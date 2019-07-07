DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team used patience at the plate to capitalize on six St. Marys errors in a 12-5 victory Friday night at Way Memorial Field to secure a spot in the District 10 championship game.
DuBois, which coupled seven hits with 10 walks, directly scored seven runs off those six St. Marys miscues to remain the lone undefeated team in district play. DuBois also played strong defensively, committing just two errors, while a trio of pitchers combined for strikeouts to help offset 12 walks.
Seth Wilmoth and Adam Drahushak each collected two hits to lead the DuBois attack. Drahushak added a RBI and run scored, while Wilmoth, who scored twice, also was the winning pitcher after tossing three innings of scoreless relief.
After a slow start, Wilmoth settled in and kept St. Marys at bay in what was a 4-3 game after two innings. He gave up just one hit while striking out five and walking five — including the first three batters he faced — to allow DuBois to put the game away with a late surge.
DuBois is now off until Tuesday’s title game when it host the winner of today’s losers bracket finals pitting Brookville at St. Marys.
St. Marys threatened in the top of the first Friday, as Wyatt Brem doubled and Jack Breindel walked with two outs. However, DuBois starter Isaac Dennison got a strikeout to quickly halt any thoughts a two-out rally.
DuBois then grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first against Chase Simbeck.
Wes Clyde and Keegan Gregory opened the inning with back-to-back walks before both moved up a wild pitch. An errant throw to third on the play allowed Clyde to score.
Wilmoth and Hunter Ho then walked around a fielder’s choice to load the bases with one out. Drahushak followed with a single to left that plated Gregory. Dennison, who reached on the fielder’s choice, also scored on the play when the ball got past the left fielder while Ho ended up at third and Drahushak third.
St. Marys shortstop Nicholas Chamberlin then made a nice catch running out towards center field for the second out, but Bryson Kail smacked a single to left to bring home Ho to put DuBois up 4-0.
St. Marys answered right back in the bottom of the second, this time putting together a rally with two outs.
Landon Smith opened the inning before Dennison retired the next two hitters, but Smith scored on a throwing error following the second out. Jacob Ruffner and Simbeck followed with walks before DuBois made the switch to Wilmoth on the mound.
The righty walked three straight, with free passes to Brem and Breindel forcing home runs to make it 4-3 before Wilmoth got out of the jam on a fielder’s choice. St. Marys didn’t get a runner past second base in the third, fourth or fifth innings against Wilmoth after that.
With Wilmoth holding St. Marys in check, DuBois pulled away late scoring eight runs in the third through fifth innings.
DuBois scored the first of those runs in the third.
Drahushak led off the inning with a single to right and hustled around to third when the ball got past the outfielder. He scored on a two-out error to male it 5-3.
DuBois tacked on two more in the fourth to push its lead to 7-3.
Gregory and Wilmoth jump-started the inning with back-to-back singles, and both scored when Dennison reached on an error. DuBois only got the two runs though, as Chamberlin got St. marys out of the inning without further damage.
St. Marys wasn’t so lucky in the bottom of the fifth as DuBois pushed five runs across to all put put the game out of reach.
Jack Statler drew a leadoff walk and Wes Clyde followed with a single to right that again was misplayed in the outfield. Statler scored on the error, while Clyde raced around to third.
Chamberlin then fielded a comebacker for the first out, but a throw to the plate from first to hold the runner was off the mark, allowing Clyde to score. Wilmoth then walked before St. Marys went to Smith on the mound.
The righty struggled to find the strike zone though, walking five straight batters. DuBois scored three more runs during that stretch — one on a double steal and two others on bases-loaded walks by Brody Knouse and Bryson Kail — to take a commanding 12-3 advantage after five innings.
St. Marys didn’t go quietly in the top of the sixth, though, against reliever Clyde, who got the final out in the fifth.
After getting two quick outs, Clyde walked Julian Lanzel and Brem before an infield single by Breindel plated Lanzel. A single by Vince Defilippi loaded the bases for Smith, who walked to force home another run to make it 12-5.
Clyde ended the rally, and game, there as he caught a popup for the final out.