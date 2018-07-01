PUNXSUTAWNEY — A four-run sixth inning led the DuBois Minor League All-Stars to a 6-4 win over Punxsutawney Saturday.

DuBois led for most of the game, before Punxsy rallied to tie the game heading into the final inning.

DuBois responded with four runs in the top of the sixth and held off a Punxsutawney rally in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.

Both offenses were held scoreless in the first two innings, as DuBois starting pitcher Grady Galiczynski and Puxnsy starter Braydon Trithart got off to strong starts on the mound.

Galiczynski struck out eight through the first three innings, striking out the side in both the second and third, while allowing just one hit.

Trithart struck out two in both the first and second inning, but the DuBois offense got things rolling in the top of the third.

Landon Pawl led off the inning for DuBois with a single to center field and moved into scoring position by stealing second.

After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Madix Clark delivered a single to center field to score Pawl for the first run of the game.

In the third inning, DuBois looked to add to their lead, as Seth Wilmoth reached on a one-out walk.

Punxsutawney relief pitcher Evan Presloid responded by striking out the next batter for the second out of the frame.

Isaac Dennison then reached on a walk, followed by an infield single by Pawl.

Galiczynski then drew a bases loaded walk to bring Wilmoth and give DuBois a two-run lead.

The game remained 2-0 into the bottom of the fifth before Punxsutawney broke through to tie the game.

Galiczynski got off to a strong start in the inning by striking out the first two batters, but Jonas Greenblatt then reached on a walk.

Lucas Silverstein followed with a two-out single to left field, as Galiczynski exited the game after reaching the pitch count limit.

DuBois then turned to Mason Dinkfelt on the mound in relief.

Jaden Greenblatt then reached on a walk to load the bases with two away in the inning.

Logan Baun followed by hitting a grounder on the infield, as DuBois looked to get the force out at second on the play.

Jaden Greenblatt was able to beat out the throw on the play, which allowed Jonas Greenblattt to score from third, while Silverstein came around to score from second on the play to tie the game.

DuBois responded right away in the top of the sixth to recapture the lead.

Dennison led the inning off with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Wes Clyde.

Pawl and Galiczynski then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with nobody out in the inning.

Punxsutawney turned to Teeg Hetrick on the mound after the pair of walks, as the pitcher responded by recording a strikeout for the first out of the inning.

Dinkfelt broke the 2-2 tie with a two-RBI single down the right field line, scoring Clyde and Pawl.

Ben Yale then hit a ground ball to shortstop, as Punxsutawney attempted to throw out Galiczynsiki at home, but was unsuccessful as DuBois pushed their lead to 5-2.

Walker Thomas then drew a walk to load the bases, as the fourth walk of the inning was drawn by Wilmoth to bring home Dinkfelt and give DuBois a four-run lead.

Punxsutawney looked for another late-game rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Presloid led the inning off by reaching on a walk.

After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Derek Gresock reached on a hard-hit single to third base.

Aidin Bish followed with a RBI single to center field to bring home Presloid.

Teeg Hetrick then reached on a fielder’s choice, as Bish was forced out at second, but Gresock came in to score on the play to cut DuBois’ lead to 6-4.

Max Presloid, who represented the tying run, reached on a walk to give Punxsy runners on first and second.

Dinkfelt shut down the Punxsutawney rally by striking out the following batter looking to secure the win.

DuBois will play the winner of St. Marys and Brockway on July 5.