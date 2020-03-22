DuBOIS — Another strong season of boys basketball has come to an end in the Tri-County Area, as area players and teams produced strong seasons on the hardwood.
Five area teams made a trip to the PIAA playoffs, led by a trio of District 9 champions in Elk County Catholic (Class A), Ridgway (Class 2A) and Brookville (Class 3A), all of which won a second straight D-9 title this season.
The trio were joined by Clarion, which lost to Ridgway in the Class 2A title game, and Clarion-Limestone, which topped A-C Valley for the district’s third seed in Class A heading into the state tournament.
Of those five teams, all but the Lions picked up wins in the opening round of their respective state tournaments, but those four all then saw their runs end in the second round.
Of the 12 area teams, seven finished with winning records on the year, as Elk County Catholic (27-2), Ridgway (20-8) and C-L (21-6) all reached the 20-win plateau on the season.
DuBois (19-4), Brookville (18-8), Clarion (17-10) and Johnsonburg (15-10) all finished the season above the .500 mark.
With four teams making the second round of states, it comes as no surprise those teams are well represented on this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express All-Star teams.
While that is the case, it is a team that came up just short of a trip to the PIAA playoffs that sweeps this season’s top honors.
Despite thee Beavers’ season coming to an end in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional semifinals, the 19-win season marked their best season in the last 20 years.
Because of that, DuBois senior Chase Husted and head coach Dave Bennett have been named Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
This marks the first time since 2017 that a coach and player from the same school swept the awards, as Elk County Catholic’s Nate DaCanal and head coach Aaron Straub garnered the titles in back-to-back years in ‘16 and ‘17.
Player of the Year
Chase Husted, Sr., DuBois: Husted ended his career with the Beavers in impressive fashion, as he was a key factor in the Beavers winning their most games in a season in 20 years.
Husted finished the year averaging a double-double, as he scored 381 points in 23 games (16.6 ppg) while also coming down with 12.4 rebounds per game.
The senior grabbed 8.1 defensive rebounds per game on the year, but also provided a key boost to the offense with 4.3 offensive boards per game.
On the offensive end, Husted was dominant on the inside, as he shot 161-for-263 (61 percent) on two-point field goals on the season.
After a breakout junior campaign earned Husted a First-Team selection last season, the senior put together a dominant year on both ends of the court on his way to being named the TCS/CE Player of the Year.
Hused is just the second Beaver to earn the award since it was started in 1994, as the first was Jude Pfingstler back in 1996.
Coach of the Year
Dave Bennett, DuBois: In just his second season at the helm with the Beavers, Bennett led the team to a 19-4 mark, as those 19 wins are the most for a DuBois team since the 1999-2000 season.
After losing a trio of key seniors off his 2018-19 squad that went 15-9, inexperience looked as if it would rear its ugly head this season.
Instead, Bennett led a team with just one senior starter to one of its best seasons in program history as they fell just short of a D-8/9/10 title game, suffering a tough loss to Meadville in the semifinals.
The strong season led to Bennett earning his first Coach of the Year selection in his second campaign with the Beavers.
Bennett is the third DuBois Area coach to be named the Coach of the Year and first since 1998, as he joins Cory Hand ‘98 and Roger Collins ‘96.
The season included an upset over then undefeated Elk County Catholic, which DuBois fell just short of sharing the District 9 League title with after suffering a late-season loss to Brookville.
First Team
Regis Wortman, Sr., Elk County Catholic: Wortman was a spark night in and night out for the Crusaders as he helped lead the team to a second straight District 9 Class A crown.
In his final season with the team, Wortman scored a team-high 379 points despite missing three games late in the season and only playing 26 on the year as he averaged 14.6 points per game.
Wortman shot 151-for-235 (64.3 percent) from inside the arc in his senior campaign while also grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game and finishing second on the team in steals with 46.
Austin Green, Sr., Johnsonburg: In his final season with the Rams, Green led the team with 15.5 points per game, scoring 387 points on the year over 25 games.
The senior surpassed 1,000 points for his career in a 40-32 win on the road over Ridgway Jan. 10.
Green also led Johnsonburg with 6.0 rebounds per game and also in steals with 2.5 per game.
Matt Dush, Sr., Ridgway: Dush proved to be a hot hand on the offensive end throughout the season to help lead the Elkers to a back-to-back D-9 2A title.
Dush led Ridgway with 387 points over 28 games (13.8 ppg) while shooting 154-for-257 (59.9 percent) from the field on the year
The senior was 137-for-220 (62.3 percent) from inside the arc and even though he did not put up many three-pointers, he was still able to shoot 45.9 percent (17-for-37) from deep this season.
While leading the team in scoring, Dush also led the Elkers with 105 assists in his final season along with a team-leading 53 steals on the defensive end.
Calvin German, Jr., Clarion: German was a force on the offensive end as he helped lead the Bobcats to a D-9 Class 2A runner-up finish before helping them reach the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
German finished as the third-leading scorer in District 9 with 518 points over 24 games (21.6 ppg) while also leading Clarion in assists (4.3 apg) and steals (3.0 spg).
The junior shot 202-for-449 (45) percent from inside the arc and was also lights out from the foul line, where he shot 83-for-99 (84) percent on the year.
Hayden Callen, Jr., Clarion-Limestone: Callen played a key role in the Lions finishing the season 21-6 as he nearly averaged a double-double on the year.
Called scored a team-high 533 points over 27 games (19.7 ppg) and also led the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game.
The junior surpassed the 1,000 point milestone with a 28-point performance in a 67-47 win over A-C Valley Jan. 24.
The Lion was also second on the team in steals per game (3.7), while adding 2.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.
Second Team
Deion Deas, Sr., Clarion-Limestone: After earning an honorable mention selection as a junior, Deas made the jump to the Second Team in his final season with the Lions.
The senior finished the year as C-L’s second-leading scorer with 530 points in 27 games (19.6 ppg) while leading the team in assists with 4.3 per game.
Deas also dished out 2.5 assists per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds per contest for the D-9 Class A third-place finishing Lions.
Aaron Park, Sr., Brookville: In his final season with the Raiders, Park averaged close to a double-double to help lead the team to their second consecutive District 5/9 Class 3A crown.
Park pscored 278 points in 26 games this season (10.7 ppg) as he shot 56 percent from the field on the year, while also pulling down a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game.
Jace Miner, Jr., Brookville: Miner played a key role on both ends of the court for Brookville this season, leading the team with 310 points over 26 games (11.9 ppg).
The junior played a key role in the Raiders repeating as D-5/9 3A champions, as he scored a team-high 20 points in a 59-52 win over Kane.
On the defensive end of the court, Miner proved to be one of the best defenders in the area and recorded 2.8 steals per game.
Lennon Lindholm, Jr., DuBois: Lindholm had a breakout junior campaign for the Beavers, playing a key role in the 19-win season by scoring 309 points in 23 games (13.4 ppg).
Behind the arc is where the Beaver really made his presence felt, as he shot 56-for-124 (45 percent) from three this season.
Lindholm also shot a team-best 86 percent (76-for-86) from the free-throw line while adding 3.9 rebounds per game on the year.
Zack Zameroski, Sr., Ridgway: Zameroski helped the Elkers to their second straight D-9 Class 2A title as a key factor on both ends of the court in his final season with the team.
The senior finished second on the team with 359 points in 28 games (12.8 ppg) and led the team in three-pointers (24) and free throws (65) made on the year.
Behind the arc Zameroski shot 34.3 percent (24-for-70) while he finished the season 67.7 percent (65-for-96) at the line and also finished second on the team in steals with 46.
Honorable Mentions
Brockway: Jon Wood, Sr., Alec Freemer, Sr.
Brookville: Robert Keth, Jr.
Clarion: Nick Frederick, Sr., Hunter Craddock, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Curvin Goheen, Sr.
Curwensville: Ty Terry, Soph.
DuBois: Nick Felix, Jr., Nick Farrell, Jr.
Elk County Catholic: Mark Kraus, Jr., Leo Gregory, Sr., Carter Lindemuth, Sr.
Johnsonburg: Cameron Stelene, Jr.
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain, So., Chris Marshall, So.
Ridgway: Dan Park, Soph.
St. Marys: Cahil Parrish, Sr., Nick Catalone, Sr., Luke Lasko, Jr.
Editors note: Stats were not made available for DuBois Central Catholic, therefore its players were not eligible for the All-Star teams.