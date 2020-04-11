Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 has forced the closure of most businesses that aren’t considered “essential” during the pandemic, and all schools and high sports were shut down for the remainder of the academic year on Thursday.
Another local organization following everything closely is the DuBois Little League, which would be in full swing by now most years with practices going on in anticipation of the first games in late April.
However, all Little League activities have been shut down since the middle of March since Little League International (LLI) sent out a statement saying its Board of Directors and staff “strongly advise all its local Little League programs to suspend/delay their Little League seasons through no earlier than Monday, May 11.”
With Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision Thursday to close all schools and the PIAA following suit by canceling all spring sports, that date could change. Either way, new DuBois Little League President Scott Frano said his organization will follow Little League International’s lead.
“Anything they tell us is sort of gospel to us,” said Frano. “We can’t really do anything without their blessing, and that blessing day is May 11 at this point. We’re not really even allowed to meet (in person) as a Board of Directors. We’ve been some zoom meetings and a little bit of emails and text message gorups back and forth.
“They (LLI) have given us quite a bit of information, but it’s all pretty much the same stuff anybody would assume it would be. They are telling us to hang loose, stay at home and stay safe. Any of the decisions they make are going to be completely about the kids, and it should be for the safety of them.”
However, there are some decisions that the local leagues have to be prepared to make depending on when, or if, Little League gives the approval to start play at some point this spring or summer.
“Normally by now, we would have had our drafts and all the teams would have been set,” said Frano. “Teams would be practicing and I believe our first games were scheduled to happen on April 20.
“There are a lot of variables along the way. We literally have 574 kids in upwards of eight to 10 different divisions. With all that said, there is a lot of sponsorship money that is out there in our hands at this point. There’s also a lot of registration money, and we’re taking steps to figure out how we can give different options if we do have to refund money if it (playing) doesn’t go after the May 11.
“We’ll figure it out. That’s not our money. It’s the parents’ money and sponsors’ money and we’ll do what is needed to be done if it gets to that point.”
Frano said the hope is there will be a season at some point, but that it may now look like your typical Little League season.
“If we (Little League) do move forward when things are better, one of the options we may have to look at this year is foregoing the All-Star season completely (based on a potential restart date).
“In that case, we would just play locally and possibly do some inter-league with Elk County or Brookville or Punxsutawney and just have something like 30 regular season games. We could play all of June, July and into August until football season starts.
“It will always go back to whatever international tells us to do, though. If they give us a go, then each league in every little town is going to make their personalized decisions I’m sure. And when that happens, some leagues may say we’re not big enough to have a full season or even to play.
“And, there are going to some parents out there that probably elect to say I don’t want my kid to play even if you are able to play. They may not want to have their kid in that environment at this point because they don’t feel safe. We will absolutely respect that 100 percent. We’ll try our best to make it right with parents.
“The President of Little League International’s quote on this was, ‘This is a rain delay, and when it stops raining we’ll decide how to get moving again.’ And, I think that’s a great way to look at it. We just sort of have to sit in the dugout and wait because we’re not going anywhere and but we’re also not able to do anything at this point.”
Don’t use facilities
at City Park
Frano sent out a statement through the DuBois Little League in late March imploring people not to use the facilities at City Park at all during the shutdown and wants to remind people of that request.
“There some kids that were in and around the facilities, so I touched based with the City first and talked to Herm (Suplizio) and said we were going to make a comment on social media on the Little League’s behalf through our Board of Directors, not the City’s behalf because that’s not our avenue.
“We basically said we really don’t want you in or around the facility and to stay home and stay safe. Everyone wants to be out there, and I get that, but the quicker we follow the rules, the quicker we’re going to be back out there. We don’t want to be a part of it, we want to help the cause and fix it.”
With all that said, Frano wanted to remind everyone that the Little League facilities at City Park should not be used at this time because of the shutdown.
New Scholarship
Foundation Set Up
The DuBois Little League Board of Directors voted for the creation of a new scholarship foundation back in the fall, and Frano said that is still moving forward despite the stoppage of on the field activities.
The Little League will award four $250 scholarships, with students from DuBois Area High School, DuBois Central Catholic and DuBois Christian School all being eligible. The main requirement is the student must have played in the league for four consecutive years.
There is no set number of scholarships per school, as each will be selected in a blind application process where the students’ names won’t be available to those deciding.
“I know $250 isn’t a whole lot of money,” said Frano. “But, we’re you’re just starting out with the scholarship foundation ,and we want to keep on growing it.”