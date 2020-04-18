DuBois native Chris Zaber has spent nearly 21 years working his way to the top of the ladder in the sports ticket sales industry.
Zaber has now spent the last nearly five and a half years with the New York Mets, as he was promoted to Senior Vice President of corporate partnerships and ticket sales in December 2018.
The 1993 DuBois Area graduate noted that when he graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1998 with a degree in sports administration, his hopes were to find work in collegiate athletics.
Out of college, Zaber took an internship with the Carolina Panthers where he eventually worked for nearly two years in a marketing and public relations role.
“That was a great opportunity, I never saw myself as a sales person necessarily at that point in my life but it was an opportunity for me to kind of spread my wings and take my career to the next step,” Zaber said.
From there, he took a role as the senior ticket sales manager for the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Sting, a former WNBA team, as he would later move with the Hornets to New Orleans in 2002.
Zaber noted he relocated to Oklahoma City with the team for the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons after Hurricane Katrina forced the team to find a new site for its home games.
After spending close to three years as the senior director of ticket sales and premium seating for Phillips Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks and now defunct Atlanta Thrashers, Zaber found a job that brought him back home.
In 2009 he began work as the senior director of ticket sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team which he said he had been a fan of his entire life.
“It was gonna take something special for me to leave the Pirates, a team I grew up rooting for, but this opportunity five years ago now was something that was certainly worth consideration when it came available,” Zaber said.
After spending six years with the Pirates, Zaber was given the opportunity to take over as the Vice President of ticket sales for the Mets, as after four years in that role he then became the senior Vice President.
Zaber said a typical day for him on the job is filled with meetings, whether it be with his staff, clients, league associates or vendors.
“I oversee the two teams that oversee those parts of our business and my role is a senior leadership role and I need to make sure that I’m putting my team in the best position for them to be successful as possible,” Zaber said.
One of those teams is focused on ticket sales from box office sales to group sales and suite tickets, while the other focuses on the corporate sponsorship side of the business.
“I help to remove any roadblocks for them to get their job done at the highest level and build a culture and environment where talented people can be successful every day in the sports and entertainment world,” Zaber said.
“There is a lot that goes into that, but it’s very enjoyable work and I’m fortunate to have done this since I graduated college.”
He noted that while his day-to-day roles have changed a bit since the shutdown forced by COVID-19 more than a month ago, his work days have not slowed down.
The biggest change is that Zaber’s meetings throughout the day are no being forced to be held over the phone or through online teleconferencing.
“We’re doing a lot work remotely and that’s the biggest difference is the interaction with people is not there, but we still have a lot we can accomplish even though we can’t do it in person we’ve just been utilizing technology at this point,” he said.
Zaber added he and his counterparts across the league are working hard to stay prepared for whatever may come of the MLB season in the upcoming months.
“There is just so much unknown at this point and we try not to speculate, the world has changed so much in the last 45 to 60 days and wondering what it will be like in the next 45 to 60 days is not a productive way to spend your time,” Zaber said.
“Just like any business we’re just trying to be prepared and make sure we are communicating with our clients and our fans. We are just trying to prepare for all potential scenarios and put the organization in the best position possible to work through the process.”
He added that his current day-to-day also includes he and his wife helping their three sons with online schoolwork, playing basketball in the back yard and walking his dogs around their neighborhood.
“We have three boys in eighth, fourth and first grade so we’re part-time teachers while being full-time employees and we’re just trying to make it work day by day,” Zaber said.
Zaber noted that while he grew up a huge sports fan, he never envisioned himself finding a career in the sports field.
He added that while he sought out things on his own, a few of his opportunities came knocking on his door.
“When I graduated from UNC it was hard to envision any of this was going to happen at that point,” Zaber said. “I never envisioned or planned on living in New York or working for the Mets, all the different places I’ve been have just been the way the process has worked itself out.”
As for his future in the field, Zaber noted he enjoys living in New York and working for the Mets, but understands you never know which stop is going to be the final one in a career.
“It’s played out to be as good as I could’ve hoped and you never know, it’s hard to tell what’s next for any of us and I try not to spend too much time thinking about that,” Zaber said.
“One thing I always stress to my staff is I worry about today and I let tomorrow take care of itself.”