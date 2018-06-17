DuBOIS — Once the calendar hits the middle of June, it means Little League All-Stars action is just around the corner, and the first games of the summer begin Tuesday in District 10 with the Little League softball division.
The DuBois Little League released its rosters for All-Star play last week and will field three softball teams (Minor League, Little League and Junior League) and five squads in baseball (Minor League, 11-year-olds, Little League, Junior League and Senior League).
On the softball side, the Little League team (11-12 year olds) — which opens Tuesday at home against Punxsy — will be managed by Tommy Frank.
The team is comprised of Sidney Beers, Aaliyah Estrada, Jessy Frank, Kiki Foster, Gabbi Gulvas, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Morgan Pasternak, Teegan Runyon, Samantha Smiley and Bree Weible.
The Minor League All-Star team (9-10 year olds) features Ashtyn Buzard, Ava Baronick, Jenna Cornelius, Jordan McGranor, Sydney Graham, Jenna Mowrey, Madi Kriner, Reagan Perkins, Breanna Smiley, Izzy Hanley, Tessa Shaffer, Marina Hanes and Emily McClelland.
Dan Baronick will manage the Minor League team, with Rick McClelland, Doug Hanes and Brian McGranor serving as assistants.
The Minor League girls open District 10 play Thursday at home against St. Marys.
At the Junior League level, Dan Snyder will serve as manager, while Bill Swatsworth and Casey Wilcox will serve as his assistants.
The trio will look to guide a roster featuring Chelsea Busatto, Bella Gregory, Sarah Henninger, Shyanne Lundy, Dory Morgan, Rachel Radaker, Sophia Seduski. Allie Snyder, Jaden Swatsworth, Emma Torretti, Morgan Tyler, Lauren Walker and Janee Waxler.
The Junior Leaguers begin play district play Friday at Punxsutawney.
Over on the baseball side, the DuBois Minor League All-Stars consist of Maddox Bennet, Madix Clark, Williams Clyde, Isaac Dennison, Mason Dinkfelt, Grady Galiczynski, Hunter Ho, Landon Pawl, Walker Thomas, Seth Wilmoth, Ben Yale and Brayden Zatsick.
Brandon Lyle will manage the squad, which plays its first District 10 contest on June 30 against the winner of a game pitting Punxsy at Elk County.
Jim Clark and Jason Yale will serve as Lyle’s assistants.
Chris Deeb was named the manager of the 11-year-old All-Stars and will be assisted by Shane Farrell, Dan Dixon and Marc Hoyt.
Their team consists of Hunter Allman, Noah Barr, Samson Deeb, Bryson Delaney, Dan Dixon, Noah Farrell, Boston Graham, Talon Hodge, Dylan Horner, Marek Hoyt, Nathan Kougher, Camdyn Long and Aiden Robertson.
The 11s begin All-Star play at St. Marys on June 29.
The roster for the Little League baseball All-Star squad features David Aughenbaugh, Kaden Brezenski, Tyler Chamberlin, Kaden Clark, Drew Cook, Jordan Ell, Brayden Fox, Billy Gray, Andrew Green, Layton Hodge, Brock Smith, Aiden Snowberger and Trey Wingard.
TJ Wingard will serve as manager and will be assisted by Evan Snowberger, Adam Fox and Brad Chamberlin.
The Little Leaguers start District 10 play at Elk County on June 27.
The Junior League All-Stars are once again under the direction of manager Ken Snedden, who will be assisted this year by Ed Andrulonis and Joe Mitchell.
The trio will hit the field with a roster that consists of Aaron Andrulonis, Derrick Burkett, Nick Colbey, Brycen Dinkfelt, Elijah Everett, Joe Foradora, Carter Kosko, Austin Mitchell, Matt Pyne, Luke Shugar, Nate Tyler and Dalton Yale.
The Juniors don’t open district play until July 5 when they host Elk County.
The DuBois Senior League All-Stars are the only team in District 10 and will automatically advance to the Section 1 Tournament.
The Senior League (15-16 year olds) squad is made up of Dayne Bauman, Cullen Corle, Nate Farrell, Nick Farrell, Keith Fatula, Karson Fields, Trenton Gaffney, Gauge Gulvas, Tyler Newell, Garrett Starr, Chandler Ho, Chase Runyon and Damon Foster.
The Seniors will once again be managed by Rich Petrillo.
