30.
DuBois had the next four runners cross the line, led by the duo of McKellan Jaramillo (17:46) and AC Deemer (17:54). Joey Foradora (18:22) was fifth and teammate Ryan White (18:31) sixth.
Golden Tigers came across in eighth and ninth, with Jeremy Jones’ ninth-place finish (18:49) being the difference. He followed across the line by four straight Beavers — Jaedon Yarus (10th, 18:54), Ryan Gildersleeve (11th, 19:13), Christian Roemer (12th, 19:19) and Rudy Williams (13th, 19:56).
“This was a particularly tough matchup today.,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “The DuBois cross country runners have competed in three races over the past week, including the Lee Foster Memorial 5-mile Run this previous Saturday, a home meet on a tough DAHS course on Tuesday, and today on a mixed terrain Hollidaysburg course.
“Coach Lindi Beers and I are incredibly proud of the effort and determination that each runner has shown over the past week. Hollidaysburg was a courteous and respectful host for the contest. Both teams posted incredible splits and times at the meet.”
“It is still early in the season, so we look forward to future contests. Our conditioning will carry us through to the end of the season with great results. We are already seeing runners drop their times by a few seconds to over four minutes, so we know they are doing the work.”
In the junior high meet, Hollidaysburg swept DuBois as a team and also had the individual winners in Isaac Watt (boys race, 12:40) and Nora Stanek (girls race, 14:26).
DuBois’ Jay Sheloski (12:58) was second overall, while teammate Landon Akers was fifth in the boys’ race. The Lady Beavers’ top finishers weee Brooke Morris (16:20) and Lindsey Johnson (16:33), who was were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the girls event.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Brockway.