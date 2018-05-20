BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys may have finished down in the team standings in third place at Friday’s District 9 Class AAA Track and Field Championships, but the team got a banner performance from Jordan Meinert who took home the James Manners Award as the meet’s top point scorer.

Meinert captured gold medals in both the long jump and high jump, while earning silver in the triple, to become the Beavers’ first Manners Award winner since sprinter Matt Nedzinski in 2014.

Meinert was just one of two individual double-gld medalits in the meet, with the other being Bradford thrower John Eakin.

Meinert opened his day with a victory in the long jump, ripping off a personal-best leap of 20 feet, 6 inches on one of his jumps in the finals to take home gold over Punxsutawney’s Bayden Lyle.

The Beaver also cleared a personal-best 6-2 in winning gold in the high jump. He was the lone competitor to clear 6-0.

In between, Meinert finished second in the triple jump, with his distance of 39-10 1/2 only being bested by top-seeded Taye Lynch of Clearfield who won with a mark of 42-7 3/4. Meinert entered districts as the top seed in the two events he won and the third seed in the triple jump.

Meinert will be joined at state track by senior teammate Kenny Garvey, who experienced a roller-coaster of emotions Friday.

Garvey was announced as the winner of the 100 dash in a photo-finish with Bradford’s Antonio Stello, with their times being only .04 seconds apart (11.61-11.65).

However, it was discovered a couple hours later that Stello was the winner and a clerical error led to the names being announced wrong to the crowd. Once the error was discovered, both athletes were brought back to the medal stand with their head coaches and exchanged medals in a sign of good sportsmanship.

The unfortunate incident left Garvey as the odd man out for a trip to states in the event. He earned that trip to Shippensburg University later in the meet as the third-seeded Garvey sprinted to victory in the 200 dash with a time of 23.49 — which was .22 seconds faster than his best time this season. Top-seeded Matthew Stafford of Bradford was second with a time of 23.90.

“I thought Jordan had a wonderful day,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “He had season-bests in both the high jump and the long jump in winning those and was second in the triple jump. He’s definitely deserving of winning the James Manners Award. He’s put a lot of hard work and dedication into this season.

“Kenny Garvey had an amazing day today too. What can you say about the 100. There was an error in the booth when they clocked it and messed up the times, so we came back out here and did a good sportsmanship thing where we traded their medals and re-announced the Punxsy kid (Stello) as the winner. It was the right thing to do. We all shook hands, which was great sportsmanship on Kenny’s part.

“Then he came back and won the 200 which was great to see, so he’s still going to states.”

While Meinert and Garvey led the charge for DuBois, the Beavers had more than its share of medalists on the day.

Riley Barnett captured a silver medal in the javelin (157-3) and Andrew Boyle was the runner-up in the 800 (2:06.98), while Beaver quartet of Layton Yarus, Logan Wells, Boyle and Jacob Butterfuss won silver in the 4x800 relay (8:35.85).

Kaleb Stevens won a bronze medal in the 1,600 (4:55.13) and added a fifth-place medal in the 3,200 (11:02.67), while Kyle Hopson garnered the bronze in the long jump (19-6). Zach Henery was fourth in the 100 (11.90) and fifth in the 200 (24.78) dashes.

Brandon Connor added a fourth in the javelin (134-11), while Cole Meighen was fifth in the javelin (133-10) to give the Beavers three medalists in that event.

DuBois also got fifth-place finishes from Yarus (400, 55.24), Brenden Saunders (300 hurdles, 44.09) and Ryan Gildersleeve (pole vault, 9-3).

Hopson (200, 24.93) and Wells (1600, 5:04.00) landed just off the podium with sixth-place finishes in those respective events.

Meinert and Garvey return to action this weekend at the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

“Overall, I was proud of the team and proud of the accomplishments where we thought we had shots at (to medal),” said Clinger.