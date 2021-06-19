The DuBois Area High School track and field program recently held its first ever youth skills and drills camp for students entering grades 7-9.
The three-day event saw the 26 local youth who participated being able to try and learn about all 18 of the events that make up a varsity track meet under the tutelage of coaches from the middle school and varsity levels as well as current varsity athletes.
“It was great to see so many future DAHS track and field athletes this week,” said Lady Beavers assistant coach Justin Marshall. “We decided to run the camp for the first time because our middle school track and field numbers were the lowest they have ever been this past year, and we thought that a low pressure chance to give track and field a try for a few days might be a great opportunity for a lot of these younger kids.
“I think it was a huge success. The kids really had a blast, worked hard and learned a lot about the events they signed up for. I think a lot of kids have the misconception that track and field is all about running long distances. Our runners club at the elementary level has been great at getting kids outside and being active. For some kids, getting to do some distance running at an early age sets them up for an enjoyable career in track and cross country.
“At the same time, I’ve had kids tell me that they don’t want to run track because they didn’t like running the mile in elementary school. Those kids tell me they didn’t realize that track is more than that. At our youth camp, we emphasized that there are 18 events in track and field, including four jumps, three throws, two hurdles, three sprints, three distance races, and three relays.
“More than any sport offered at the middle and high school levels, there truly is something for everyone. I think the kids who participated in our camp were thrilled to get to choose their own events and give them a try. Hopefully, when they talk to their friends and tell them how much they enjoyed track and field camp, they will also bring them out for the track and field team in the spring.”
Marshall, a dual-sport athlete at DAHS who compete in track and field, experienced first hand how the sport can benefit an athlete in a multitide of ways.
“As someone who ran track and has coached at the varsity level for the past 15 years, I would encourage anyone who is looking for a sport — either to try for the first time or even to keep them in shape and fine tune their skills for other sports — to sign up for track and field.
“I want to thank Coach (Scott) Sullivan, Coach (Bill) Edwards, Coach (Brad) Sweet, Coach (Cory) Yarus, Coach (Lindi) Beers, Coach (Gabi) Wayne and all of our dedicated varsity athletes who volunteered to help make this camp a success.
“I would also like to thank every one of the kids who signed up, as well as their parents. It was a great week, and we look forward to seeing those kids again during track and field season.”