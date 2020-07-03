The DuBois Little League has kicked around the idea of creating a scholarship fund to hand out to graduating seniors who participated in the league (baseball or softball) during their youth.
That dream finally came to fruition this year, as the Little League recently unveiled its four inaugural scholarship winners — DuBois Central Catholic graduate Shayleigh Gulvas and DuBois Area grads Keith Fatula, Gauge Gulvas and Chase Husted. All four received a certificate and a $250 scholarship to help with their college endeavors.
“We talked about it (scholarship fund) over the last couple years, and it just didn’t get any legs,” said DuBois Little League President Scott Frano. “But, we sort of put our mind to it this year, and we decided to put some money aside for the scholarships. We put $1,000 aside, and wanted to have four winners from any of the local schools (within DuBois Little League boundaries).”
To be eligible, a high school senior had to have played four continuous years in the DuBois Little League, which would range from T-Ball up through the Senior League divisions.
Frano said the application process also took into account the applicant’s high school grades and an essay talking about what the Little League experience meant to them and how it might impact them moving forward in their lives.
“We wanted to make the application process pretty standardized to make sure all the kids in and around our system had a chance to get one of the scholarships,” said Frano. “Once all the applications were in and they went to the board for review and voting, that was all a blind process.
“I believe we had 19 applicants this year, and they were numbered 1-19. We had no idea who anybody was and the voting was based on what was submitted. That (low number of applicants) is not not uncommon because it’s a new scholarship. We think each year it will keep growing bigger and bigger.
“Our ultimate goal in 5-7 years is to give away 10 $1,000 scholarships. We want to give away $10,000. That’s a hefty goal, and maybe it takes longer. Maybe five years from now we’re at the point of giving away five $1,000 scholarships.
“Right now, we’re only at $250 — which is a far cry from $1,000 — but you have to have a goal. We want to get to that $10,000 mark and just create an endowment fund where we are giving it away to the local kids (when older). It’s their league, not ours. We (board) are just part of it.”
As for this year’s inaugural winners, Frano said the selection of the four wasn’t easy.
“It was a really close race for the majority of them for everybody,” said Frano. “We got four really, really good kids in Fatula, Husted, Gauge Gulvas and Shayleigh Gulvas who couldn’t be more deserving of it and were all through our system. That’s not to take anything away from all the other applicants, though.
“I had the opportunity, along with Kerri Miller who is the chairman of our scholarship foundation and also the head principal up at Central, to hand out the scholarships. I gave away the awards to the three kids from DuBois — Gauge, Chase and Keith — and went to the DCC Awards Banquets to give away the one to Shayleigh Gulvas.
“That was a lot of fun for me to see those kids and hand over a check and certificate to them. It also was nice to see representatives from both high schools, not knowing who you were selecting. We hope to continue doing this, and I’m sure there will be years where it goes three from one school or three from the other or even half and half. You might even have a year where all four are from one school.”
As for the scholarship winners, all four are set to continue their education in the fall, with three ready to plays sports at the collegiate level.
Shayleigh Gulvas is headed to Seton Hill to major in psychology with a minor in behavioral health. She also will be playing softball for the Griffins.
Fatula received an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. where he will major in management and compete for the Academy’s NCAA rifle team. Upon graduation, he will be commissioned as an officer and serve a 5-year commitment to the Coast Guard.
Gauge Gulvas will attend Clarion University in the fall and major in nursing. He would like to advance his degree to become a nurse anesthetist.
As for Husted, he is headed to Juniata College and study pre-medicine. He also will play basketball for the Eagles.