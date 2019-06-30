DuBOIS — In a game that saw just seven hits, the DuBois Minor League All-Stars capitalized on 23 walks on its way to a 24-3 victory in three innings over visiting Brookville in a District 10 elimination game Saturday afternoon at Heindl Field.
DuBois had just four hits in the resounding victory, as it sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and 16 in the second, many of which drew walks and later scored on wild pitches.
Despite the large margin of defeat, it was Brookville who jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first with a pair of runs without recording a hit as DuBois starting pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky had a bit of control issues in the frame.
Kulbatsky walked four in the inning but was still able to limit the damage by striking out the side.
Palynn Lindermuth led off the game by drawing a walk as she moved around the bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Aubrey Belfiore and Lily Plyler drew back-to-back walks.
After the second strikeout of the inning, Belfiore was able to come in to score the second run of the game on another wild pitch.
Megan McKinney then drew the fourth walk of the inning as she moved up to second on a fielder’s indifference to put runners on second and third with two away.
Kulbatsky then got out of the jam by striking out the following batter swinging as Brookville took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
In the home half of the inning DuBois’ first four batters of the game all reached base and scored as it quickly recaptured the lead.
Ella Elensky and Lucy Williams led off by drawing walks before Brielle Gray reached on an infield single to second allowing Elensky to score and cut the deficit in half.
Williams later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game as Gray scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball and Kulbatsky later walked and scored on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout for the inning’s first out, the next seven DuBois batters all reached on walks and scored, as Sumari Carr scored on a wild pitch, Addison Edinger came across on an error and Maggie Muthe scored on a walk drawn by Gray.
The second out of the inning was recorded during that stretch as Elliott Brewer was tagged out in a close play at home while trying to score on a wild pitch.
After Gray walked, Kulbatsky helped her own cause by hitting a bloop single to right-center field to score both Elensky and Williams and bring the score to 9-2.
Claire Gallagher followed with an RBI single of her own to plate Kulbatsky after Gray had scored on another wild pitch.
Gallagher scored the 12th and final run of the inning on a wild pitch as DuBois took a 10-run advantage into the second inning.
In the second, Kulbatsky got the inning started with a pair of strikeouts, before Lindermuth reached on a two-out error and later scored on a passed ball.
Kulbatsky finished off the inning with a strikeout as she struck out the side for the second inning in a row.
In the bottom of the second, DuBois added 12 more runs off of three pitchers on 13 walks and an error as Elensky recorded the only hit of the frame, a RBI single to the left side of the infield.
Leading 24-3, Kulbatsky made quick work of Brookville in the top of the third, striking out the side once again around a two-out walk to secure the mercy-rule victory.
Kulbatsky pitcher a no-hitter, allowing three runs, two of which were earned on five walks while striking out nine as every out defensively for DuBois in the game came by way of the strikeout.
At the plate, Williams led the way with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Elensky scored three runs and added an RBI, Tekely scored three runs and Kulbatsky scored three times and drove in a pair of runs for DuBois.
DuBois will now face elimination once again Monday as it takes on Punxsutawney, who was defeated by St. Marys, 4-2, in the winner’s bracket final Sunday.