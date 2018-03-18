LEWISBURG — DuBois seniors Julie Marchioni and Lauren Usaitis swam for the last time for the Lady Beavers Friday and Saturday at Bucknell Unversity at the PIAA Swimming Championships.

Joining them were freshman Rayna Fensternnmacher and sophomore Alayna Cornelius in the 200 medley relay on Friday morning.

And even though the foursome were unable to advance past the preliminary round, head coach Mike Gressler was very pleased with their performance.

They swam a 1:57.30 and moved up a spot from their original seedings despite not equaling their seed time (1:54.48).

“If we beat the time, great,” Gressler said. “It’s tough to swim fast at districts and turn around and come down here and swim faster after we were fully rested for the district meet to be able to get here. To come here and swim faster is a tall order. It’s real tough.

“But, I was proud of them for coming down and moving up a spot. I was real pleased with that. They won at districts and Lauren won her race (100 breast) there and they deserved to be here and I was real pleased they moved up.”

Usaitis got one last chance to compete on the state’s biggest stage on Saturday morning in the 100 breast.

She came in to the preliminaries seeded 31st with a time of 1:10.86 and was able to move up a spot to 30th after posting a time of 1:11.03.

“She swam an aggressive first 25, which is what we talked about doing,” Gressler said. “It was her last high school swim against some real stiff competition and I said, ‘don’t back down from them. Go out there and go after it and see what happens.’

“She went out and she went after it and ended up moving up a spot in the final placings. So I’m real pleased with that.”

Gressler says he will be sad to see Usaitis and Marchioni graduate as they have been very key to the program over the last few seasons and will certainly leave a legacy.

“Julie and Lauren were our top butterfly and breaststroke in school history,” he said. “It’s going to be tough to lose them, not just because of the swimming aspect of it. They are both key figures on the team and they’re both leaders. It’s going to be real weird not to have them around next year.

“We’re going to miss them, of course for everything that they’ve done swimming, but just as individuals. They are two of the top athletes in any sport at DuBois. They’re both multisport athletes and they are two great, unique individuals, and they are going to be missed.”