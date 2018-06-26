PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Junior League All-Stars used an early-game offensive outburst to secure a 14-3 win over Punxsutawney in five innings Saturday.

Punxsutawney was designated the away team after a pre-game coin toss and looked to take the early lead in the top half of the first inning.

DuBois starting pitcher Morgan Tyler worked around a leadoff walk and struck out two, stranding a runner at third to keep the game scoreless heading to the bottom half.

In the bottom of the first, DuBois’ offense got off to a hot start, pounding out eight hits in the inning to bring across nine runs.

After Punxsy starter Lexi Poole was able to strikeout DuBois’ leadoff hitter, Allie Snyder got the offense started with a double down the left field line.

Lauren Walker then singled, followed by a RBI single to left by Rachel Radaker, scoring Snyder for the game’s first run.

Chelsea Bussatto then hit a RBI groundout to second base for the second out of the inning, as Punxsy looked to head to the second trailing by two.

Tyler, Emma Torretti and Jaden Swatsworth then delivered three straight singles, as Walker, Radaker and Torretti came in to score.

Bella Gregory then walked to load the bases, followed by a bases loaded walk by Sarah Henninger to score Torretti.

Snyder then ripped a two-RBI single to right field, scoring Swatsworth and Gregory, followed by another two-RBI single to right by Walker to score Henninger and Snyder.

After Tyler retired the side in order in the top of the second, DuBois’ offense got back to work with another big inning.

Bussatto got the inning started with a single, followed by a walk by Tyler and a RBI single up the middle from Torretti.

Swatsworth followed with a walk to load the bases with no outs in the inning.

After a fly out on the infield, Henninger drew her second bases loaded walk of the game, bringing Tyler in to score.

After the second out of the inning was recorded, Walker delivered her third and fourth RBIs of the day with a two-RBI single up the middle to bring home Torretti and Swatsworth.

Henninger came in to score the final run of the inning on a wild pitch, as DuBois took a 14-0 lead into the third inning.

In the third, Punxsutawney got on the board, as their offense recorded their first and only hits of the day against Tyler.

Kaylin Smith got the inning underway with a one-out double to left, but Tyler struck out the following batter for the second out of the frame.

Poole, Hannah McCombs and Lexe Holeva then delivered a trio of two-out RBI singles to right field to cut the deficit to 14-3.

Both offenses were held off the board down the stretch, as Tyler retired Punxsy in order in the fourth and fifth to secure the 10-run rule victory for DuBois.

Tyler finished the five-inning complete game with three runs allowed on four hits while striking out seven.

Offensively for DuBois, Henninger, Snyder, Tyler, Torretti and Swatsworth all scored two runs apiece.

Walker and Torretti led the way with three hits in the game, while Walker drove in a team-high four runs in the win.

DuBois faces St. Marys today in the winners bracket final at Heindl Field at 6 p.m.