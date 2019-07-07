DuBOIS — It was basically Christmas in July for the DuBois Junior League All-Star baseball team as it used nine errors to its advantage as it rolled to a 16-0, four-inning victory over Fox Township Friday.
While 10 walks and five hits certainly didn’t hurt DuBois’ chances, only three of the 16 runs that crossed the plate were earned.
DuBois’ Garrett Frantz was the only player to finish with more than one hit, going 2-for-3, while also collecting the only extra-base hit of the contest with an inside-the-park home run.
Matt Pyne, Kaden Brezinski and Jordan Ell had the other three hits for DuBois while Damon Stewart, Kaden Clark and Brezinski all scored three runs each.
Andrew Green picked up a no-hit victory in the abbreviated contest, striking out two while allowing just three Fox Township players to reach base. Two were hit by pitches while the third reached via a fielder’s choice.
Anthony Nedzinski suffered the loss.
It didn’t take long for things to go off the rails for Nedzinski as DuBois batted around in the first inning to plate three runs.
Stewart reached on a one-out walk to get things started but was nearly left there after Nedzinski got the second out on a pop fly.
But a three-base error on a ball off the bat of Clark pushed one run home while Brezinski followed with an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game.
Three straight walks then forced in the final run of the inning as DuBois took a 3-0 advantage.
However, it was the second inning where things really got out of hand as 10 DuBois runners crossed the plate on just two hits in the frame.
DuBois nearly went through the lineup twice as 16 batters went to the plate against two different Fox Township pitchers.
Eight of the nine spots in the order scored at least once while Pyne and Stewart each crossed twice as DuBois took a commanding 13-0 lead.
Frantz’s inside-the-park homer accounted for DuBois’ lone run in the third while another three runs in the fourth, all without the aid of a hit, set the final.
DuBois will now await the winner of today’s losers’ bracket final that has Punxsutawney playing Fox Township in St. Marys at 4 p.m. The title game is slated for Tuesday night at Stern Field.