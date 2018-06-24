DuBOIS — The DuBois and Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball teams squared off for the second time in a week Saturday, and with a trip to District 10 title game at stake, it was DuBois that exacted some revenge on Punxsy in a 9-4 victory at Heindl Field.

The outcome in the losers’ bracket finals contest was in stark contrast to the teams’ meeting Tuesday in Punxsy — a game in which Punxsy rolled to an 11-0, 4-inning victory in whicj pitcher Ciara Toven tossed a two-hit shutout.

Saturday’s matchup in the circle was the same as the first meeting, with Toven battling DuBois lefty Morgan Pasternak. This time around, DuBois looked like a completely different team and jumped on Toven for nine runs on nine hits in three-plus innings.

Pasternak also bounced back in a big way as the lefty allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits in five innings of action before leaving the game prior to the sixth with an injury. She gave up 11 runs (5 earned) on eight hits in the first meeting.

Pasternak also did it with the bat Saturday, finishing a double shy of the cycle. She was 3-for-4 with a triple, inside-the-park home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Melia Mitskavich also was 3-for-4 for DuBois, while Aaliyah Estrada and Bree Weible each had two hits. Estrada added a double and RBI before she exited the game with an injury after the top of the fourth.

With the victory, DuBois sets up a showdown with St. Marys for the District 10 championship, with DuBois having to beat St. Marys twice to capture the title. The teams will play Monday evening in St. Marys.

Playing on its home field, DuBois erased any bad memories of the first matchup with a big four-run top of the first.

Mitskavich led off the game with an infield single and was bunted to second by Gabby Gulvas. Pasternak followed with a single to center to score Mitskavich. Pasternak took second on a throw to the plate and raced home a batter later when Estrada doubled to left field.

Weible kept the inning rolling when she reached on an error before Jessy Frank ripped a double to plate both Estrada and Frank to put DuBois up 4-0.

Pasternak helped her own cause with a two-out, inside-the-park homer in the top of the second before DuBois added to its lead in the third when Weible reached on a leadoff infield single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Those six runs proved to be enough for Pasternak, who faced the minimum through three innings despite allowing a one-out infield single to Karli Young in the second and a leadoff walk to Maddy Neely in the third.

Young got caught too far third in the second with two outs and was picked off by catcher Estrada. Meanwhile in the third, Punxsy hit into a pair of fielder’s choices after Neely’s walk before Emily Dobbins was thrown out by Estrada trying to steal second to end the inning.

DuBois pushed its lead to 9-0 with three more runs in the fourth.

Mitskavich singled to center to open the inning and swiped second before scoring on a double by Gulvas. Pasternak followed with a triple to left to plate Gulvas — a hit that speed the end for Toven.

Chloe Presloid came on in relief, and Estrada greeted her with a single that brought home Pasternak to make it 9-0.

DuBois proceeded to load the bases on a single by Weible and Reegan Runyon walk.

However, Punxsy got out of the inning when Kiki Foster flew out to center and Laci Poole threw out Estrada at home for an inning-ending double play.

Punxsy finally got to Pasternak in the bottom of the fourth when Kaylee Guidice belted a leadoff double and later scored on a Presloid groundout.

Presloid shut down DuBois over the final two innings, stranding a runner at third in the fifth and one at second in the sixth. That gave Punxsy a fighting chance, and it didn’t go quietly.

Punxsy got another run back in the fifth.

Young hustled out an infield single to open the frame, and Poole followed with a double to right. A throwing error back into the infield allowed Young to score to make it 9-2.

Punxsy then scored twice in the sixth against reliever Lydia Morgan.

Brooke Skarbek, who reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in the second out, later raced home on a wild pitch, while Presloid — who walked — scored on a single by Toven to pull her team within 9-4.

Morgan shut the door there though, getting Young to pop up to Gulvas at shortstop to end the game and eliminate Punxsy.